Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

John McDonald

Okay. We're ready to get going. Thanks, everyone. We're very happy to have Bank of America back today. CEO Brian Moynihan. Brian, thanks so much for coming back.

Brian Moynihan

John, it's been many times. Good to see you again.

Q - John McDonald

Great. Well, I think we'll start off, like we always do with your macro view. It's been almost a year since the last fed hike. On employment it's good, but inflation a little sticky. What's your recent Bank of America data telling you about the healthy consumer?

Brian Moynihan

So a couple things I think would be interesting, your colleagues here. Number one, if you look at, what we talk about a lot is the spending the money moving through the consumers accounts, which is $4 trillion plus a year, which is money moving out in the economy. Cash out of the ATM's, cheques return, settle payments, debit credit cards. And if you look year-to-date, that's growing about 3.5%. So that number doesn't mean a lot unless it has a context.

If you looked at it May of '23 versus May of '22, it had probably been like high single-digits, maybe even double-digits. So it slowed down coming through the summer of last year and sits at a level, which is about where it would be in a very low growth, low inflation environment economy, sort of where it was in '16, '17, '18.

It's actually a little bit under that. That would be more of four. And it's being, so that's one. It's aggregate level. The growth rate has slowed. It is still growing, but it has slowed. It's consistent where it was, when we had more of a normalized environment around us.

And the way people are spending money, is consistent with what you read about, which is it's on experiences. It still is being driven at the margin by travel, entertainment and things like that. And other things have moderated except for insurance payments, which we can see people pay on their insurance.

And so it's good. And so that's good news. And if you go -- but it has slowed down and I think it sets up the question, we got to keep the consumer in the game in the US economy because it's such a big part of it. And they're getting a little more tentative and that is due to everything going on around them. Goods are more expensive, they are shaping their spending.

They're going to three grocery stores instead of two, is one of the stats we see. Interesting part as it relates to inflation is the rental payments by our che -- checks out from rental payments. They're now tipping over and the growth rate is slowing, which if you listen to the inflation experts, they'll say they had to see that tip over to feel inflation was really on the downward path.

So that's -- that's what we're seeing. Our consumer, our general estimates are that inflation takes till the end of next year to get a control economy, basically bounce around a 2% growth rate. So it's trend, there's no, soft landing, it basically lands a trend and bounces around 15% to 2% all the way through next year. It doesn't reaccelerate. It takes cuts, four cuts next year, two cuts a year after. And one this year is kind of what the core economics team has.

But overall, you see the consumer activity is okay.

John McDonald

Okay, but how about our commercial side, how the clients adjusting to this environment?

Brian Moynihan

I mean they're -- the cost of borrowing has gone up, so they're careful. And so the line usage has moved up a hair, but it's sort of sitting there. So if you, if you think about the path we've been on, pre-pandemic small businesses and middle market companies using lines in the low forties percentage as an average amount of usage is 100%. They could borrow. It fell to 30%. It's back up to 35%, 36%, but it's not really going up anymore.

And so when you talk to our commercial customers, they're basically saying, I'm making money, I'm fine. I'm worried about every possibility, you can layout. The wars to China, trade war, elections; they can say it, but everything's okay. But therefore, because it cost me more money to borrow, I'm being a little less aggressive.

And so again, they're okay too. So, I think in some ways the war on inflation is beinG1 that hasn't over yet. And they're, both of our customer bases have a lot to do with how the American economy forms are both saying, what, I'm being careful, slowing things down, still growing, still feel good about my overall business, but I'm -- but, but I'm not hiring as much. I'm not buying the equipment as fast, I'm not making a commitment to the software purchases as fast.

All that's slow, sort of moderated and then on the other hand, I'm not laying off a lot of people. I'm not, I'm trying to manage this business carefully and I think they're good managers and that's what they're doing.

But by the way, when you think about that in terms of our bank balance sheet, the credit risk then is in good shape. And so you're not seeing any vagaries and credit risk across the portfolios, broadly speaking, we talk more about that. But so that's where you'd start to see evidence of stress. And we don't see it in the consumer side for sure. And we don't see it in the commercial side either.

John McDonald

Okay, so let's leave the macro a little bit. This is called strategic decisions conference. And, for years that you've been coming here, you talked about the organic engine, of strong account customer growth. So let's just talk about a little bit about how you strategize for compounding that customer growth across all your different businesses.

Maybe we'll start with the consumer bank. You've had 21 straight quarters of new checking account growth. And this quarter alone, a lot of good new checking accounts, credit cards. What are the key drivers of this? And what's your differentiated kind of proposition of consumers that helps that?

Brian Moynihan

So I think, I think if you think about Bank of America, we have general consumers, wealthy consumers, small, medium, large businesses and the markets business. And what makes us a bit unique is these continuums which link the businesses together from a person who opens their first account to becoming John McDonald, making tons of money and investing and things like that.

John McDonald

Don't we wish?

Brian Moynihan

Yes. And so the idea is that continuum is a value added. So as you think about running the business, you're thinking about short term, got to grow. You have this, that the other organic growth, long term, how do I knit it together? So in the consumer business, in the end of the day, in the mass market retail business, which is 60% - 70% of the activity, about 20% of the deposits and profit, that is about managing costs and great customer experience and teams done a great job and basically being very fair to the customer.

