U.S. Bancorp (USB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Cecere - Chairman and Chief Executive

John Stern - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Bernstein

John McDonald

Okay, good morning. Thanks everyone. We're very happy to start today off with U.S. Bancorp joining us again. From the company we have CEO Andy Cecere and CFO John Stern. Thank you both for coming.

Andy Cecere

Thanks for having.

John Stern

Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

Great to have you guys. Andy, you know, let's put things in perspective here. We're approaching two years since the close of the Union Bank transaction. I think a year from the conversion, maybe.

Andy Cecere

Exactly a year, yes.

John McDonald

What's the report card on the deal? How has it benefited growth so far, and what are the opportunities in the new markets?

Andy Cecere

Thanks John, and good morning everyone. It's great to be here. So it's a great place to start John, because it fits very well into our overall company strategy, which is about our diverse business mix, the scale that we have, taking advantage of the digital investments we made and cost takeouts and efficiency. So, and UniBank hits on all those marks. So first of all, from a scale perspective, it made [Technical Difficulty] in California, you know, we were in the 10 and 11 [Technical Difficulty] now we're 45. It increased our step function and scale 15% to 20%, depending upon the category you look at.

And it really provided the opportunity to leverage those investments we made in technology and in digital to allow us to lift and shift in one weekend, about a year [Technical Difficulty], this last weekend, a very successful conversion allowed us to exit the consent order they've had for a while very quickly, and importantly, achieve $900 million of cost takeouts, which was fully in the run rate at the end of the fourth quarter of ‘23. So it hit on all those marks.

And while we didn't put it in the model, the opportunity to take a million customers on the consumer side, a couple hundred thousand on the business banking side, and leverage the banking and payment products that we have to those customers is tremendous. So one example, the card penetration of the consumer base at Union Bank was about half of the U.S. banks. So they were about 20% or about 40%, we’re already at 28% at Union Bank after one year. So it really hit on all those parts. It was a positive deal both strategically, as well as financially.

John McDonald

Right, and then on the commercial side, additional opportunities in terms of penetration. What are some other examples?

Andy Cecere

Yes, one of the benefits of our company is our diverse business mix. So we derive about 40% of our revenue from fee income, which is important in times like this where loan growth is a little tepid and deposit costs are pressured. So it is a big deal to have this great diverse set of businesses. And it's interesting because we have about [30%] (ph) is consumer and small business, 30% is institutional corporate commercial and 26% is payments which serves all those customers.

And we have all the traditional businesses that most big banks have, which is consumer banking and corporate banking, but we have a unique set of businesses that are very fee oriented, capital-efficient, high return, high barriers to entry like our corporate trust business, our fund services business, our capital markets business, and our ability to penetrate the Union Bank customer base and those is also tremendous, sort of like that card penetration I talked about on the consumer.

John McDonald

Any areas of business mix Andy, where you might be undersized and looking to tweak?

Andy Cecere

No, you know, again, we are a corporate trust. We're number one or two markets here across all the categories. $65 billion of deposits that come, operational deposits that flow through there, huge fee business, allows us to penetrate municipalities and corporate businesses to serve as their trustee, funds services, a unique business, very fee oriented, also deposit flows that come from it. So, payments is another great business where we have a high capabilities across merchant acquiring and card issuing, as well as corporate payments.

So I think we have the right set of businesses and really our focus is on penetrating and selling more customers, because we can benefit from the businesses we have and they can benefit from the capabilities that we have.

John McDonald

So we think about across the fee income opportunities. What are the top ones across the world in commercial?

Andy Cecere

So I'll start with commercial products, which is a great story. You know, 2008, 2009, that was a $400 million business. Now it's $1.4 billion business. And that's providing bond underwriting, FX, interest rate derivatives to our customers that are lending customers that we really can expand the relationship. So that's a great opportunity. Our payments business is another one. So we have a tremendous merchant acquiring business. So we're very focused on penetrating the business banking together with payments in this overall ecosystem.

In today's environment, John, companies are really trying to meld together what they need from a payments perspective, together with what they need from a banking perspective to help them run their business. And we talked about this before, but we have this tremendous opportunity. We had a 1,000 small business customers. We said we were going to grow at 20% to 30%. We're already at 30%, which is about half of the growth came from New Bank, about half of it organic, because we're really trying to come to this ecosystem, which helps them run their business. That includes our Bento, our Talech capabilities, helping them run receivables and pay us.

So it's interesting again stepping back this diverse set of businesses many of which many banks don't have, really allows us to penetrate, serve more, drive the income, and drive returns.

