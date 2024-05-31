PM Images

Introduction

In 2008, I had an idea: To start a dividend-growth (aka DG) portfolio with a single lump sum, run it for a number of years, and see what happened.

I got interested in DG investing in the early 2000s while I was studying stock investing after I retired.

From my reading of investing classics and sources like Warren Buffett's annual letters, I came to visualize stocks as having personality-like traits.

Type A Stocks: Driven, competitive, impatient, aggressive, and highly reactive to news and events. Generally, these were "growth" stocks.

Type B Stocks: Moderate ambition and drive, go with flow, attract less attention, steady. These were generally "value" stocks.

Type C: Cash and cash-like investments.

Type D Stocks: Dividend stocks.

As time went on, I became attracted to Type D stocks, in particular the subset known as dividend-growth stocks, meaning those that not only paid dividends, but also increased their payouts regularly.

As I read up on Type-D stocks, certain common traits emerged:

They were often purchased deliberately to get the dividends.

The investors were often focused as much on receiving dividends as on price gains.

Many Type-D stocks provided price growth as well as dividends. Some studies showed that over time, DG stocks outperformed the market.

Type Ds often tended to be less volatile than average - not leading the market up very often, but not leading it down either.

More companies than I originally realized increased their dividends every year, and that point became very important to my way of thinking.

My DG Portfolio

To create my new DG portfolio, I repurposed an existing portfolio that I had used to experiment with several forms of investing.

When I was done getting it ready, the portfolio's initial value was the sum of the asset values before the market opened on June 1, 2008: $46,783.

At the time, I was just learning about the late David Fish, who was creating his Dividend Champions document. As I became more familiar with David's work, I simply adopted his approach to defining DG stocks. Therefore, I used his compilations as my universe for finding stocks to invest in.

Qualifying as a DG stock is straightforward. The only requirement is that the company must have increased its dividend for five straight years. There's no minimum yield nor minimum growth rate required. If the stock is just starting to offer a dividend, the year of its first payout counts as Year 1 for the five-year requirement.

There are more than 700 stocks that currently fit those simple requirements. On the remarkable Dividend Champions document, available from Justin Law, who has carried on David Fish's work, they're designated as Champions (25+ years of consecutive annual increases), Contenders (10+ years), and Challengers (5+ years). I urge anyone interested to look at the document because it's a research gold mine.

I decided that I would not to add any new money to the DGP, and I never have. While I know most investors do not invest like that, I wanted to isolate the DG characteristics themselves, without the computational headaches (and potential distortions) of new money coming in from the outside.

Business Plan

Over time, I gravitated to the idea of handling my personal investing in a business-like fashion - not haphazardly or subject to whims. During my working career, I had helped prepare mission statements, annual business plans, and the like, so that point of view came pretty naturally to me.

Therefore, I prepared a Business Plan for the DGP. (You can see the current plan on my blog here.)

The plan has evolved over the years. For example, in the beginning, I allowed a single position to be 20% of the portfolio. As I gained appreciation for the benefits of diversification, I lowered that cap several times. Today, the maximum position size is 6%.

Here are the objectives for my DGP:

Primary Goal of the Dividend Growth Portfolio

"Build a reliable, steadily increasing stream of dividends over many years that can eventually be used as income for retirement."

Obviously, this primary goal is about cash flow, not wealth. That alone sets this form of investing apart from many investors' objectives.

I try to develop an "optimal" income stream, which is not necessarily the largest possible. Optimization places importance on not only the dividend dollar amount, but also its growth rate, safety, and reliability.

Secondary Goal

"Deliver appealing total returns from price appreciation, dividends, and the impact of dividend reinvestment. Total return expectations are tempered by the portfolio's low-risk profile and its use of position size limits."

I do not ignore total returns, but they are secondary. Again, many investors would think that I have these goals backwards, and/or that dividends are irrelevant. We can discuss these points of view in the comments if you like.

How Has It Turned Out?

At the end of this month, my DG Portfolio will celebrate its 16th birthday. It's old enough to drive.

Let's look at the performance of the portfolio compared to its two goals:

(1) Build Reliable, Steadily Increasing Stream of Dividends

This goal has been accomplished.