So no overdraft checking, low balance accounts, short term loans for five bucks that they can borrow in a couple times a year and pay back over 90 days. So things like that. And that's gone on and you can see that and that's very stable.

But they provide the start of that continuum because that's, our children open their first bank account and then go to college and become successful. That's the college student open their first bank account on their own type of thing. And so that goes in the preferred business, which is the upper part of that completely different revenue model. Acquire the accounts, grow them. Merrill Edge becomes important. And that's going.

So if you look at it more broadly, what's the thing? Optimize the cost, especially around the mass market movement by pushing people, pushing people to see the wonders of digitization so whether it's Erica or whether it's Zelle or whether it's the ATM network or whether it's all the other things in the mobile app, which is now the dominant way people interface with this, a billion plus digital interactions a quarter by our consumers, to give you a sense. So it's a big thing. You keep pushing that to keep the cost and then you invest the benefits of that into the customer experience and then you grow the upper part of that customer base and there's your million net new checking accounts every year and 20 some five years of it. And underneath that you're optimizing everything you can.

John McDonald

How about the importance of branches? We've heard from yourself, from Aaron Levine Dean about your financial center strategy and you've been on offense in terms of growing how important are branches still to driving organic growth?

Brian Moynihan

So half the sales are digital, which means the other half are not digital. So you need both. And that's the magic of having. But the configuration branches, in 2007, after the LaSalle transaction we ended up with a peak number branch is 6000. We're down to about 3800 or so now. In that dynamic there's a second dynamic which is the branch size went from probably an average colleague size of, five to ten. And then what the people did went from service to sales and relationship management. And so that, so even though it looks like you're down 2000 branches in this, there's a massive change underneath that.

And so that's what the team's been optimizing and that allows us to invest in the future. So what are we doing? If you look down the top hundred markets and we plan to get to a top position in all those markets and that's a lot of work ahead of us. The first thing we had to do is go to markets we weren't in. And that started about 8, 10 years ago now, where we bill out in Minneapolis and Denver and places like that and you had to keep that going. First the top 30 markets you weren't in and then the top 50 and then beyond. And we're completing that task.

And then at the same time you had to densify, where you weren't dense enough to get the market, the branch part of it. And then you had to undensify, where you were too dense, get rid of branches where they're too close together and didn't provide the capability and you couldn't get ahead of the customer. And so in that period, 6000, 4000 branches, 100,000 people plus to 60,000 people, probably 25,000 service oriented teammates in a branch to like 10,000.

You have sales oriented teammates from 5000 up to 10,000 or 15,000. You put that all together and what you have is a business which is three to four times bigger, transaction wise, balance wise, etcetera. And the efficiency of it has gone from 300 basis points of cost of deposits, in other words, all cost of operating all the retailers consumer business over the deposit base to about 140 or whatever it is today.

And the customer score has gone from 60% to 90% -- 60% to 85%. So you've seen the top $2 score lift. That's an attrition go down. And that's the magic that team's done a great job with. But branches are critical of that because at the end of the day, half the transactions when we open those million check accounts are going to the branch. Because whatever personality they have, the idea is we don't want to make them decide is it more efficient one way, the other way, sure.

But not for everybody if they can't get it done. So you want to do it?

John McDonald

Yes. One of the debates this week has been whether banks have kind of cracked the code on pairing wealth management with mass affluent and consumer. It feels like BofA has done that. The growth in Merrill Edge suggests good progress. What's kind of the report card there and what's the longer-term opportunity for you there?

Brian Moynihan

Well, the state advantage we have is when historically, pre-Merrill transaction in nine, you had a wealth management business that had sort of a bank level brokerage business. And then you had the private bank and you had a hole in the middle. So Merrill obviously fills that hole. 600 offices, you're in all the cities.

Your financial advisor for second to none, et cetera, et cetera. But you had to also not be unmindful of. There's a hole that can also exist, which is the investor starting before they get interesting to the financial advisors of private banker. That's what Merrill Edge does.

It's now at $450 to $500 billion in assets. It started a, we all talked about robo advisor time, its products called MEGI. It's up to $20 odd billion or something like that there from scratch. A few years ago, digitally oriented, investor oriented, average account size coming on is 60,000. So this is not, geared to people.

This is geared to people who are serious about their financial planning. But if you look down that list at 3.5 million or whatever odd customers it is, it's growing 10% a year. Those customers are the G1 customer of the future. Again, that continuum. So we can see it and we can do it. We can also use it to service.

So like, for us, we give stock as part of our annual awards to all our employees, so they all have Merrill Edge accounts. We do that with other employers. So they all have Merrill Edge accounts. And therefore you're starting them off and then you work them over time. And so it makes some money. It does a great job. It has a significant amount of deposits attached. The customers of that business that came to that business. But at the end of the day, it's that continuum fill in. And so it continues to grow. So it's out of the four trillion customer assets we have and wealth management, about 10% of it's in there.

John McDonald

So that graduation strategy is working…

Brian Moynihan

It happens more than through the Merrill Edge. It happens through the whole franchise, so one of the things that we work hard on is the entrepreneur who's in the Merrill to do business with this company, with us, vice versa, in the private bank. So there's a lot of referrals that we count and goal in the market and celebrate their success and talk to all those market presence to help that local team -- the local banks while they have these global resources.

