U.S. Bancorp (USB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Cecere - Chairman and Chief Executive
John Stern - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Bernstein

John McDonald

Okay, good morning. Thanks everyone. We're very happy to start today off with U.S. Bancorp joining us again. From the company we have CEO Andy Cecere and CFO John Stern. Thank you both for coming.

Andy Cecere

Thanks for having.

John Stern

Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

Great to have you guys. Andy, you know, let's put things in perspective here. We're approaching two years since the close of the Union Bank transaction. I think a year from the conversion, maybe.

Andy Cecere

Exactly a year, yes.

John McDonald

What's the report card on the deal? How has it benefited growth so far, and what are the opportunities in the new markets?

Andy Cecere

Thanks John, and good morning everyone. It's great to be here. So it's a great place to start John, because it fits very well into our overall company strategy, which is about our diverse business mix, the scale that we have, taking advantage of the digital investments we made and cost takeouts and efficiency. So, and UniBank hits on all those marks. So first of all, from a scale perspective, it made [Technical Difficulty] in California, you know, we were in the 10 and 11 [Technical Difficulty] now we're 45. It increased our step function and scale 15% to 20%, depending upon the category you look at.

And it really provided the opportunity to leverage those investments we made in technology and in digital to allow us to lift and shift in one weekend, about a year [Technical Difficulty], this last weekend, a very

