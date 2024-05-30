Guido Mieth

Overview of CoreCard and Investment Thesis

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) provides their proprietary card and account management software solutions to customers across the fintech industry in managing their credit, debit and prepaids and loan accounts, and process transactions. Its key competitive advantage lies in its patented software which is designed to be scalable in handling and processing a massive amount of accounts and transactions. This is evidenced from its customers such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and its recent win, Bank of California, which validate the value proposition of its platform.

While CoreCard has a superior technology, I will however avoid investing in the company now, and this is due to several reasons, including the poor execution as they failed to mitigate the negative impact caused by the loss of revenue from Goldman Sachs, failure to diversify its revenue which resulted in a heavy revenue concentration, and the uncertainty over when growth and margins can recover. At the moment, I do think there are execution risks, and it is prudent for investors to further monitor its progress.

To add on to the above reasons, I do think the company is priced at a premium at EV/EBIT of 21x. This further implies that there is no reason to rush into the stock, and therefore, I will rate it as a hold for now.

Note that, moving forward in this article, I will be using “Goldman Sachs” and “Goldman” interchangeably.

How CoreCard is Earning its Revenue

There are four ways CoreCard earns its revenue:

License: It receives a fee for allowing its patented software to be used by other customers. These are lower-margin, non-recurring revenues as significantly more investments are required to train, customize and provide post-support services. Professional: CoreCard will modify or enhance their CoreCard software to fit the needs of their customers. These are lower margin, non-recurring revenues since CoreCard will stop providing its service once the contract has ended. Processing and maintenance: Customers will outsource their card processing requirements to CoreCard, and these are high-margin, recurring revenues. Third-party: CoreCard integrates third-party software into its platform, and it receives a fee for arranging the delivery of these services to customers. These are lower-margin.

Revenue Concentration Risk From Goldman Sachs

Before I delve into CoreCard financials, I thought it would be good to first provide some context behind CoreCard’s performance.

As of its latest 1Q24 report, CoreCard disclosed that it derived a majority of its revenue – 59% from Goldman Sachs, but this revenue contribution has, however, since, declined from 76% in FY23, which had a negative impact on its revenue.

This relationship began in 2019 when Apple (AAPL) engaged Goldman Sachs to help develop and launch Apple Card, which is powered by CoreCard’s proprietary software. In 2022, their relationship expanded when Goldman announced it is working with General Motors (GM) to launch its GM credit cards, which drove a huge one-time license fee for CoreCard in 1Q22. Later in 2023, Apple launched its BNPL and savings account services, which drove additional revenues for CoreCard. This partnership with Goldman was a huge success, and with its decision to select CoreCard over other bigger platform providers was a huge testament of its value proposition.

However, this success proved to be rather short-lived and unsustainable as later in 2023, Goldman decided to shift away from retail banking, in which it ended its partnership with General Motors as the executives were frustrated with the lack of effort from General Motors to promote the credit cards. Not only that, it has also ended its credit card and savings account partnership with Apple. As Goldman accounted for over 70% of its revenue at that point in time, this news had a huge negative impact on its revenue as revenue contribution from Goldman has slowly declined over the quarters.

In my opinion, this was simply poor foresight and execution as they failed to anticipate in advance that such black swan events could occur, and the failure to recognize the importance of diversifying its revenues earlier.

FY23 10-K

To further protect itself from downside risk, in July 2023, CoreCard executed an omnibus amendment, defined as “a change to an existing legal document that outlines rights and responsibilities for multiple parties”. Here are the important points, along with my analysis:

Firstly, management extended its Software License and Support Agreement (SLSA) to June 2026. This is likely related to the management’s commentary that CoreCard will continue to process card transactions for Goldman for the next 2 to 3 years, although revenue contribution from this customer will continue to reduce over time. Secondly, they have “converted the payment terms under SOW 2 from a time and material basis to a fixed monthly fee”, and this will result in “recurring revenue rather than variable revenue”. This suggests that as management continues to anticipate further volatility in revenue from Goldman, this step is a move to further cushion the company by ensuring there is a predictable and steady stream of revenues.

Thoughts on 1Q24 and Historical Results

Revenue Breakdown

In 1Q24, license revenues came in at $0, which was expected since Goldman terminated its partnership with General Motors and Apple, which was mentioned earlier in the article. Moreover, there were also no additional partnerships to drive additional license revenue. This can also be seen in FY23, in which total license revenue has declined 89% YOY, and this was because CoreCard recorded a huge one-time license fee as a result of Goldman’s partnership with General Motors to launch its credit cards in 1Q22.

Moving on, professional service revenue declined 30% YOY to $5.8 million, and this was largely due to a larger professional service contract recorded in 1Q23 which was, again, driven by Goldman Sachs. This, along with the fact that this is a non-recurring revenue, its revenue has been declining sequentially over the past couple of quarters.

Its processing and maintenance revenues grew 13% YOY to $6.2 million, which according to management, was driven by increasing spend from existing customers, and an acceleration of $0.5 million of revenue contributed by one of its customers it acquired in 1Q23, but terminated its contract this quarter. Excluding revenue from Goldman, its revenue grew 41% YOY. While this segment continues to grow, this quarter’s growth rate is still a huge step down from the 34% and 18% growth rates witnessed in 1Q23 and FY23, which again, is due to the loss of revenue from Goldman Sachs.

