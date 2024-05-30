Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 30, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Ellie Mertz - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Richard Clarke

Great. Well, good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us here for the 2:30 session. For those who don't know me, I'm Richard Clarke, I'm the analyst that covers the global hotel and leisure sector. I'm absolutely delighted to be joined by Airbnb's CFO, Ellie Mertz. Thanks for joining us.

For anyone who hasn't managed to stay on one of these sessions by this stage of the conference, just a reminder that any questions you'd like me to include into my questions, please put them in the Pigeonhole, and I'll include them. As long as they're not kind of customer feedback on an Airbnb property, I can probably include them into my listings.

Q - Richard Clarke

Some of you probably were there yesterday, but I pitched Airbnb as my best idea -- one of the best ideas on Tuesday, apologies. What I said is that this is a company that everyone should love, right? It just been up an 18% revenue growth quarter, margins are in the mid-30%s, converting more than 100% of that EBITDA into free cash flow, and then beginning to talk about optionality that could grow faster than that. So, why do you think -- not everyone does sort of love maybe Airbnb on the investment side. What do you think is maybe misunderstood at this point?

Ellie Mertz

Everyone doesn't love us?

Richard Clarke

I do.

Ellie Mertz

Okay.

Richard Clarke

Don't look at me.

Ellie Mertz

Well, first, thanks for having me. I think there's a couple of components about our core business that people probably don't fully appreciate. I think it's hopefully obvious that we have a very strong brand. We like to say that Airbnb is a noun and a verb. We have extremely high customer awareness. And I think some investors take from that everybody who's going to try Airbnb has already done so. And I think what's interesting in the underlying data that we look at is that across the world, there is relatively strong brand awareness, but there continues to be a gap around consideration, meaning a lot of people have heard about Airbnb, but they haven't yet tried it, or they've tried us once, but they don't try us for every travel experience that we have. And what this tells us is that there's a huge opportunity both globally as well as our core markets to continue to explain why Airbnb is actually much better for various types of travel and to convert some of that awareness into incremental consideration and incremental bookings. I think we'll talk about it throughout the session, but there is various aspects of our roadmap that are specifically focused on bridging that consideration gap, in particular, making sure that Airbnb is increasingly reliable, it's increasingly affordable, and that the product is extremely easy to use. And we view each of these as really nice growth levers in terms of driving the core business.

I think the second component about the business that exists today that investors don't always have an appreciation for is that, for the past decade, Airbnb has indeed been a global brand, meaning we have a presence in over 220 countries and regions across the globe. And I think when people hear that, they assume that we have covered the globe and there's nowhere else to go. And yet when we look at the data internally, what we see is that we have varied levels of penetration across the globe. And in fact, today, our top five core markets continue to be the vast majority of our business, whereas the level of penetration that we've been able to achieve in those core markets is, in many cases, an order of magnitude higher than it is in the rest of the markets. And that's what gives us the encouragement to continue to focus on new markets to really focus on and deploy our full-funnel global marketing approach and to localize because the opportunity set across a vast array of markets continues to be quite large.

Richard Clarke

Fantastic. So, maybe just moving on to some more kind of granular points, but the demand environment at the moment, I mean, are we in a normal world? I mean, of all of the sort of as the return back to urban and international travel, or are there still some normalization trends to come? And are those -- do you see those as being positive or negative for Airbnb?

Ellie Mertz

I mean, I think the question of are we in a normal world is a big one. I think I'll try to tackle it just from a travel perspective.

Richard Clarke

Yeah.

Ellie Mertz

When we look at the last couple of years, I think every year post the beginning of the pandemic, the question was, are we finally back to normal? And I think that kind of COVID tail was frankly much longer than any of us would have anticipated, creating a lot of volatility across obviously 2020, but continuing into '21, '22, and '23. And I think what we have seen so far in '24 is that -- I hate to call this now, but I do think '24 is probably the first normal year in that we're seeing a level of stability on leisure travel that stands, I would say, in quite contrast to the volatility we saw in the preceding three years.

So, I would say, generally speaking, yes, travel has "returned to normal." That being said, I would say for our business, I won't speak more broadly to travel, but for our business, the new normal is a little bit different than it would have been in the counterfactual. Specifically, what I'm talking about is that I think there's some certain segments on our platform that frankly did get a COVID boost that has sustained. So, in particular, we've seen that non-urban markets continue to be more popular today than they were in 2019 and I think that's something that's here to stay on our platform. I think the same is true in terms of long-term stays. It's a bigger portion of our business than it was in 2019 and that will continue to be the case.