John McDonald

On that small business opportunity, how much of that is in the new markets and some of the acquired areas and how much is kind of just legacy U.S. Bank?

Andy Cecere

It's a little bit of both, and so I would say almost half and half. Part of the penetration comes from the Union Bank customer base which again is very affluent, royal customer base, but they just didn't have all the products and services that we did. So that's why that opportunity on the revenue drivers is so substantial.

John McDonald

Yes. And I think you recently launched a private capital business.

Andy Cecere

Yes, private capital is another great example. So, you know, and I think of it more as a partnership than as a competition. So we provide a lot of service if private capital doesn't or can utilize in part of their business. So we can provide FX and derivatives, we can provide the bond underwriting, we can provide the fund service components to really partner those private equity firms and really be part of the banking relationship as they expand their business.

John McDonald

On the payments Andy, just to follow-up, what are the ongoing needs for tech investment in the payments business, and how much ongoing spend does it take?

Andy Cecere

Yes, so we're at the point of the curve that we're leveled out in terms of the spend. That's a tremendous focus for us for the last five years. A lot of it was in tech-led. If you think about traditional merchant processing, it is now becoming part of the software that helps and runs our business and that's where we put most of our investments. But we're at the level point on that investment spend right now. So it is -- it was a key area of emphasis for us, and it's now over 30% of our activity is tech-led processing and tech-led sales. So at the point of the curve where it's flattened out, but it's been a tremendous focus.

John McDonald

So also just kind of rounding out this discussion around the business mix. When we think about M&A and how big is big enough in banking, one of your peers, Bill Demchak at PNC, has kind of pointed to the size advantages of the G-SIBs, the mega banks, Bank of America, JP Morgan, and their ability to kind of really grow market share. How do you feel on that? Do you feel like you have the right size, super-regional banks like yourself or virtually national in your reach? Is that big enough and how do you think about….

Andy Cecere

So, we're $650 billion, $660 billion so we are the largest non-G-SIB. So I think we have sufficient scale. But I agree, if there is scale would have been more important in banking. The scale around technology, investment, marketing, spend, the ability to have your brand leverage. So I do think M&A would be an outcome of them, because all those things plus regulatory changes. However, I don't think it's imminent, because of the marks in the balance sheet, but I think we're well positioned. And importantly, you have to have the technology framework to lift -- to do it in integration in a successful way, which is what we did with Union.

John McDonald

And for now, it sounds like you're internally focused. You've got a lot of opportunities…

Andy Cecere

We're focused. We have tremendous organic growth opportunities across so many categories that I talked about, but we also would be well positioned for M&A when that is -- when and if that [Technical Difficulty]

John McDonald

Okay. So John, let's get you involved here a little bit. We'll dive into the obligatory NII questions. Before we do that, any comments in terms of quarterly trends, update to guidance for the year or the quarter, maybe just kind of level set us there?

John Stern

Sure. Since last time we've all talked, there's really no change in the view of the economy. The view of the economy is resilient, it's strong, it's constructive and all those sorts of things for growth in terms of how the quarter is coming in and our guidance that we provided, there's no change in terms of the quarter. Things are coming in as expected.

John McDonald

Okay, okay. Well, let's drill in a little bit there. At the first quarter earnings you lowered the full-year outlook to NII. You gave us the range. The main driver that you talked about, the kind of continuation of yield [Technical Difficulty] and what are the assumptions that kind of get you to the low-end of your range? You know, kind of the mid and the upper end. Maybe just kind of help us give us an idea there?

John Stern

Sue. Yes, so, you know, maybe just backing up to where we were at the beginning of the year. So at the beginning of the year, clients, as well as the market, was looking at multiple cuts. Our commercial clients, particularly if you look at our DDA balances, it's all commercial, it’s institutional and corporate type deposits. None of the retail is really in there. And so those accounts were positioning for a different interest rate environment. And so when everything shifted to more higher the longer and that sort of thing. We saw more sensitivity with those clients to be more efficient with their cash, all those sorts of things. And so that's really what drove us to the decision on changing the range that we have.

And so now, you know, the range, we provide a range because it accounts for a lot of different factors which can come into play, meaning there may be, even though we continue to see stabilization and slowing of our DDA migration, you know, if that were to be a little bit more not stabilized as fast as we would have thought and that's on one end of the range, but if it stabilizes quicker it's going to be on the higher end from an NII guidance of range. But you know, it's not just about deposits, it’s going to be about loans and in terms of loan mix, in terms of how our assets are repricing on that side of the balance sheet, particularly as rates continue to be high on the longer end of the curve.