Lastly, third party revenue grew 11% YOY to $1.1 million. This revenue has generally been volatile over the past couple of quarters, and according to its 1Q24 10-Q, this is because its revenue is subjected to third-party integrations and approval process that are not within the control of the management.

With all that being said, during the 1Q24 earnings call, CEO Leland Strange stated that they have struck new partnerships and multiple ongoing implementations are expected to go live in coming months:

“We continue to onboard new customers, both directly and through various partnerships we have with program managers such as Deserve, Vervent and Cardless. As in previous quarter, we currently have multiple implementations in progress with new customers that we expect to go live in the coming months including our business with commercial our partnership with the Bank of California.”

CEO Leland Strange went on to explain that Bank of California (BANC) is a strategic partner, which he defined as either it has the potential to be very large, or they could strategically extend CoreCard into new markets. To provide more information, Bank of California is a $2.6 billion market cap bank, who owns 30 branches, and has over 600 employees. When comparing this to Goldman Sachs and Apple who are operating at a much bigger scale, I doubt that this would contribute material revenue like Goldman did, although, I viewed this move as an overall positive attempt from management to reduce its customer concentration risk over the long run, and drive more sustainable growth. More importantly, Leland went on further to say that he is looking to get another two more strategic partners onto the platform, and that’s where the focus of the resources will be spent on. However, do also note that sales and implementation cycles for such partners are extremely long, it takes time for revenues to ramp up, and therefore, I do not expect any material revenue in the near future.

Furthermore, as Goldman Sach’s revenues are significant, it is still unknown to me as to when these ongoing programs and partnerships could re-accelerate CoreCard’s growth.

Gross Profit

Shifting to gross margin, its gross profit was down 28% YOY to $3.6 million in 1Q24, which marks the 5th consecutive quarters of decline. As a result, gross margin has declined massively from 53% in FY22 to 35% in FY23, and to 27% this quarter. This had a huge impact on its operating margin, which I will dive into later.

This reduction in gross margin was largely a result of several factors, including the declining revenue contribution from Goldman, lower-margin professional and third-party revenue, and the continued investment into their infrastructure as they anticipate adding more customers in the future. More importantly, the bigger issue lies with the lack of additional revenues, leading to contraction in gross margin, in which the management is currently making progress towards.

Total OpEx and Profitability

Shifting gears to profitability, operating margin for the quarter was 4%, which is down drastically from 12% in 1Q23 and 9% in FY23. Apart from the reasons mentioned above, including the decline in gross margin, management has also ramped up its marketing expenses this quarter as it grew 56% QOQ to $114,000 from 4Q23 as they added more sales reps in anticipation of ramping up its customer acquisitions efforts. On the other hand, development and G&A expenses have remained relatively stable from a year ago. As a result, total operating expenses (OpEx) makes up 23% of its revenue, compared to 21% a year ago, and that is largely attributed to its lower revenue.

As the progress is made towards onboarding more clients, I believe operating margin can recover overtime, although, as to when revenue would re-accelerate and margin would recover to FY22 levels, that remains to be seen. As for now, I would need more time to monitor its progress to obtain more visibility into its turnaround.

Strong Balance Sheet and Positive Cash Flow

Cash Flow From Operation

As management is currently working on turning around the business, it is important to evaluate if the company has a strong balance sheet to help navigate these challenges. Fortunately, the company boasts a pretty strong balance sheet with $29 million of total cash (including marketable securities) with no debt. Additionally, the company is also generating positive cash flow of $552,000, although this was a drastic decline from a $2.9 million in 1Q23. This is largely contributed by the lower net income, and the $675,000 decline in deferred revenue, which suggests those deferred revenues are uncollectible. While management did not disclose the reasons why, I do suspect this might be revenues that are lost through Goldman Sachs. Nonetheless, there is little to no bankruptcy risk, and I believe it is well-positioned to turnaround its business.

Valuation

TIKR

Currently, with an TTM EBIT margin of 7.4%, CoreCard is priced at an EV/EBIT of 21x. In my opinion, I was initially quite surprised as its valuation is quite lofty for a company with declining margins, and this may continue to decline further for the rest of the quarter. I could only assume that the market has either priced in increased risk into the stock, as they anticipate greater results from the management, or that they are confident that CoreCard will be able to turnaround the business soon enough to re-accelerate growth and margins, coupled with its strong balance sheet.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoreCard is undergoing a turnaround as management makes progress in bringing more customers as seen in its marketing efforts, and pouring investments into its infrastructure. The majority of the revenue decline can be largely attributed to failing to diversify its revenue, and anticipate customer concentration risk in advance to mitigate the loss of revenue from Goldman. This has not only caused revenue to decline tremendously, but margins have collapsed, leading to the massive drawdown in share price and multiples. Although, I say that I was still quite surprised to see the company being priced at 22x EV/EBIT given that, in my view, the path to re-acceleration and margins to FY22 levels still appears uncertain to me. Currently, I would remain on the sideline, while I carefully monitor its performance. For now, I will rate the company as a hold.

