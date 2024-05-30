Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 30, 2024 8:50 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.1K Followers

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 30, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ellie Mertz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Richard Clarke

Great. Well, good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us here for the 2:30 session. For those who don't know me, I'm Richard Clarke, I'm the analyst that covers the global hotel and leisure sector. I'm absolutely delighted to be joined by Airbnb's CFO, Ellie Mertz. Thanks for joining us.

For anyone who hasn't managed to stay on one of these sessions by this stage of the conference, just a reminder that any questions you'd like me to include into my questions, please put them in the Pigeonhole, and I'll include them. As long as they're not kind of customer feedback on an Airbnb property, I can probably include them into my listings.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Richard Clarke

Some of you probably were there yesterday, but I pitched Airbnb as my best idea -- one of the best ideas on Tuesday, apologies. What I said is that this is a company that everyone should love, right? It just been up an 18% revenue growth quarter, margins are in the mid-30%s, converting more than 100% of that EBITDA into free cash flow, and then beginning to talk about optionality that could grow faster than that. So, why do you think -- not everyone does sort of love maybe Airbnb on the investment side. What do you think is maybe misunderstood at this point?

Ellie Mertz

Everyone doesn't love us?

Richard Clarke

I do.

Ellie Mertz

Okay.

Richard Clarke

Don't look at me.

Ellie Mertz

Well, first, thanks for having me. I think there's a couple of components about our core business that people probably don't fully appreciate. I think it's hopefully

Recommended For You

About ABNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABNB

Trending Analysis

Trending News