And Merrill Edge fits into that. But it's also the people side of that too. The financial advisors, private bankers, middle market bankers, and business bankers in all those consumer teammates, literally hundreds of thousands of leads that go from that consumer business to Merrill to figure out if they can do it. And right now, if you put it all together, that happens about nine million times a year with about 40% success rate, which people just don't move their accounts for kicks. You have to bring them something. And so it's pretty good right now.

John McDonald

So Bank of America is a global company. I'm not sure investors fully appreciate that. Roughly 15% of your revenues come from international sources. So can you give us some perspective on your international businesses and where you're investing for growth there?

Brian Moynihan

So if you think about businesses that are international are really obviously the markets business because the global business to support the investors and bring insights around the world and the research platform supporting that and the execution capabilities supporting that and all the major markets in the world.

So that's, that's, that's kind of an obvious thing. You can't be a local capital markets player to be the scale size. So we're third, fourth of the business. Go to global corporate investment banking. Same drill. These are multinational companies. They operate around the world. They're trying to buy companies in all these different jurisdictions. You're trying to help them do that. They have cash needs across the globe. So we do that. That's corporate banking, investment banking and transaction services, GTS as we call, and even the middle market, we do a fair amount, but it's much, much more directed.

So obviously in the North American side in, Canada and Mexico, integrating middle market franchises there, they're in the supply chains. We just, we're doing it more in Europe now. The stability economy is the integration of the world supply chains, the ability to understand the auto suppliers all over the world that supply into that might be family owned businesses, wonderful businesses that we support do that.

And then for the private equity firms and our buyouts, the ones we do business with, which are a lot, but we also are trying to help them when they're buying $0.5 billion company or $1 billion company as opposed to the biggest deals. And so we got a lot of room to grow on that.

And then the cash management, that's all together we're making hundreds of millions of dollars a year investments in cash management generally to have that digital capability and cash pro and everything. But on top of that we're driving the international piece of that heavily because the enablement for real time payments in India, the enablement for we do some stuff we already do most of like the bank notes program all around the world is something we do. That market share is very high.

But other stuff we have a lot of room to grow for corporates and moving money. And so we're building out that cash management. So it's 15% of our revenues, it's growing, it's in the GCIB space and larger corporate space. It is $100 billion in outstanding loans. So it's a big business now and we keep investing in it. And Matthew Koder and Bernie Mensah runs international, Matthew runs GCIB and Jimmy runs markets, Jimmy DeMare runs markets. They've done a great job, but we're very precise on where we're going and why and which clients. So we can make sure we keep the risk where we want as we drive the business.

John McDonald

Any thoughts someday of taking the consumer show on the road internationally?

Brian Moynihan

And we looked at that a decade ago on an online basis and we decided that if we worked our tail off with a reasonable market share and the jurisdictions that matter, we could get $60 billion, $80 billion of deposits. It's like a bad quarter, a bad year over year performance in consumer in the normal times. I mean now we got deposits all over the place. You run around circles, but if you looked at it, you say, so why would I waste my time doing that when I'm not in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati and Indianapolis and Minneapolis and Denver? Why wouldn't I fill out the franchise and spend my efforts there? Because our market share and consumer, we got $950 billion in deposits or whatever it is, we're still only about 13%, 14%.

So there's a lot to take. Any efficiency that is incrementally extreme. And so we looked at it. We always would keep looking at it. But it's not something we don't really add value on. A branch based business in country X. I don't know what, because it's so local. So I don't know what we'd really bring to on digital.

We have great digital capacity. The question is, can you make it meaningful enough to make a difference? And instead of investing that money, one, theoretically, one set of rules, one set of regulations, one in language and Spanish, too. But you can then get lots of leverage.

John McDonald

Yes. And you mentioned the US retail share being in the low teens, and JPMorgan talked about that yesterday, and they have aspirations to get to mid teens, maybe 20% over time. Is that something fully in the possibility for you as you think about your share aspirations?

Brian Moynihan

I think we've moved up over the last decade or so, probably two to three percentage points. And there's multiple ways to play against that. Right? One is just being a good competitor in the place, which we're already pretty sizable. But there's a lot of markets where literally we have a lot of room to go. So if you look in some of these markets, we've gone from literally not being in there. In the retail business, we may have had a Merrill teammates there.

We may have had private banking or commercial teammates there. Take Pittsburgh, we bring in the branches, and suddenly we move up in deposits and we move ourselves up the chain. And the idea is not to stop, is to keep going up. And so going back to why we focus on that is there's lots of room. And I, I, there's a lot of companies that deal with a mass American consumer base that have a lot higher market share in their line of business than, their products and services. And we do.

It just takes good organic attitude and growth. And so we're sitting at a 14% share that's usually measured by deposit balance. Our reach to customers is actually much higher than that and sort of filling in all that is part of the challenge.

John McDonald

So we talked a little bit about digital, but just if we look at that, you've got a lead position. Clearly you made a lot of progress in retail and digital. How much runway is there still? And what are the runways for financial benefits from digitization across consumer and commercial from here still.

Brian Moynihan

I think it's still high because go to half -- 10 years ago, the sales of the products weren't enabled. Now they're enabled. Now we're at half, the other half. And you're saying if half the people can do, why aren't the other half doing? So what's the change? What's going to cause them to change? Some it's personal preference. That's going to be a while. Other people, it's just not knowledge, not knowing exists and they can do all that stuff. So there's just a lot of room to go. And so you take retail wire sending, and now you can go on and send out a wireless.