And then, I think when you look around the globe, the recovery from COVID for travel has been frankly not consistent around the world. I think for us, what we've seen is that LATAM probably got a nice boost in terms of the COVID recovery relative to the counterfactual, whereas APAC has lagged. I think while APAC lagging has been a bit of a disappointment over the last couple of years, on the upside, it's a huge opportunity for us in terms of future year growth and gaining penetration in that market that remains relatively small for us.

Richard Clarke

Great. Maybe one of the recent trends we've seen is the increase in group travel. Maybe you can talk to what's driven that? Has it been -- and do you see that as an incremental opportunity? Or are you just seeing people that would have traveled in smaller groups now traveling in larger groups?

Ellie Mertz

Yes. So something that we shared in our most recent earnings report is that we're actually seeing the strongest growth in larger group size. I think there's at least a couple of factors here. I think first and foremost, Airbnb is frankly just really good for group travel. We, as part of our most recent marketing campaigns, have been highlighting the use cases where it's actually better to travel through Airbnb than through a hotel.

Those cases are, when you're traveling with your small children and you're stuck -- I see some people nodding, thank you, you're stuck in a single hotel room and your two-year-old needs to go to bed at 7:00 PM and all of a sudden, your new bedtime is 7:00 PM, that's a use-case where it's better to be in an Airbnb where you have a home and you can put your child to bed and still stay up like a normal adult.

Also traveling with a group of adults to get away from children, we go to a hotel and there's other people's children, you kind of defeated the purpose. There's a whole series of use cases around group travel where we feel like we offer a really differentiated offering. And I think we're seeing it in the numbers with regard to the popularity of using Airbnb for group travel.

Another component that I would just highlight is we've also most recently made it easier and frankly, better to travel as a group on Airbnb. We've recently upgraded all of our group travel features, in particular, our wish list. One way that consumers find the perfect listing for them is to create a wish list of places that they are considering for a specific trip. And what we've recently done is make that an interactive tool where group members of the traveling trip can collaborate online to choose that perfect listing for them and they can also now communicate directly with the host even if you are not the primary booker. You'll see us continuing to lean into that segment of the market because again, we think it's a -- Airbnb does offer differentiated offering for group travel.

Richard Clarke

I guess beyond that, I guess when you talk about group travel, you're talking about one group growing to one property. I mean, is there an opportunity to go to sell multiple properties all at once to very large groups? Could you get into a wedding booking where you could book 20 properties in one particular town?

Ellie Mertz

Absolutely. We see people do that quite frequently in terms of choosing a destination market and funneling all of their guests through our platform. I think there's opportunities for us to better tool that and to better capture those larger events.

Richard Clarke

And I guess the counterpoint to that is then particularly if you look at the US where you've talked -- I think you were flattish in terms of year-on-year growth, the larger groups were growing strongly, the smaller groups must have been negative.

Ellie Mertz

We are growing in the United States. It's beauty of that. We are growing in the United States, it continues to be a growth market, absolutely.

Richard Clarke

But the smaller groups, I suppose, are beginning to maybe not down, but not posing strong growth. Are there -- do you still see that as a growth opportunity? Is the US still a growth market for the sort of core smaller group market?

Ellie Mertz

I would say, generally speaking, US continues to be a growth market for us. I think a couple of factors. First is when we look at the US at large, what we find is that it is one of our largest scaled markets in terms of overall guest penetration. And yet we see that the relative penetration by different segments, there's a pretty big divide. One thing that we were focused on last year was looking at state-level penetration and not shockingly, what you see is that Airbnb has higher levels of guest usage on the coast and less so across the center of the country. And so we've been focused on targeting our marketing efforts towards those heartland states and we've seen nice results from those efforts. We've also recently focused on Spanish-language media and marketing to focus on the Latinx population, as that's another key demo in the US that we know we are underpenetrated in.

Richard Clarke

This growth in larger groups...

Ellie Mertz

Keep wanting to go back there? Yes.

Richard Clarke

No. I guess one of my points I've been trying to make is that that's resulting in a little bit of a disconnect maybe between the nights numbers you're reporting and I guess the kind of inflation-adjusted gross booking numbers. Is this a message you can maybe get across? Is there anything you can do to sort of help with the customer numbers like the true volume that you're delivering?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. I mean, I think the question is, is nights book the best metric for us and I would say it is certainly is a regular disclosure item for us. We know it is extremely helpful in terms of modeling the overall business. But we do encourage people to look more directly at revenue and also gross booking value in the sense that revenue is obviously what pays the bills and gives you a sense of the scale of the value we are delivering. And then, in terms of GBV, which partially accounts for the larger group size, the larger listings, et cetera, I think it gives you a better sense of just the dollars flowing through our platform, where a dollar is a dollar, whereas a night is not necessarily a comparable night depending on what kind of listing or the type of the party size that is staying in that listing.