And then a little bit of modest loan growth we have built into the forecast as well. So all those are kind of factors and different interest rate environments. So we try to incorporate all those things into the range is kind of how we thought about it going forward.

John McDonald

Yes. Is the base case though allows for a little bit more mix shift down and some moderate loan growth, would you say, and then kind of the lower end is more severe?

John Stern

Yes, I mean, in our base case, we have a couple cuts right now. And really, I think it's at the end of the year. So it's really -- it's not really consequential to 2024, if you think of it that way. So if you're thinking about cuts and things like that, I mean that -- those are going to be -- it's really more about the deposit behavior, loan growth, as you mentioned, but the loan growth, again, very modest in our forecast or base case.

Andy Cecere

John, simply stated that we're comfortable with the guidance because the math makes us comfortable with the guidance. Security portfolio turnover, the increased yield on the new purchases, modest loan growth and deposit migration flowing all those things lead us to...

John McDonald

Yes. In the commentary you talked about NII being relatively stable for the second quarter and then some moderate pickup in the back half.

John Stern

Yes. So I can go into that a little bit in detail. So again, on the deposit side, we -- there is some migration and rotation, but that is out of DDA and into interest bearing. But that is stabilizing and slowing. We very much see that, particularly in many of our different client bases. On the loan side of things, as we mentioned, we have a little bit of loan growth, and that will be favorable because the loans that are coming on should help our mix profile. So if you think about cards are growing, commercial a little bit and auto loans and -- well, auto loans and commercial real estate are probably more less stable or dropping. And so that loan mix will be beneficial to us as well.

Andy mentioned and I'll maybe go in a little more detail here on the repricing characteristics of the book. So -- we have -- obviously, about half of our loan book is a fixed rate variety. And we have obviously the investment portfolio. So if you can think of the investment portfolio that's kind of churning 7 to 8 basis points on average per quarter positively. You think about the mortgage book that's growing anywhere from 5 to 6 basis points per quarter positively. And then we have the fixed rate assets such as retail, leasing, auto loans, things of that variety that are all helping in that regard.

So the deposit costs are diminishing in terms of rate paid and the rotation and the assets repricing will be beneficial. And that's what kind of gives us that tailwind for the growth going forward.

John McDonald

In an effort to simplify a really complicated thing at a high level, John, would it be fair like kind of relatively stable, it means that the reprice on the asset side is kind of enough to offset a little bit more mix shift.

John Stern

Yes. That's the simple way to say it.

John McDonald

And in the back half of the year, the -- hoping your card growth and some more reprice, you get stability in the mix, you get a little bit of growth?

John Stern

Yes. And I would say the loan growth component, obviously, it's important we want to grow, but it's not going to be as consequential to the views that we have. It's not going to be as impactful. It's going to be more about that -- the impact of deposit rate paid as well as mix that impact decreasing over time and ultimately stabilizing as well as on the offset that continual repricing that we're going to get on the fixed rate asset side of things.

John McDonald

Yes. Has anything surprised you on competitive pricing around deposits? It seems like bigger banks have been -- being able to hold the line for the most...

John Stern

Yes. It's been quite stable for a period of time here, and we anticipate that to be the case going forward. The Fed has -- from a quantitative tightening standpoint, has really started to slow that down a bit. I think that's conducive to the continued stabilization of pricing. Loan growth has been pretty meager in the industry. And so there's not as much fight over the deposits on that side. So we just -- we see stability pretty much across the board from a rate-paid standpoint.

John McDonald

Okay. One more on this topic here. Just in terms of the yield curve shape, John, and your efforts to be relatively neutral. Maybe you could just explain that a little bit how you've used some hedges to kind of keep a relatively neutral position, but ultimately, even within that rate cuts could be a little helpful.

John Stern

Yes. So what we try to aim for is being relatively neutral from a from an interest rate risk standpoint. So we're using -- our balance sheet is relatively neutral just as is. We have kind of a 50% mix in terms of fixed and floating assets. Our deposits are relatively 50-50 in terms of retail versus institutional. So it gives us a nice starting point from a balance standpoint. So what we're doing from a hedging standpoint is how do we need to work around the edges and maybe some of the portfolios to get the overall neutrality that we're looking for from an interest rate risk perspective.