Remember the process to do that was a time consumer for the person costs money. It costs money for them and we charge them a fee, and now they can kind of do it a lot faster on their own.

John McDonald

It's a pain.

Brian Moynihan

But it's simple now you just go on…

John McDonald

Yes, it's easy.

Brian Moynihan

And so as we think about just a lot of room to go from efficiency, from a sales and then information flow, and we are supplying lots of information. So that 1.2 billion digital interactions a quarter plus and growing at 10%, 15% a year is just a lot of information where we can have an intimacy with the customers and do offers with Bank of America, the deals that very few people know exist. But it's a major -- it keeps growing and growing, and we can offer that to our clients to provide benefits the types of deals we can do that we just did with Starbucks announced. We use our brand, their brand to generate activity.

These are so -- but it's all digital, but we can't do that. It's not a branch paid. So it's just a lot ahead of us. And then you bring it into even wealth management, even though 80-plus percent, I think 85% of the customers digitally interact with can you do. So signing document is critical, got that delivery of performance review. All the stuff you can do, you can keep adding that on.

And so even if something as mundane as depositing a check, right now, 10% to 15% of the checks are still deposited physically at the branch, 85% aren't. And of that 85% round number split half to the mobile app and half through the ATM. And you're saying, basically, can't we get all those mobile ATM -- all those ATMs to go to the mobile app? And checks continue to decline, which is good because the other payments are more efficient, more effective, more secure.

The question is, what's the holdup? So we spend a lot of time saying, what's going to get John McDonald to change his personal behavior and how do we serve him the advice that would help them do that when they're ready. And we don't ever try to force it, but we basically make -- educate people.

And so Erica, you probably got 14 other sessions to talk about AI going on at any given moment. Now Erica is a natural language processing algorithm-driven model based on questions, and it now is 18, 20 million customers using it, growing 25% usage five years in. Every one of those would have been a phone call or a text or something. And so there's just ways that we can continue to drive the digitization. Even though you'd look at it and say, Well, it's pretty mature. It's not -- it's mature, but it's not mature across every possible segment. And then the new offerings are not even found yet.

John McDonald

What are some of the other use cases for AI for banks in general across consumer and commercial? And then where are we on kind of that adoption and realizing some of the benefits today I can offer in terms of efficiencies and revenue growth?

Brian Moynihan

We're early on because what's -- as I look at the providers of this, what the realization they've come to, which is the right one for people like us, as you think about how AI will be delivered in our franchise, a lot of them are saying, I will take a model which is more tailored and put it on your premises on your data that will get the benefits of all this education learning we have but doesn't have you susceptible to proving which data helped you make the decision, i.e. not your data or some other input, which has a benefit of not being sold or inclusive, you run out of power, trying to have it operate And we can train it and make it specific to -- effectively, that's what we do with Erica, but these will be much more sophisticated models. So that's coming out.

So that's a standalone. And we think there's high value on that because it stops issues of data exfiltration and where its model and how it's decision and things that you can do by doing that. We know that because we've seen that, Erica. It's just that most of the really Vanart pushing out saying, no, I'll just give you a license and your teammates can use it. So that's going on.

The same thing is the major software providers are betting in the software. So all the major companies are sitting there saying, I can bring AI embedded in my software so we're going to get the benefits of that. That might be Salesforce and the Salesforce management process, that literal relationship management process. It might be Workday and the other process. It might be the general ledger and the -- so there's information flow and stuff. So that's going to come.

John McDonald

And that's all early still?

Brian Moynihan

Yes, that's all early, just coming at us like literally as we speak. And then the third element will be sort of the stand-alone public models and how you use them, which really is probably further out there. And then the fourth element is using the coding-type platforms, which are for that public available. We already do that. I think we have 1,500 people coding on it every day, and we're building that literally as we speak.

And they're finding efficiencies and effectiveness. They're also finding difficulties with it because how efficient is it the people's personalities to write code, we're working through that. So what we're using it, obviously, Erica, obviously, code, we already use a lot of -- all our credit decisions are and consumer made automatedly. It's not with one of those models, but a model we developed over years and years.

But we think there's high hope ahead of us for internal efficiency, software development. And then these models, like the thousands and thousands of filings we make, just checking them so we don't have to redo work. It's all about eliminating work and not having to redo it and being able to check a pace and find things and help do things that will make a human more efficient. And you still would have a human touch in front of it a lot of stuff. We can't file a piece of paper and say, Oh, the model got it wrong for some regulatory port. So you need an interface, but you can save a lot of work before that. And that's what we're trying to do.

So laws, rules and regulations, pulling them together, there's new models there, which would be interesting to help you more quickly take all that stuff that goes on all the jurisdictions we do and put it in a way that people can read it and understand it. And they're going to be experienced people. So they're going to know if it's out of whack.

But you're not necessarily saying I'm going to make the decision to do something that -- you're going to help them. And so I think very early stages, we've seen it work. I mean we've seen it work to -- we're two billion interactions on Erica. And it took four years to get the first billion and about five quarters to get the second billion, and it's growing 20%, 25% a year. The customers like it, we like it. And that's a very constrained, narrow case that if you start to get broader, you'll see.

John McDonald

Yes. So as you get more comfortable with that, the way that digitization has created efficiency the way Erica has AI more broadly should continue to do that?