Richard Clarke

Thanks. So maybe shifting on to pricing, give up on the groups for a moment. I guess two ways of looking at pricing, up flattish in like-for-like terms, whereas I guess inflation is still positive this year. Hotel price is still expected to be positive this year. You talked about affordability. I mean, how far do you need to go? How long does this sort of affordability drive need to run for? And can you eventually sort of start seeing those prices ticking back up again in like-for-like terms?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So just to step back, about 18 months ago, we looked across opportunities and identified pricing as a really important part of the roadmap. And why it was important and why it continues to be important is that overall hospitality prices are obviously materially higher than they were pre-COVID and consumers are obviously price-sensitive. And so, we began reinvesting in some of our pricing tools to ensure that our hosts have the right information such that they can price their listings appropriately and that we could help our hosts who oftentimes are individual hosts who don't have a sense of the overall market dynamics, we could give them information to make sure that they knew how they were pricing relative to comparable listings in their neighborhood, and in doing so could adjust price to drive incremental demand.

I would say those efforts have been successful in terms of our goals of driving into elasticity and driving incremental demand by lowering prices where it makes sense. At the same time, what you've seen in terms of what we disclosed is that prices are not going nominally down, right? So, it's not to say that you give people better pricing tools and all of a sudden, prices actually start to decline. Instead, what we think is important is how are our prices trending relative to the rest of the industry, and in particular, relative to any guest alternative that the guest has in terms of looking to make a booking.

And on that comparison, I would say we feel like -- we feel quite good. In particular, what we've disclosed is that if you look at our inventory that is comparable to a hotel, in particular, urban listings, where it's to your one bedroom, what you see is that, for that comparable inventory, our pricing has been coming down a couple of points on a year-over-year basis, where hotel prices have continued to rise. And so, it's not a perfect comparison across all of our inventory, but it gives us a sense of, are our prices moving in a direction that delivers more value to the guest and offers more price competitiveness. And on that measure, we feel really good about the tools that we put in place and their impact on overall pricing.

Richard Clarke

So, now with these tools in place, I mean, can we talk about sort of properly dynamic pricing within the properties? I guess a lot of properties are still the same price pretty much every night of the year. So, are you able to sort of take a bit more control of that or provide a bit more dynamic pricing? And I guess most hotel groups would say that's upside to revenue.

Ellie Mertz

Yes. So, I think in terms of long-term opportunities, we have a whole roadmap of improving pricing. I think the things that you've seen from us over the last year are part of a much longer roadmap. I think what is key for us upfront is you recognize that the majority of our inventory continues to be individual hosts who are not necessarily looking at the market dynamics to understand, is this a peak night, is this not a peak night, and part of getting to a point where we could be more prescriptive is making sure they trust the pricing tools that they are using from us. And so, we see the journey as opposed to an overnight, you see us implement something like surge pricing to all of our hosts because they -- for the vast majority of them, they want to continue to have control over their pricing. And so, our opportunity is to provide them the tools and the suggestions, not necessarily take over pricing immediately, which is not what most of them are looking for.

Richard Clarke

I'm just going to conclude an audience question here. What do you see as the ceiling to vacation rental share? Could it eventually overtake hotels as the dominant form of lodging, or is there some natural ceiling?

Ellie Mertz

Yes. So, I've been at Airbnb for 11 years, and in all of the early years, the number of analysis both we did and investors did to say what is the natural ceiling for this market opportunity, for this company for -- even at a [indiscernible] level, where does this cap out? And I can say over the 11 years, every time the analysis has been wrong in terms of how big this market could be. So, one, I put that out there.

I think a recent data point to help color that in is, Paris has been one of our top markets for years, it is now our top market. And obviously, we've been getting ready for the Olympics there. And I think a couple of years ago, people looked at our inventory in Paris and said we couldn't possibly get larger. It will be bigger than the hotel inventory and yet in the lead-up to the Olympics, we've been able to increase supply in that market by 40% year-over-year. There is a, I believe, huge untapped opportunity in terms of people staying in homes and living in new places across the world that we've been able to achieve great scale to this point, but I think the journey is very much in the early games.

