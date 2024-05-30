Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.09K Followers

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Moynihan - CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Bernstein Stock Analyst

John McDonald

Okay. We're ready to get going. Thanks, everyone. We're very happy to have Bank of America back today. CEO Brian Moynihan. Brian, thanks so much for coming back.

Brian Moynihan

John, it's been many times. Good to see you again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

Great. Well, I think we'll start off, like we always do with your macro view. It's been almost a year since the last fed hike. On employment it's good, but inflation a little sticky. What's your recent Bank of America data telling you about the healthy consumer?

Brian Moynihan

So a couple things I think would be interesting, your colleagues here. Number one, if you look at, what we talk about a lot is the spending the money moving through the consumers accounts, which is $4 trillion plus a year, which is money moving out in the economy. Cash out of the ATM's, cheques return, settle payments, debit credit cards. And if you look year-to-date, that's growing about 3.5%. So that number doesn't mean a lot unless it has a context.

If you looked at it May of '23 versus May of '22, it had probably been like high single-digits, maybe even double-digits. So it slowed down coming through the summer of last year and sits at a level, which is about where it would be in a very low growth, low inflation environment economy, sort of where it was in '16, '17, '18.

It's actually a little bit under that. That would be more of four. And it's being, so that's one. It's aggregate level. The growth rate has slowed. It is still growing, but it

Recommended For You

About BAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News