Author

Beginning with 2009 (the first full year) to the end of 2023, the dividend stream compounded at an annual rate of 10.6% per year. It's on target to grow by approximately that amount again in 2024.

Growth in the portfolio's annual dividend stream is the result of three things:

Author

Companies increase their dividends. I often say that dividends are independent from the market. Changes in corporate dividends are the result of capital allocation decisions by each company. They pay the money directly to their shareholders. The market has nothing to do with that process.

Here's Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) price (purple) and dividend (orange) since 1970.

YCharts

You can see the independence of dividends from the market. JNJ has raised its dividend (orange line) every year since before the chart's starting date. Because of scaling, you can't see the individual raises until about 1990, but after that, they become clear. The orange line looks like a staircase. Each step up was an annual dividend increase.

It's completely normal for a company to declare a dividend increase when its stock price is stagnant or declining. That's how increase streaks of 50 or 60 years have developed. The companies' prices were not always rising, but their dividends kept going up. When deciding on a dividend increase, management can take a longer view of company performance than the current stock price.

The investor reinvests dividends. If you don't need the dividends to live off at the moment, you can reinvest them. That makes them compound: Reinvesting purchases more shares, which leads to more dividends. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

I use dividend reinvestments to build existing positions or start entirely new positions. It can feel like kind of a slow process, but it's relentless. Dividend reinvestments create growth through actions of the investor rather than actions of the company. I have seen dividend reinvestment called "self-created growth."

The investor manages the portfolio. My style of investing can best be described as buy-and-monitor. All my stocks are DG stocks, of course, so I can be pigeonholed as a DG investor.

But rather than being pigeonholed as either a trader or buy-and-holder, my approach is in-between. That means that I monitor my stocks, and occasionally:

Dump a clear loser.

Dump one that fails its original thesis, such as a stock that cuts its dividend.

Trim a stock that has become oversized, book some profits, and use the money to buy something else.

My complete list of eight reasons for "seriously considering" selling or trimming a stock are in the Business Plan.

Overall, I don't trade much. My turnover rate tends to be 10% or less. Some years it has been zero. Last year it was around 6%. (These figures exclude the monthly reinvestments, which are not turnover in the sense of churning the portfolio.)

(2) Deliver Appealing Total Returns

Whether this goal has been met is debatable. Here's the total-return picture as of May 22, 2024. The display shows DGP vs. the same starting money if it had been put into SPY (S&P 500 ETF), both with dividends reinvested.

Author

As you can see, total returns were quite similar between my portfolio and SPY until COVID hit in 2020. Since then, the two lines have moved apart, come together, then moved apart again.

Since the post-COVID market recovery began in late 2020, the performance of a small number of stocks - mostly tech stocks - has dominated the S&P 500's returns.

In 2020-21, the tech stocks went up a lot, coming to dominate the S&P 500's overall performance. My portfolio fell behind.

In 2022, tech stocks stagnated and fell, bringing SPY down with them. My portfolio fell only a little, so it caught up with and slightly surpassed SPY.

In 2023, the story flipped again, with the FAANG and Magnificent 7 stocks driving SPY way higher, while my DGP gained only a little.

So far in 2024, YTD through May 22, 2024, SPY's total return is 11.8% compared to the DGP's 6.4%. So my portfolio is going up in total returns, but SPY is going up faster.

Because total return is a secondary goal to income growth, I personally am pleased with the total return picture. The size of the portfolio has more than quadrupled since inception, without new money ever having been added to the portfolio. Its annual growth CAGR since inception has been 9.3% per year. On the date of the above slide (May 22, 2024), the DGP's total value was $192,030.

A Few Things I Have Learned

(1) DG Investing Works

When I began this project in 2008, it was theoretical to me. I could make projections from past numbers, but would the strategic principles work in the future?

There was no established DG community (that I knew of) like the one that has since grown here on Seeking Alpha. (Follow the DGI Chat blog.)

blog.) There were no DG ETFs around (that I knew about) whose past performance could provide some guidance and comfort that this was probably a successful way to invest.

There were a couple of helpful books about dividend investing, although they seemed more geared toward total return rather than growing income as the main objective.

