The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 8:49 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.1K Followers

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Emily Gacka - Director, IR
Richard Dickson - CEO
Katrina O'Connell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Robert Drbul - Guggenheim
Paul Lejuez - Citigroup
Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley
Michael Binetti - Evercore
Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Adrienne Yih - Barclays
Jonna Kim - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome everyone to The Gap Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host, Emily Gacka, Director of Investor Relations.

Emily Gacka

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.’s first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that the information made available on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to be materially different. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our latest earnings press release, the risk factors described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on gapinc.com. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today, May 30, 2024 and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Our latest earnings release and the accompanying materials available on gapinc.com also include descriptions and reconciliations of any financial measures not consistent with generally accepted accounting principles.

Joining me on the call today are Chief Executive

Recommended For You

About GPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GPS

Trending Analysis

Trending News