Brian Moynihan

And ultimately -- remember, we started -- when the management team was put together in 2010, we had 295,000 people. We went up to 305,000 people. We have 211,800 people as of last Friday. The company is bigger, the amount of activity is bigger, the complexity of the market-facing business is higher, the amount of loans you -- pick homes [indiscernible] those people. And it's pretty interesting. And that's just with old technologies coming through. Wait until some of this stuff comes through.

John McDonald

Right. Okay. Let's go back to old-school stuff, talk a little bit about deposits. How are deposit balances kind of mix or pricing performing so far in the second quarter? Things kind of playing out as you'd expect? And what are we seeing in terms of deposit growth?

Brian Moynihan

It wouldn't be huge on if we didn't get into the...

John McDonald

Deposits NII.

Brian Moynihan

Leave to an NII question for -- you know what's going. So in the grand scheme of things, if you look at the H8 data and look at industry data, we're performing an industry on loans and deposits. And there's interesting stories in that. The other thing is if you think year-over-year, right now, we're running 1.9 and change on deposits. First quarter, second quarter is always a quarter where we have a lot of cones to pay a lot of tax, and that goes out and then it builds -- starts building back up. And so there's always a seasonal decline. But if you look last year's second quarter to where we are this quarter here, 1.875 or so up to 1.9 and change. So deposit actually going off the trough. Loans are up like $5 billion on a base of $1.50 trillion. So growing a little slower, and that goes back to the question of line usage and stuff going on. So we feel good about where we are.

We're growing with the industry. That's -- from our standpoint, that's not good enough, but we are growing in the industry. But the quality of the deposit base and the quality of loan base also, especially when you have the sizable high-end commercial customers in Capital Markets took away a lot of balances. So the good middle-market, small business growing in the low single digit, mid-single digits type of numbers year-over-year and stuff, that's good stuff.

In the commercial -- consumer business, mortgage is not going anywhere. Cards kind of up a chunk and then performing, they come down this quarter and build back up, but that's usual. And the rest -- in autos are kind of in and out, but they're fine at $50-odd billion. So the loan demand is solid but not robust because the borrowing costs went up a lot. But at the end of the day, it seems hold the room do well, but that's -- we push for more than the market.

Our long-term strategy is to price our deposit base and deliver our execution across all the businesses, the banking deposit base, the wealth management deposit base, consumer deposit base to basically outgrow the economy by 1% or 2% on that. And that then, when you have $1.9 trillion plus this stuff, that's a big -- you're capitalizing the gas a big amount.

We've held on to -- we were $1.75 billion in the pandemic or something like that, we're $1.9 billion and change and $1.9 trillion -- say billions, trillions on all those accounts, but $1.9 trillion and change. And that means we're 30% bigger and we've held our own, and now it's time to grow again.

John McDonald

And in terms of kind of the yield-seeking behavior, have we gone through most of that transition, does it feel like?

Brian Moynihan

Yes. I think -- so that's where you have to sort out the customer base very carefully. So we have corporates that are -- as rates have stayed up higher, they've actually continued to fine-tune their movement because the earned credit rate, which is the rate we give people for the deposit balance in which they pay for services, stays up a little higher so they can lower the balances on that side and put it more in sort of at the market pricing side.

Wealth management customers, the same thing. As the rates have stayed a little higher, now the cash allocations are pushing harder into the things. It looks like it's going to stay here for awhile it was going to go up and come down and they are like sort of tighten up. But in the core consumer base, it's very stable.

And so -- and we raised -- some CDs are coming in because people want a little duration. So you see the 4-and-change percent for seven months and stuff. All that's good stuff because you just keeping the cash involved in the system. But the only real pressure is always a high-end consumer, the wealth management customer, in particular, and the higher in corporates because that's their business. And the financial advisers and the private bankers, their business is to optimize for the customer.

Interesting fact, which has something to do with balance in the aggregate, but not as much, it goes back to your macro question. If you look at the deposit balances of the customers who are here at the beginning of the pandemic and are still here and look at their balances, the dynamic now is a cue to demonstrate this. For the people -- for the customers of ours that had balances, say, below $10,000 $12,000, $10,000 to $15,000 in their account, they're up still a lot. Where the deposits ran off and people that had $0.5 million, $1 million in their accounts and $0.25 million because they could tidy up their money, and they did. So they're down 20% from pre-pandemic.

The aggregate number in consumer is up from 700 to 900 and 7-something to 950. But it's a very different thing because the top end went down in the top with people of 25,000 or more is like 75% or 80% of the aggregate balances. So a big chunk of that moved -- by the way, it's been dead flat for a while, kind of bouncing around.

But going to health of consumer, the large numbers, 80% of the consumers with lower balances, their balances are still up dramatically. They're not going anywhere. And that's decided -- they spent down hasn't happened yet, but I'm more worried that they're starting to -- as duration of price increases, it happens. So that's different than the positive dynamics. But it shows you how that dynamic actually plays out with real customers you can look at it across.

John McDonald

Yes. So when you put the H8 data together on the loans and, how did it affect the net interest income outlook? I think for the second quarter, you were kind of looking at $14 billion or so, down a little bit from the first and then some growth in the back half.