I think of it this way: If someone had told me in 2008, "Here's $47,000. Create a portfolio that will generate more than $6,700 dividend cash per year in 2024 (more than 14% of the starting investment) without adding any more money along the way," I'm not sure I would have believed that was possible. How could you possibly know that dividends would grow like that?

If they also said, "Oh, by the way, the cash stream has to grow every year, no exceptions," I would have said, "Yeah, right."

And if they also said, "Moreover, the portfolio has to quadruple in value too," I would not have believed that all the goals were logically possible in a single portfolio.

But the DGP has done all of that. To be honest, the outcomes still surprise me a little. My wife and I have created wealth and income that would have been hard to imagine 16 years ago, with both of us retired and not adding any new money to our investments.

(2) DG Investing Is a Calm Way to Invest

Once I gained confidence that the DG strategies really were working, it became a matter of finding more tools, honing my strategies and tactics, and refining my techniques. The basic principles stayed the same.

I also lost most interest in what I consider "noise" for a long-term DG investor. I stopped watching CNBC. I don't check portfolio values daily (let alone hourly). My interest truly has shifted from total return to growing income, and that simply does not have to be checked every day. It's "always" there. It's nice to find out about dividend increases.

Also, and I didn't know this when I started, DG stocks tend to have low price volatility. The beta of my DG Portfolio is 0.62 - meaning it's 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. I never aimed for that, but it's how things turned out from owning DG stocks.

For context, the five-year beta for all 701 stocks in the latest Dividend Champions list is 0.92. I do not have a ready explanation for why my portfolio's beta is so much lower. My theory is that the particular kinds of DG stocks that I tend to buy are a low-volatility sub-genre of DG stocks generally.

(3) You Still Get Total Returns, But Maybe Not as Much

My total returns kept up with SPY's for 10 years. But once the S&P 500 entered the era of FANGG and Mag-7 domination, that became impossible because DGI investing does not lead you to non-dividend stocks.

But it did lead me to Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Believe it or not, both stocks had periods with moderate yields (around 3%) and five-year dividend-growth streaks since I began DG investing. As a result, we own them both, and of course, they have been accelerators of total-return results.

Per a recent article in Forbes, "The top 10 holdings of the S&P 500 by weight have contributed more than a third of gains of the S&P 500's 16% annualized total return over the last five years, compared to its 30-year annual average return of 10%." The Information Technology sector by itself accounts for more than 29% of the asset values in the entire 500-stock index.

I should mention that another factor holding me back on total returns compared to SPY is that I employ position size limits. SPY does not. That's why its Top 10 stocks account for so much of the performance of the index - as they grow, they're not capped or limited in size, so they "take over" the entire index.

In contrast, the DGP contains 28 positions, so a corresponding number of positions to 10/500 would be about 0.6 of one position in the DGP. My top position is BlackRock (BLK), and it comprises 5.4% of the portfolio. So you might say that my "top 10" accounts for just 3.2% of the portfolio's performance.

Of course, the decision to limit positions to 6% of the portfolio is my own. I apply it deliberately to contribute to a goal that I have that the portfolio be "well rounded" in terms of diversification.

DG investors often follow multiple strategies suited to different goals. People I have met on the DGI blog often own shares of stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) that have been powering the market over the past couple of years. They did not buy them as DG stocks, they bought them for their growth potential.

Every investor is an individual, and for many DG investors, buying those stocks is not out-of-the-box investing at all. They deliberately selected them for growth.

(4) Price Declines Always Have a Silver Lining

Yield is inverse to price. That's inherent in the formula for yield: Yield % = $ Dividends / $ Price.

The inverse relationship is clear if you graph yield against price for any stock. The following chart shows Evergy (EVRG), a utility that I own.

The green arrow shows the 8.2% increase in Evergy's yield over the past 12 months.

in Evergy's yield over the past 12 months. That increase was the result of a single 4.9% increase in Evergy's dividend (blue line) combined with a 4% drop in Evergy's price (red arrow).

YCharts, Author

Since price is the denominator in the yield formula - when a stock's price goes down, its yield goes up. So if you're a DG investor in a buying mode, you can get a stock at a higher yield than before if you are able to buy it at a lower price.

