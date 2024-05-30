Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Catherine Buan - Head, Investor Relations
Dustin Moskovitz - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Raimondi - Chief Operating Officer & Head of Business
Tim Wan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - Baird
George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
Michael Funk - Bank of America
Taylor McGinnis - UBS
Patrick Walravens - Citizens JMP

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Asana's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Catherine Buan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Catherine Buan

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for Asana’s first quarter fiscal year 2025. With me on today's call are Dustin Moskovitz, Asana’s Co-Founder and CEO; Anne Raimondi, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business; and Tim Wan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for free cash flow, our financial outlook, strategic plans, our market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10K and quarterly report on Form 10Q, for additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

