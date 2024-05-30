Visa Inc. (V) CEO Ryan McInerney presents at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan McInerney - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

Good morning, everyone. I'm Harshita Rawat, Senior Analyst, covering payments at Bernstein. I'm delighted to be joined today by Ryan McInerney, Visa's CEO. Ryan, thank you so much for joining us today.

Ryan McInerney

Thanks for having me. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harshita Rawat

So let's kick off our conversation, Ryan, with the overall consumer spending environment. What are you seeing in terms of current spending trends, both domestically and cross-border?

Ryan McInerney

In a word, stable. In the second quarter, we talked about payments volume growth at about 8% year-over-year, up 6% in the US, 11% outside of the US. I mean, there's some ups and downs in different places of the world. I talked about a little bit of deceleration in parts of Asia, but overall, very healthy, very stable growth. If you look at cross-border, cross-border in the second quarter was up 16% year-over-year. If you look at cross border travel, up 17% year-over-year. And those numbers are all relatively consistent with the last several quarters of performance. If you look at the first three weeks of May through May 21, we've seen continued stability. US payment volume, payment transactions, cross-border have all been similar to what we've seen in the second quarter and before that. So stable growth around the world.

Harshita Rawat

And so, Ryan, more than a year ago, when you became CEO of Visa, I remember that you announced a new organizational structure focused on your three growth pillars. Can you maybe talk about how that's trickling down into the organization, kind of impacting your go-to-market and also your momentum in new flows and value added services?