So for an example, in our investment portfolio to protect against up shocks in rates, we're going to put on pay-fixed swaps to help protect that -- the valuation of the investment portfolio to offset that a little bit, but also to protect ourselves in a down-rate -- a sudden down-rate scenario, we're going to put on receive-fixed swaps and have put on receive-fixed swaps both -- currently spot trading, as well as forward starting to help with that to go forward in case rates were to suddenly fall. So that -- those are kind of the different places where we utilize hedges to help us weather those sorts of storms.

John McDonald

And that's why the cuts versus no cuts is not that meaningful to the outlook relative to, say, the deposit mix and loan growth.

John Stern

Yes. That's right. And I would say we aim for from a -- we're looking at our base curve and we're protecting ourselves from shocks up and down, is the point of the hedges and everything. That all said, we would still be more favorably tilted if the curve would need more in a regular shape, right, more upward sloping. And so that's where cuts will probably be on the margin be more beneficial to us because it relieves the pressure on the deposit side as we have quite a bit of institutional corporate type deposits that we can immediately reduce rate on the Fed cuts and that's going to be helpful versus a higher-for-longer. So those are kind of the puts and takes to it.

John McDonald

Okay, great. And Andy, where do we stand on commercial loan growth and thinking kind of from the industry right now, what's holding clients back? And then also underneath the surface, what's going on at USB in terms of account growth and maybe some precursors to loan growth.

Andy Cecere

Yes. So we just had our financial review, the last few days and utilization, first of all, I'll say, is relatively flat -- it has been flat for last few quarters. So customers are being a little careful because of the uncertainty in the environment and pulling down more of their client utilization.

That being said, pipelines are firming up in a positive way. But I don't -- I would expect loan growth to be modest as we've talked about, and that's baked into the guidance we provided. But versus where we were 90-days ago, I would say it's a little bit better, from a sort of perspective, attitude, confidence level, still little bit of uncertainty out there. And that's true at both middle market, as well as high end corporate.

John McDonald

And John, one follow-up on the revolving credit card book. What are you seeing in terms of payment rates in revolve? And then where are you on kind of the seasoning new accounts that you've added?

John Stern

Sure. On the payment rate side, it's kind of interesting, it's been as flat as a pancake over the last several quarters. We kind of went through the change in the -- during the COVID time frame, but our payment rate is very much settled in kind of, I'll call it, 33%, 34% range, and it's been very stable, and we expect it to be stable going forward. And so that was -- that level was probably in the low 30s prior to COVID and had some spikes and things of that variety. So -- the same is true in the revolve rate, just in the opposite format, so we're kind of in the low 60% from the revolve-rate standpoint.

So it's -- those are kind of the puts and takes. So we really see that not being as much of a factor to NII. It's more going to be account growth and putting on new balances and certainly spend levels have been constructive. And so that's continuing to add to balances and things of that variety as well as what Andy talked about with the penetration rate improving and things like that from our Union acquisition. So all those factors are -- really give us a positive bias on the card side of things.

John McDonald

Okay. So shifting gears over to the fee revenue side of things. John, you've given an outlook for fee revenue to grow in mid-single digits this year. Can you talk a little bit about new drivers of that and what gives you confidence in the ability to meet that?

John Stern

Sure. Yes. Andy talked a little bit about some of those things, but just to paint a picture of why we feel confident in that is we have a lot of different products. And obviously, we're seeing really nice and strong growth, core growth in our corporate trust areas, in our capital markets areas. Clearly, mortgage has continued to show some good things as well and our Payments business are all areas where we expect to see growth over the time frame that gives us the confidence.

I think putting some of these pieces together, along with the Union transaction, Andy talked about the commercial products group and how it's grown from $400 million to $1.4 billion in that area. It's really about putting the pieces together for our clients and growing share in wallets. So if you think about the life cycle, just to give you an example, if you take out a life cycle of how a client might approach an M&A transaction for an example, so we can do the bridge financing upfront for that to help out with that. Eventually, that client will want to take their transaction public and go do a debt offering. Well, we can underwrite that. They're going to need a trustee for that sort of activity. And so we can provide that sort of capability.

And then after the transaction has settled then we can hold the balances in escrow for a period of time, which is very beneficial to us from a deposit standpoint and then -- or we can have an invested -- or the client can direct it to invest it and we can use -- utilize our U.S. Bank asset management standpoint. And then along the way, if they have hedging capabilities or needs through foreign exchange or derivatives or whatever the case may be. We can provide that. So it's kind of all the years of investment that we've put in, in terms of systems and people and technology are really starting to pay off. Now we can pull it all together. And so that's just one example.