The higher starting yield will benefit you for as long as you own the stock. The dividend dollars you receive from spending $x dollars on your purchase will be more from the very beginning because you will be able to buy more shares for the same amount of money. (Dividends are paid per share.) And every time the company raises its dividend, you will benefit from the percentage increase being applied to a larger base amount.

And if you are reinvesting the dividends, you will have more dollars to reinvest, every time. That accelerates the compounding of your portfolio's dividend stream.

I have seen dividend investors criticized for claiming they "don't care" about price. That undoubtedly applies to some individuals, but most DG investors I know do care about price because at some level they care about total returns, even if they do not emphasize them.

Speaking personally and selfishly, if I want to buy a particular stock, I'm happy if its price falls before I make my purchase. After that, assuming I do not intend to buy more, then I want its price to go up, like, forever.

(5) There Are Numerous Ways to Utilize DG Strategies and Tactics

There's sometimes a tendency to try to categorize investors into particular boxes.

While sometimes those boxes do, in fact, describe completely how some individuals invest, far more often real-life investors are diverse in their goals, strategies, tactics, psychologies, and the like. They do not fit neatly into a box.

As noted before, many DG investors use DG as one of several strategies they are following.

Others may emphasize growth more than I do. That would lead them to seek out lower-yielding, faster-growing stocks. I have seen this called, on the DG blog, a "DGI approach to (total return) because I like dividend stocks that give me both nice dividends and have capital gain appreciation."

On the other end of the spectrum, some place nearly all their emphasis on yield (i.e., immediate total dividend dollars). That leads them to high-yield stocks and funds that may have little, inconsistent, or no growth at all. They are fine with that; they mainly want high income.

Looking Ahead

Where will my DGI journey go from here? I am not much into predictions, but here is how I see things.

(1) The DGP's dividend stream will keep going up about 10% each year

I do not see any evidence that would discourage me from anticipating that the dividend-growth rate established over the past 16 years will change very much.

(2) I intend to keep managing the portfolio in the same way

This is a necessary foundation for what I just said above. If I were to just put everything on DRIP and stop managing the portfolio, that would mean that I couldn't step in to rectify problems, such as:

A company cutting or eliminating its dividend.

A massive secular shift that renders, say, a sector of companies unsuitable for DGI.

A particular company becoming so overvalued - which often accompanies being oversize - that it ought to be trimmed, with the money redeployed elsewhere.

(3) I expect to add a couple of low-yield, fast-growth companies

At 77 years of age, this is backwards to conventional thinking, but with the income stream so well established, I have found myself considering the low-yield genre of DG stocks. That might help me keep up a little better with SPY on the total-return side. It's also obvious that some of the world's highest-quality companies pay dividends that compute to small yields given their prices. Bottom line, I may invest in a couple of those.

I do already own Microsoft, which sports a 0.7% yield. But I didn't buy it at that yield. It shrank to that percentage when its price exploded. It's still a DG stock for me because I have continued to get the dividend performance that I hoped for. Nobody buys it these days for the dividend.

(4) I expect the portfolio to continue to trail SPY in total returns

This is the kind of prediction I normally do not even think about, but the technology megatrend is going to be with us a long time. A couple of stocks that benefit the most may find their way into my portfolio. Microsoft (MSFT) already has, but most will not. They will, however, practically, all find their way into SPY (or already have).

Because I employ position size limits and SPY does not, there's no way for my portfolio to keep up with SPY in total returns - unless the largest stocks go through a 2022-like period of downward revaluation.

In 2022, I began the year 66 percentage points behind SPY in total return. My portfolio had a total return from inception of +279% compared to SPY's +345%. But by the end of June 2022, my portfolio had erased the entire deficit. At the end of 2022, my portfolio was ahead of SPY by 4%. Reversals for highly-valued stocks can happen fast.

There's a famous quotation in statistics, made in 1976 by British statistician George Box.

"Essentially, all models are wrong, but some are useful."

That's how I view DG investing. It's not right about everything, nor is it useful for everyone. But for some of us, it has been and will continue to be very useful because it meets not only our financial but also our psychological needs.

Thanks for reading! Please leave questions and comments below, and I will meet up with you there.

--Dave Van Knapp