Brian Moynihan

Yes. So the context was we always knew this would be the trough quarter. And as we moved along last year, think about the wild swing in rate cuts, seven -- it was four and seven and three. And I think we made the estimate of 3. So if you think about that, this is a trough quarter. We've gone from where this trough is going to be like 13.4%, 13.5% up to 14%. Looks now it's going to be about 1% less than that sort of and the reason why is that, frankly, the markets business is bigger this quarter.

And actually, we can talk about it, is actually having a higher performance in traditional. I usually had a step down in balance sheet because all of your customers out there have done a lot of activity in the first quarter. It stayed higher. That gets paid through the fee line for the prime brokerage business and the market elevation.

And then secondly, I think at the highest end, some of the deposit pricing, because the rates structure staying higher, people are tidying up that money that came in from things. And so we feel pretty good at that. What happens then is what we said is this will be the trough and you grow, and the dynamics of that growth are still very strong. And so as you think about the second half of the year, it grows off of there. You think about next year, it comes out as a run rate and just -- it keeps going from there.

And that's with modest single-digit -- low single-digit deposit loan growth. It's just really the dynamics of the fixed assets repricing. It's the dynamics of the stabilization, the change of deposit rates. And we feel very good about it. And you think about that in the aggregate, you basically look at years '23 and '24, we ought to exit. But basically the highest level for the 2-year period, not '22 because a record quarter in '20. And then you go off from there. And that's what we feel good about.

So these estimates are always very fine-tuned about what's gone on, but we feel very good because the trough is -- as we look at the trough, the trough ended up higher than we thought, and it came when we saw even though the rate movements moved all around in the last six months. And we're building balances, and that's key.

John McDonald

So maybe -- I mean still troughing maybe a little bit below the 14%, 13% or something like that and then going up from there.

Brian Moynihan

And then starts moving up. And then there's -- we'll have to see what happens in rates in '26 -- in '25, '26. But based on what the the forward curve, we'd see really taking off from there. So year-over-year, '23, '24 sort of bouncing around. But different how we got there down and up, but it kind of ends up flattish and then kicks into high gear from there.

John McDonald

I think you've talked a little bit about like your net interest margin is kind of around 2% today. Historically, it's been a little higher. Where can you see that normalizing out over the next few years?

Brian Moynihan

I think it normalizes out to two 30 to two 40 from where it is now. If you go back and look at different times, and that's kind of what it was in 16, 17 when you got to -- and that would -- that's assuming the economy grows at 2% in the rate structure -- the Fed funds rate, 3%, 3.5%, 4%. It's not 0 again because that's where it gets squeezed.

But a lot of that comes from the repricing of assets, of which there's offsets, too, because we've got other assets that -- our interest rate position really hasn't changed in the last 3 years. It's plus or minus 100 basis points. It's around $3 billion-ish. And that's through all these different machinations. So we got to be careful because people look at one piece of, well, that's going to that way and you say, Well, there's other pieces.

But overall, there's no -- with a big markets balance sheet, two 30, two 40 is doable. Is there scenarios in transition you get higher than that? Yes, but I think it'd be careful because remember, the market's balance sheet is now $900 billion of the balance sheet. It used to be $700 billion. So and it has a naturally less yield to it -- it has a profitability to a naturally less balance to it. So that keeps that overall number a little bit more in check.

John McDonald

Okay. So maybe you could just kind of give us a little update in terms of what you're seeing. You mentioned markets, sales and trading for the quarter and housing shaping up there.

Brian Moynihan

So Jimmy and the team have done a great job. They gained share. We've kind of moved up a notch or two over the last 3 or four years of market share. If you look at it last year, second quarter this year, second quarter, we should be up low single digits. FICC, flattish and equity is performing better. Going back to why that balance is bigger and up double-digit percent, then you mix the two together. So that's good. And that seems to be what we hear from other people now we'll see as we finish up the last month of the quarter.

It will be down linked quarter just because that's the way the markets work but not down as much as we would have thought. So we feel good, single low single digits up in equities performing well, which is where we had the most ground to gain obviously. And because Jimmy and the team have basically had multiple -- I think, eight quarters of year-over-year growth looking at last quarter last year. And what he's been able to do is step up to -- for lack a better -- it's not -- it's a great business, which you take a lot of risk and then to benefit your clients and make some money on it.

But on the other hand, it has annuity stream aspect to it. And you're seeing that sort of -- they drove the cost down and drove the sort of recurring stream up. And that then opens up a profit that sort of holds there, and then you get the active quarters on top of. They've just done a good job.

John McDonald

Your relative performance has been good and your volatility as well. I think it's been a little...

Brian Moynihan

We made money every last -- I think we made money every quarter. But I think in the last for years has been at most one hand for less of losses trading days, and they've done a good job. So it's a moving business, service business and a financing business. And that's one of the reasons why they're elevated the second quarter is more or less coming in. That's why equities total revenue from all that activity is up.

John McDonald

On the IB front, obviously, we're seeing a rebound year-over-year, and you had a big quarter in the first quarter, I think $1.5 billion, $1.6 billion. Maybe just any perspective on how things are shaping up there?

Brian Moynihan

Well, as we look at the fee data which is out there, I think it's, what, 10%, 15% up. We should be right in that 10% to 15%, plus or minus. These things are evolve towards the order what close or not, but up year -- that's year-over-year quarter-to-quarter. And so we feel pretty good about that. Matthew, again, the team's run, they've kind of fundamentally keep moving up. The good news is when the financing markets are driving it. We have great financing business. And so I think we think it's up 12% -- 10% to 15% from last year this year, maybe at the upper end of that range.

