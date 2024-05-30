DNY59

In our last coverage of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) we pointed out that the company was the epitome of a value trap. It looked cheap and appealed to the "low P/E" crowd. But the melting ice cube prevented any returns for all but those that bought the extreme dips and sold the minor rips. The chart below shows the performance of VTRS and its predecessor, Mylan Labs. Mylan Labs was combined with the generic unit of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and started trading as VTRS in November 2020.

The stock, though, did put in a little show since we reviewed the Q3 2023 results.

We now look at the Q1 2024 results to see if you should buy the turn.

Q1 2024

VTRS reported Q1-2024 results that were about in line with expectations, with revenues coming in a shade lighter. Most of VTRS "misses" have been on the revenue front, as analysts are struggling to model the speed of the melting ice cube. This quarter, net sales were down 2%. Operational sales change, which removes the impact of currency changes, was flat. VTRS issues continue to stem from its brands segment. That one declined 5% year over year. Generics were able to offset some pressures here and improved by 4%.

When broken down by regions, we saw that Developed Markets mimicked the overall numbers quite closely.

In emerging markets, the pressure on brands was even more intense, but the generics segment once again rose to the challenge.

The JANZ (Japan, Australia, New Zealand) region was the worst of all. This was primarily due to the Japanese yen acting like a third world currency. Excluding Forex movements, the results were actually quite good.

One of the greatest challenges that VTRS has faced is the impact of declining sales on EBITDA. It is almost impossible in any model to stabilize EBITDA when sales decline consistently. Those fixed costs tend to stay stable over time in the best of times. In a moderate to high inflation background, like we are in today, they tend to rise. Adjusted EBITDA margins, which are washed of all possible sins, declined by 330 basis points. This is twice the decline of the adjusted gross margin that we saw.

Further down, you can see that free cash flow was down by 31%. This is a fairly volatile series, though, and we would only measure it annually. While the results were about in line with expectations, they continue to show the stresses the company is facing.

Outlook

VTRS has this slide below (updated every quarter, of course) in all of its presentations, and it is our favorite. That red line is ours.

VTRS funnily shows just how ineffective their entire strategy has been until this point with that one slide. $6.6 billion of debt paydown, which includes selling some Biosimiliars at very, very high multiples, has not moved the debt to EBITDA. Ok, technically it is 0.2X lower, but that is only thanks to the starting point. 3.5X is also quite high for a melting ice cube of revenues. This is also a trailing 12-month number. Forward EBITDA guidance is lower than what we see above.

Investors keep getting excited about the low P/E ratio. The $2.73 of adjusted earnings does make the stock look cheap. We stress the word "look" here. Investors take that to mean that VTRS can give them 25% returns on the current price. Well, if you believe that, here are the first 4 quarters of adjusted earnings after VTRS was formed. Add those up.

Next, is the price performance.

Data by YCharts

Many people argued about how cheap this company was back then (see The Bubble & Its Hangover). Yet, returns have been MIA. Even the much talked about share buybacks are not even enough to offset the share-based compensation dilution. Shares were higher in Q1-2024 versus Q1-2023.

Sure, there is that outside chance that some of those phase III studies become a home run. In the most recent R&D day, VTRS discussed two new drugs, Selatogrel and Cenerimod. Selatogrel is a self-administration drug for myocardial infarction, while Cenerimod is for severe systemic lupus erythematosus (a.k.a. SLE). There are some other potential drugs as well that could materially move the EBITDA needle.

But the problems are fairly intense as well. The Debt to EBITDA hangs one turn higher than what we would like to turn bullish. In that scenario, we would not mind paying a higher multiple of "adjusted earnings" to get long. In other words, VTRS, if you want our money, show that you can actually deleverage based on the ratios and not just on the absolute debt levels. As things stand, we have the increasing generic sales being offset by brand sales. The Viatris Inc. margin compression could very well be in its infancy. Analysts are finally getting the picture that those adjusted earnings are not going to grow even if VTRS starts buying back shares in earnest.

As disappointing as the picture is over the last 6 months, the numbers from a few years back are on another level. Fair warning here: don't be drinking coffee as you see the projected earnings estimates for these same years, in 2020.

So, three years after our first piece, we continue to be at peace with not owning this. Of course, things could change, and we will monitor for that. In the interim, those that do want a piece of the action, should consider the covered calls.

Deep value investors may scoff at those returns, but anyone doing this dance over the last 3 years has likely outperformed the common shares by at least 50%.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.