And the same thing can be said as Andy talked on the Payments ecosystem in terms of tech-led on the merchant side of things and how we can be beneficial to our business banking clients and putting product together in a simple form. So you put all those things together, John, it's not just about the actual business lines, but capabilities that we have and pulling it all together for the benefit of the client is really what gives us the confidence.

Andy Cecere

And all those unique aspects, the categories that we have, again, we're not just dependent upon deposit service charges and traditional [Technical Difficulty]. We have all these unique sets of business. John mentioned a number of them, from the service this is the number one where we can provide on the accounting front-end and DDA funds that is a great business for us, very capital efficient. So all these things drive that fee growth by expanding the business set to the customers we serve.

John McDonald

Great. That's very helpful. So on the expense side, you recently indicated in the first quarter that expenses are likely to come in better for this year than your previous forecast, $16.8 billion versus the prior $17 billion, what got better? Is that kind of a pull through of the cost saves achieved through Union at the end of the year? And does that demonstrate that you've got further flex if needed on expenses?

John Stern

Sure. So maybe just to kind of get the context around that. As we were kind of going through the year, and I mentioned the challenge on the net interest income side of things. As we go through our review process, as Andy talked about, we just had one a couple of days ago, but we do these regularly. As we were talking through that, what we found is that we -- a lot of different groups had different ideas on how to continue to pull in the expenses.

That was around a variety of topics. It wasn't one core thing or another. So it had to do with third-party spend that could be like procurement related or consulting areas and things like that. We've been more active on the real estate side, so we've been going into more of a hub strategy in terms of where our people are located and things of that variety. So that allowed us to close airfields in different locations that will provide us savings on a go-forward basis.

And then on the operations side and technology side, we've spent a lot of money and investment in our processes and improvements and things of that variety. And that -- those things that have -- are coming to fruition, we're able to reduce process time and the amount of people that it needs to complete processes. We've also centralized our operations team, and we've been able to find efficiencies with call centers and things of that nature.

So it's just a variety of things. And so as we kind of go through that, we wanted to announce that as -- at the same time with the change in the net interest income component. But we also think that as we go forward with those additional levers that need to be, that's just going to be kind of a game-time decision as we go through the year and we look at our forecast of revenue and things like that, that's where we will decide the trade-off between should we take cost action or not because sometimes you do want to invest, you do want to continue to move forward on certain projects. And so those are the sort of trade-offs you have to weigh as you kind of go throughout the course of the year.

Andy Cecere

John, I'd keep it really simple. We've invested a lot in the company in digital and technology capabilities over the last five years that are starting to pay off. We're at part of the curve now that those are no longer investment increases, but return payback. And that allowed us to get the $900 million of cost savings from Union Bank. We're able to shift their entire network onto our platform in one fell swoop. And that allows us to continue to drive efficiencies as well as new products on a go-forward basis.

John McDonald

Yes. So yes, I should clarify, it was $16.8 billion or better and as you said, you'll kind of manage that throughout the year of doing this flex without cutting into muscle. And you feel like you do have some optionality to manage that and still make all the investments...

Andy Cecere

And while making investments, that's an important point you make. While making the investments.

John McDonald

And Andy, I think one way you phrased that is that for years, you're kind of doing some defense catch-up spend, and that's kind of crossed over the midpoint line and...

Andy Cecere

Yes. So back in early 2010 to 2015, we were spending 60% or more in defense in terms of capabilities. We shifted that in the last five years to offense and what I call offense, that's increased product capabilities, but more -- also increased efficiency. So -- and that shift has continued, but the level of spend has stabilized.

John McDonald

Yes, the offensive stuff to grow the bank...

Andy Cecere

Grow the business, I talked about the tech-led on payments, the commercial product capabilities, the ability of cards, extending the product set, platforms, our cloud migration, all these things, either add to revenue opportunities, capabilities, amp our efficiencies.

John McDonald

Yes. How about new market expansion? Is that part of the plan as well?

Andy Cecere

So we've entered a couple of new markets in a couple of ways. If I think about expansion, we could do it a couple of ways. One is entering or adding branches in new markets. We did that in Charlotte. That does well. It takes a little longer than a traditional M&A transaction, but it does well. Partnerships, we partnered with State Farm, 19,000 agents across the country, selling our products and services. That's another benefit. And so partners is one of the strategies.

And then thirdly, in our institutional corporate commercial, we can add offices, and we're doing that in the Southeast to provide services to those customers bases which are faster growing and can leverage some of the capabilities that we might re-sell to as John talked about.

John McDonald

Okay. Maybe you could talk a little bit about what you're thinking on the asset quality front.