John McDonald

Okay. And then just kind of rounding things out, you've got a great track record of delivering on positive operating leverage. You gave us the perspective of how much the company has grown and how much the head count has shrunk. How are you managing kind of that dynamic of net interest income is a little tougher to grow this year, obviously, kind of balancing that goal of operating leverage with the longer-term investments you want to make?

Brian Moynihan

Well, and I think if you look at it, more longer term, the dynamics -- the inflation that everybody talks about hit Bank of America and there's little we can do about it. So our employee costs are up 25% or 30% from '19 to '23. Talent teammates get paid more -- not a lot more people, maybe 5,000, 7,000 to 6,000 of which we brought down four from that. So -- but it's just -- we have -- our attrition rate is half of what it was. Stability means you spend a lot less on replacing people and people can buy more expertise. So we feel good about that.

And so we -- expenses last quarter, 16 five without the FDIC or something like that. We'll pick up a couple of hundred million because of the FICC and all that stuff. And so we're on this run rate that basically keeps balancing on that level. When you look at that on an annual basis, that's what we ran the company on 2016 or something like that, '15. So it's across almost a decade, you've had no nominal growth in expenses, even inflation investments.

So what do we do? We keep running operational excess and engineering out cost. There's elevated -- as my colleagues would tell you, elevated regulatory costs and things like that. We had to give up revenue streams and overdrafts and other things. And so the team has done a good job there.

And so right now, we're saying that we've got the head count settled in. We bought it down 4,000 people, I think, first quarter, first quarter last year this year. We'll hire 2,500-some interns here next week and 2,000 full-time employees. So we're out hiring. We're managing it we'll. You get it by driving operational excellence and taking out work. And this is where the digitization and AI has helped -- continued.

So we've gone from $3 billion probably -ish in '19 and technology investments per year sort of the coding initiatives, as we call it, to $3.8 billion this year. And we've gone from -- the branch system has been fine-tuned, but we've invested $3 billion in the branches -- branch architecture over the last five, six years to build these new branches and upgrade the current branches and refit them. And we'll still invest that going forward because what I has said to myself and the team have said to ourselves -- and yes, we cannot let deferred maintenance come in. So you have to keep doing that.

So meanwhile, what we're running this thing sort of bouncing around at expense levels of flat and back out once you got the inflation. The intros you're doing it. You're paying more people, you have less of them. You're fine-tuning the management levels. We're down 10,000 managers over the last decade in the company. You use an attrition to be your friend so you don't have to make layoffs.

We try not to -- you would take jobs to give opportunity to other teammates, but you're making massive investments in effect of this, you're making massive investments in simplification, and at the same time, you're making massive investments in new stuff, which makes a place less simple. Then you got to simplify it once you get a go. And the team has done a great job here.

So we feel good that the expense will come down, the long lines we talked about and then sort of think of bump along here. And then as the NII kicks in, you'll get the operating leverage back as you get to the back half of this year. And then -- and that's -- when we had some quarters of it is when NII was -- we could -- even if in a stable rate environment grow loans, deposits and grow NII. But when what's going on, it takes a lot to get underneath it come out the other side.

John McDonald

Okay. And on credit, you mentioned that credit generally is in a good place for you and the industry. Any diverging trends between commercial and consumer to point out?

Brian Moynihan

So the concern was, are you normalizing and will it stop on the consumer side in terms of delinquencies and charge-offs in that. And so if you look -- and that was going on everywhere. You see the trust data, all the stuff that you guys look at, plus the quarterly reports, and you saw it come up. And what we're seeing is the five and 30-day delinquencies have tipped back, flattened out. And so we're pretty comfortable that with our customer base and the cards, which -- end of the day, the cards drive the whole provision line now because of just the dynamics of it.

So it's – two third of the quarterly provision as card charge-offs and -- because you're paying as you go even though you have the 6%, 7% reserve level. And so we feel good about that because you've seen that tip in. So the latter stages of the moving back up or bubbling through, and so that ought to stabilize.

And then if you look at auto, you had some counties and stuff like that, that's all through the system. And used car prices have stabilized. They went up massively. So nobody is losing money on a repo. And we don't have many repos, but that impacts it. And if you look at the commercial side, general commercial credit, very good. We have great ratings integrity company. Bruce Thompson leads this area for us across all the businesses. He's been at this a long time. So we feel very good about that.

Then real estate, you're seeing it went up and it started to tip down. And that's -- we're pretty aggressive in rerating, and that causes reappraisals and that causes at the current market reappraisals. And so even you see after reappraisal, the charge-off we're taking. As you watch the dispositions, we feel very good about where we have the things marked to. If anything gets rated at a certain level and down, it has to go through that process.

And then we apply to the rest of the company for reserves, the rest of the portfolio. But we have a modest portfolio in office. And so it's -- but it's really just getting through this a little bit dimension. But we feel good about credit overall, including commercial real estate credit, obviously. And we're seeing capital come back in, and we're trying to help the customers have capital to do some interesting things now.

John McDonald

Yes. So well reserved on the CRE side, nothing much on the C&I side and consumer kind of start to see the signs of that. And when you add that all up...

