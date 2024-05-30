Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 6:43 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.1K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashwin Kesireddy - Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Remo Canessa - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets
Saket Kalia - Barclays
Alex Henderson - Needham & Co.
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank
Roger Boyd - UBS
Param Singh - Oppenheimer & Co.
Eric Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Joseph Gallo - Jefferies
Fatima Boolani - Citi
Shrenik Kothari - Robert W. Baird
Gray Powell - BTIG
Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho Securities
Tal Liani - Bank of America
Adam Borg - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zscaler Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Ashwin Kesireddy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Sir, you may begin.

Ashwin Kesireddy

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Zscaler third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO; and Remo Canessa, CFO.

Please note that we have posted our earnings release and a supplemental financial schedule to our Investor Relations website. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. You will find the reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue, calculated billings, operating performance, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, free cash flow, dollar-based net retention rate, future hiring decisions, remaining performance obligations, income taxes, earnings per share, our

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Trending Analysis

Trending News