Andy Cecere

Yes, so John referenced this a little bit. So I would think it's -- I would say it's migrating to what we would expect and so the pre-COVID normalization levels. Card is going back to pre-pandemic levels and sort of stable -- delinquencies are stabilizing. We talked about the card level getting in that 4.25% or so charge-off levels that's fairly consistent with what we saw, a little bit above pre-COVID levels.

I think the only area that we're all focused on is CRE, particularly CRE office. And again, as a reminder, that represents about 2% of our -- just under 2% of outstandings, 1% of commitments. We're reserved at it over 10%. So it's going to be lumpy and bumpy, but I think we're well reserved for it, and we'll manage through it. But that's the only category that I would say is showing any level of stress.

John McDonald

Yes, yes. and your cadence in charge-offs for the year, and maybe, John, you could talk a little bit about the mix between what trend you expect on the commercial side versus the consumer side where you maybe got some seasonality in the back half of the year.

John Stern

On the loan growth side or...

John McDonald

Just in terms of charge-offs.

John Stern

Charge-offs. Yes. I mean, Andy mentioned -- so on the -- on the card side of things, we have a little bit of seasonality. We'll have a little bit probably moving up in the charge-off, but then we expect that to come down and that's reflective of delinquencies and the other trends that we're starting to see being on the positive side. So we're -- as expected at this point of the game. We're a little bit above pre-COVID levels but that's a reflection of the environment. We're in a higher interest rate, we're in a higher inflation market. And so that's going to build on the margin a little bit more stress in that portfolio. But in terms of other areas, we're just not seeing any sort of credit in any of the other commercial or mortgage or anything like that. It's been -- it's very stable.

Andy Cecere

I think what's important to note, John, is we anticipated and talked about delinquencies and charge-offs in card in particular, sort of migrating back to pre-COVID, pre-pandemic normal levels. So they were increasing. What we're seeing is that stabilization, which is what we expected, but it's good to see.

John McDonald

Yes, for sure. And you've been traditionally conservative about reserving. And you -- lo and behold, today you have the highest reserves among the banks. We've seen some banks start to utilize some of the reserves, especially those in commercial real estate. Is that something you could expect to do? You mentioned the high...

Andy Cecere

Well, that's why we're reserved at our appropriate levels, just over 10%. We are conservative in our approach. We've taken more of a downside perspective in terms of the way we think about CECL. So I think we are well reserved for whatever would happen. It will play out, it will play out for us, it will play out for the industry, but I think we're in a good spot.

John McDonald

Yes. And what we're hearing from some of the other banks around offices, it's bad, it's a tough environment out there, but incrementally not worse than kind of what you've built in, you've built in some pretty hard stuff into the reserves. Is that a fair characterization?

Andy Cecere

I think it is, and it's very idiosyncratic as well. So some markets and some buildings are doing great, and some markets and some buildings are not. And so you have to really focus -- you talk about that 1.8% of our loans, but it's really a subset of that, that we're very focused on and making sure we're reserved appropriately, and we are.

John Stern

It's really on a case-by-case basis. Every situation is unique. And so I think the reserve process really takes into account the total in terms of portfolio. But the team has to really manage on case-by-case, client-by-client, sometimes, impact.

John McDonald

So how about capital? Obviously, we've got some variables out there in terms of the Basel III rules, the phasing that will happen over a couple of years. How are you thinking about kind of managing to these different definitions of capital? You've got over 10% of the carnival now, but how do you wrap all that together?

John Stern

Yes. I mean -- as we sit here today, we're waiting, of course, for -- as you referenced, Basel III Endgame for us going through the CCAR process with the new kind of Union Bank, U.S. Bank kind of in that lens for the Federal Reserve. We want to see those results from the Fed's viewpoint. Those are very important pieces for us to look at a capital standpoint. So in between here and there, we're in a mode of just continuing to build our capital. And I think the difference between what we are today versus where we were a year ago is we were building our capital, but we were also doing things or transactions in -- risk transfer type transactions in order to help aid that acceleration of capital.

We're at a place now where we don't necessarily have to rely on that. As I said -- something that we may do on a one-off basis if the transaction comes around, that seems reasonable but what we really want to focus on is our organic growth powered by all the different things that we just talked about, diversified business mix, the growth in our net interest income and then the expenses being stable and all those things will help us continue to grow our capital while we await these rules and then we kind of -- at the same time, we can burn down the investment portfolio and the AOCI, that's something that we're obviously monitoring and that along with whether we're going into Cat II or whether we're going into using the Basel III transition, those are the things we all have to kind of wait.