Brian Moynihan

At 50 basis points or whatever it is, it's basic of what it was in '19, which -- '19 was at 42 or something I think 40-ish basis points. That was a 50-year low. And so if you sort of look at it, it's normalized to a level. Now -- so we feel very good about it.

Now believe me, there's a lot of intensity in our company and outside company, into our company and every other bank right now about credit quality I think because that's between the banking relators and stuff. And so we're beating this crap. We feel very good about it. But that's many years of responsible growth. And you can see the stress test comparisons and the things that you see, we built the portfolio this way so that we could be able to be there as a source of strength when other people may be shaken.

John McDonald

That's a good point. It's normalized, but too historically very strong.

Brian Moynihan

It's and I remember not to somewhere in '19 when we hit like 30-odd basis points or something for a quarter, I said to my car, you know, I said go fine -- and I could hear in the background pulling old annual reports off the shelf because you couldn't get electronic data going back far enough to find that kind of charge of freight, that low of a charge of freight. And by the way, you have a lot of big card book is some of those. So we feel good about it.

But underlying consumer delinquency stuff, they're basically stable -- stabilizing and tip back down. And that was the key to say this is normalizing that trend, and you saw that. But quite frankly, 4% unemployment rate, 3.9% or whatever it is, you shouldn't expect this. And if you look at the way we set our reserves, I think we're still 7% to high 4s or 5% unemployment rate this year. So there's a fair conservatism building that.

John McDonald

Okay. So just on capital then, just under 12% CET1. You've got a healthy excess on your current rules. You've got enough to absorb even the harshest version of Basel III on capital. What are you looking for in terms of more clarity to ramp up some of the distributions. You've done some buybacks. I think it was $2.5 billion last quarter. But it just feels like you're in a good capital position, you have excess. Do you need more clarity? Or can you start ramping up a bit here?

Brian Moynihan

No. We'll push a little harder. But we need to -- you never want to do a bunch and then have to wait and put it back on. So you want to have more of an even plan. And so we think the stock's -- the place that we should be buying, it's -- we think of this not as a price determination, more as I got capital. I want the organic growth, and we will put all the capital to organic growth because everything we do hurdles and all the happy stuff, so we drive that. That usage is not that dramatic, honestly, except when we move markets up by. And we absorb that to run at a level. And it will move up incrementally, but we moved...

John McDonald

You already made that move.

Brian Moynihan

$200 billion, that moved up a lot on the G-SIB calculation stuff. So it will have to -- stock price being up blows us through a G-SIB. We'll have to deal with that, but that's 50 basis points, and we'll deal with it. But we'll let markets run up a little higher to utilize it. And the new rules might have more gradation to it, but that's not the rule. So we feel good about that.

So organic growth then basically pay the dividend, which is a $2 billion carry a quarter to -- at the current nominal levels and then use the rest of them get back to the shareholders. And so that dynamic was going on as we move through sort of the notation earnings and all the crap behind us in '17, '18, '19, '20. Then the pandemic hits, and we all have to freeze to figure out where this goes. And then the '21 CCAR hit and everybody is like, what the heck happened here. Got by that. And then -- so it's been sort of thing, but we've been buying through that.

And now you sort of look at it and say, what could go from last years, frankly. But we'll see. And then you got the new rules, which at $195 billion, $197 billion of TCE 1, we have -- the calculation we make is our RWA go under advance, we go from 1.6 and change up to 1.9 and change. And that -- the 10% of 1.9, that's $190 billion. So we're sitting with a cap. If that goes anywhere less than that, then we have a lot more excess capital. And we'll just push up the buyback a bit after that. Those are two clarity points.

And you read everything and you talk to people, too. They're trying to figure out a way to make this makes more sense. And when they do, we'll get on with it. But at this point, we feel very good about the capital base of the company and how we got there, too, which has just been organic retention of capital while we're buying back stock. And common equity continues to grow, and -- but we don't really need it in that in the sense that you and I are talking, yes.

John McDonald

So you talked about your repeat growth? And do you think a mid-teens or OTC is the right target for the company?

Brian Moynihan

We're sitting at that and we should pick up -- the NII flows to the bottom line pretty quickly. And so the fees have more attachment to it. And that's one of the pressure on expense. It has nothing to do with anything you don't want it to have something to do, which was wealth management revenues are up and markets revenue was up and investment banking revenues up. Those attach more quickly to expense lines. But NII is there. We think mid-teens RoTCE efficiency ratio moving down from where it is as NII picks up and operating leverage in that dynamic. But never forget, we have to invest heavily in our brand. We have to invest heavily in our physical plant.

We have to invest heavily in our head count increases on the client coverage side where we're taking it out. And we look at the 100 markets we have and say, Do we end up small business banks in Savannah, Georgia to hit the market and move to the market share? And we do a par-waste comparison of all our markets. What's our market share by every business unit and say, Why can't we be in that market, where we are in that market looks like them, and that's usually personnel and adding more talent. So we manage that out. Those -- that were 5,000 people over five years would be a lot. So it's modest as long as I'm getting that efficiency out of the back end. So that gets you the RoTCE in the mid-single digits and the efficiency ratio keeps working now and the leverage comes.

John McDonald

Great. It's great Summit. Thanks, Brian.

A - Brian Moynihan

Thank you.

Q - John McDonald

Appreciate it.

A - Brian Moynihan

Thanks