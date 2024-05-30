Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.09K Followers

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shelly Mokas - Vice President of SEC and Finance Reporting
Harvey Kanter - President and CEO
Peter Stratton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Markets
Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2024 Destination XL Group Incorporated Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Shelly Mokas, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shelly Mokas

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Destination XL Group's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. On our call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Kanter and our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Stratton.

During today's call we will discuss some non-GAAP metrics to provide investors with useful information about our financial performance. Please refer to our earnings release, which was filed this morning and is available on our investor relations website at investor.dxl.com for an explanation and reconciliation of such measures. Today's discussion also contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the company's sales and earnings guidance, long-range strategic plan, and other expectations for fiscal 2024. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those assumptions mentioned today, due to a variety of factors that affect the company.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties is detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would now like to turn the call over to our

Recommended For You

About DXLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXLG

Trending Analysis

Trending News