Andy Cecere

But again, from a priority standpoint, John, internal reinvestment, dividends and buybacks are all part of the mix. We'll get more clarity on all these categories. But the company generates a lot of capital. We have a high return on tangible. We have great businesses, and the team did a great job going from 8.4% to 10% in a very short time frame. These things will all give us clarity, but those are the priorities and those continue to be priorities.

John McDonald

Yes. And when we think about the build rate, you're putting on, it feels like about 100 basis points of capital a year. 25% -- 20% to 25%...

Andy Cecere

20% to 25% a quarter.

John McDonald

Yes. John, you talked about the burn off -- 25%. What are we thinking in that would burn off on AOCI over the next year or two?

John Stern

Yes. I mean it's all rate dependent and just how the market goes. But a good rule of thumb to think about 25% or so burn down between here and the end of '25 is a good way to start to think about that. So that's kind of where we are from the current market that you have today to where we will end up eventually.

John McDonald

So with that kind of organic growth, Andy, a little help from burn off, are we able to -- will you be able to leg into some buybacks, even as you build capital at some point.

Andy Cecere

Once we get more clarity, we'll probably make that a plan, but it's part of the list of things that we're focused on. So internal investment, dividends and buybacks are all part of the mix.

John McDonald

Sure. Sure. John, the Cat II discussion, it's obviously calmed down, you're not practically going in there. And if you think about where you are now, it's still quite a ways away. Loan growth is not ripping for anyone here, and you have to kind of be above that $700 billion for, I think you said 4 quarters on average. So -- that seems to be a ways off as a...

John Stern

Yes, I think that's the right way to think about it. We think about our loan growth over a period of time should be GDP to GDP plus. So that if you think about where that should take versus where we are kind of at $655 billion or so. Again, you have to be over $700 billion on average for four quarters in a row, and then you come in at Cat II. So it is some length of time between here and there. So we do have time for the transition, which is appropriate, and we'll use that time to make sure we're focused on capital-efficient growth and growing and investing in the businesses just as -- to the extent that we just have all been talking about.

Andy Cecere

It's years away, John, and it's not a constraint for the company's growth characteristics. And the likelihood is we'll probably be around by the Basel III transition [Technical Difficulty] Cat II, but we'll have to see both of them.

John McDonald

Yes. Andy, how do you think about some of the long-term financial aspirations for the company when you think about ROTCE, should that kind of be in the high teens, low to mid-50s on efficiency ratio. What are some of the key metrics that you hold the team too, and investors should hold you too.

Andy Cecere

So most important in my mind is the return on common -- tangible common equity, which has been in that high-teens category of 17%, 18% for the last few quarters. So once we get the clarity on the capital levels, which comes with the Basel III Endgame and the stress test, the Basel CCAR, we're going to actually set guidelines and targets as part of our Investor Day, which is in September of this year. But I would expect high-teens return on tangible in the 50s in terms of the efficiency ratio, and then we'll go through the ROA and all the other components. But that -- most important one is that return on common tangible.

John McDonald

When we think about over-earning, under-earning kind of thing, John, net interest margin is down 40 basis points or so over the last few years to 2.70% or so. Do you feel like you're under-earning on NII? And as you've kind of thrown off some of the low-yielding stuff that you can get kind of back to a 3% NIM over time? And is that part of the driver.

John Stern

Yes. I mean, yes, we have changed quite a bit in just a short amount of time. So obviously, the NIM does go through cycles as you can see through -- if you go through decades of time, it's done that. And I think the things that are positive for us is that asset repricing churn that's going to continue for over a long period of time, that will be beneficial. The deposits components, as we talked about stabilizing and in theory, should get better as the Fed starts to normalize in terms of rates. And so we do think that kind of that 3% area is very doable over a period of time.

Andy Cecere

So we talked about the first half of this year being the low point on NIM, and we still think that. And so I think as we think about normalization of all the things John talked about, it would expand from that level.

John McDonald

Okay. Just a couple of questions here on the Pigeonhole. What are the important regulatory items besides Basel III, we just talked about on capital, when you think about liquidity, maybe John can comment on the CFPB late fee rules in [Technical Difficulty] whether that's -- how relevant that is for you guys.

Andy Cecere

Yes. So capital will be at the top of the heap, and we talked about that. Liquidity second, we're in a good spot from a liquidity standpoint. The long-term debt rule is not going to be consequential to us. We have almost all of it in place already. Some of the new rules around late fees and Durbin 2 are going to impact us, but they're all very manageable. John, maybe you...

John Stern

Yes. I mean I think just to -- given the liquidity rules, there's going to be new ones we know that, but we feel like we're very well positioned. We have a lot of cash. We have a lot of investment portfolio. We have a lot of ways to access the liquidity. We have operationally set up a number of different facets to kind of help us without all those sorts of things. So I think those are really meaningful on the liquidity side of things.

You mentioned on the -- on Durbin and late fees, obviously, late fees is kind of a lympho given the legal matters and things like that. But that's going to be about $150 million or so, annualized basis, that go through net interest income. But that's -- as we understand the rule and -- but we don't know the timing and things like that, but that's incorporated into how we think about our guidance, build and all those sorts of things.

Andy Cecere

And that $150 million is before mitigation. So there are things that we could do to offset.

John Stern

Yes, that's right.

John McDonald

So obviously, still a lot of uncertainty [Technical Difficulty]

John Stern

Yes, I think there's a number of different ways you can kind of -- you can go build through that. There's a lot of different levers that the team can pull but it takes time. It doesn't all happen at once and sometimes it happens over the fullness of time as you're adding new accounts and things of that variety.

Andy Cecere

And John, just sort of looping back to where we started. As you think about some of these pressures on the more traditional banking products, overdraft charges, NSF charges, late fees, Durbin 2. Having these other sets of fee businesses is really important and really valuable. So this balance in having this componentry that is unique, is very helpful in this environment.

John McDonald

Yes. And Andy, there is a question here on two of your consumer businesses. Any changes to both the sizing and how you approached and do approach the auto and the mortgage business over the last few years relative to what you thought.

Andy Cecere

Yes. So mortgage has been an important business to us. We have a great platform. We have great leadership, and it's done really well. As you know, about three or four years ago, we exited the brokerage business, and we're focusing on the retail core consumer business and our customer base. We still have a corresponding business, but it's diminished. So that focus in the core retail mortgage base will continue, and that's what we think on a go-forward basis.

On the auto business, we've migrated that a little bit to more focused on leasing and some of the ancillary components of marine and such and such because the pricing on auto is very volatile. And right now, the returns are just don’t meet our hurdles. So still in the game, but we're very moderate in terms of activity because of those returns, and we're going to continue to be disciplined around that.

John McDonald

Yes. And John, how has securitization played a role in both auto and mortgage, both -- the capital management, just the core way you think about managing the business.

John Stern

Well, I think in terms of securitization, we haven't really utilized -- we have the tools and capabilities, but it's not going to be really meaningful for us going forward. It's more in that sense, it would be more of a funding vehicle, and we don't have necessarily the funding needs for it. But it is a lever for us to pull in case we do utilize in case things get worse than what we had expected and things of that variety.

I think what also has helped us maybe going back to the fee capabilities and everything as we've been pulling all these different programs together on risk transfer, some of the securitization. That's also helped our internal capital markets team be more profitable and have better talent and capabilities to help other banks that are going through the same lot of things. And so we've been able to kind of transfer that knowledge our banking clients in other constituents. So it really helps us have different levers at different parts of the cycle, and I think that's really beneficial for us going forward.

Andy Cecere

And last part of the consumer business I mentioned is the branches, branches are still really important, but we used to need fewer of them. So we had 3,200, 3,300. We have 2,200, 2,300 today. But they are better branches. They're in the right place, the technology has improved. They're more sales oriented and consultation as opposed to transactions. So that was also a big component of redo as you think about the last 5 or 10 years of the branches.

John McDonald

So Andy, as we wrap up, we talked a little bit about this before we got on stage at a generalist conference. It's sometimes hard for folks that aren't financial specialists to see how banks compound value over time. So I guess what do you hope folks take away about the ability of a bank like yours to compound value over time? And what might be underappreciated about U.S. Bancorp within all of the macro stuff going on that you hope people kind of...

Andy Cecere

Yes, I think we all get caught up in the short-term, what did the Fed say today, what is the likelihood of rate cuts versus rate increases, the shape of the yield curve, the uncertainty in the economy, the uncertainty in the global markets, those are all factors of course. But from my perspective, U.S. Bank is a high-return business. Tangible return, I said, is in the upper teens. Compounded growth that we can achieve by extending and deepening relationships.

I think the underappreciation is the return levels of the diverse business set. It's not just a traditional set of banking businesses. It's a unique set of businesses. And that drives the returns, the capital efficiency, which makes it a good investment.

John McDonald

Great. We'll leave it there. Thanks so much.

Andy Cecere

Thank you.

John McDonald

Thank you. Appreciate it.