Richard Clarke

And maybe just one more question on pricing we've got here. There has continued to be an increase in the various costs of the user, cleaning, service, et cetera. Is that hurting your value -- the relative value proposition and what are you doing to address that?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So cleaning fees, nobody needs to stop me afterwards. I'm highly aware, people don't like them. We have been very focused as part of our broader pricing efforts to increase overall price transparency to the consumer. So, back in December of 2022, we introduced upfront pricing, which is a toggle for the consumer to choose how they want to see our prices displayed. Do they want to see a nightly rate before fees or do they want to see -- what's this whole trip going to cost me? And through that tool, number one, I think we've responded to a lot of negative feedback that people don't want to be surprised at the end of a checkout flow. That's kind of the first-order impact in terms of giving the consumer what they want.

The second is, it's introduced a nice incentive for our host to better understand that, the guest is not necessarily paying the price that you think you set, they're -- if you add a cleaning fee, it can be substantially more expensive. And what we recognize is that hosts don't necessarily understand what the guest view looks like. So, we've done more in terms of helping the hosts understand, but also through the total price display, we create this nice feedback loop for hosts to say, oh wow, my price is quite high with all the fees in. Maybe I don't need a cleaning fee, or maybe I can reduce it. And we've seen a nice reduction in both the number of listings that have cleaning fees as well as the absolute level of the cleaning fee. So that's something that we're very focused on. We want to be both transparent to the user in terms of the overall price and we want to be price competitive.

Richard Clarke

So, one of the messages you sort of talked about driving more fees is improving the reliability. Can we really sort of view on improving the average quality of the project -- product as well? I know you've been throwing some products out of the system. And what's sort of driving that? Are you trying to move your sort of demographics up, or is this more about sort of persuading people to come back again?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So, one of the things I said at the start of this chat that people don't understand is that we have this pretty large consideration gap between people who are aware of Airbnb and people that have either tried it or use it regularly. And we understand that one of the reasons for that consideration gap is people aren't really sure what they're going to get, right? They might know -- they'll have reasonable expectations of what they will get when they come to the Hilton, whether they like it or not. But on Airbnb, often people ask the question of like, will it be as I expect it to be and what happens if something goes wrong. And so we know that, that reliability is something that prevents people from either trying us or for abusing us more frequently.

And so, what we tried to do and just as part of a broad roadmap is both increase the transparency to the user in terms of what they are going to get and also raise the overall quality on the platform. So, two things that we've done in the last six months. Back as part of our winter release in November, we introduced something called Guest Favorites, and it's effectively a badge for 2 million of our top listings where we curated the inventory to identify that top of 20% of listings were based on the ratings data, based on review contextual text data. And then also any information we have on the platform in terms of incidents at those, even customers with contact at those listings, it allows us to effectively rank inventory by quality and highlight to users those listings based that -- based on everything we know, highly likely you're going to have great experience. And part of that is to, one, just educate the consumer and help them get to a great listing quickly to make the discovery easier and higher confidence. It's also to encourage people to stay at the listings that are indeed great and reward those hosts that provide high quality.

So, if you think about that overall track, it's intended over the short term to provide incremental better experiences for the individuals booking today. It's also intended over a longer time horizon to increase overall reliability on the platform, increase booking confidence, and as a result be a medium- to long-term driver of incremental growth.

Richard Clarke

Let's -- I just want to ask about Germany. So, I guess it's always sometimes a bit surprising...

Ellie Mertz

Germany?

Richard Clarke

Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world, the company has been around for 16, 17 years, hasn't grown in Germany. What has held you back? Has it been other players have been more dominant there? Or is it the category as a whole hasn't grown there? What are the actual initiatives you're doing to try and tackle that market?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So I think a lot of people were surprised and this goes to your first question of like what people don't understand about Airbnb. I think a lot of people were surprised when we said, oh, one of our international expansion markets is Germany. [Technical Difficulty] how are you not bigger in Germany today? And what we see internally is that in EMEA or in Europe today, we have delivered or achieved significant scale at a regional level, but there's huge differences between our level of both scale and penetration in markets like the UK and France relative to every other market in Europe. And so, the kind of first obvious place to go in terms of our expansion efforts within Europe was obviously Germany.

And so, the question becomes, why would a country like Germany lag the other large markets in Europe? And I can talk specifically about Germany, but I think more broadly, the conclusion is that there are different market nuances that we haven't always taken into account with either our marketing or with our product localization, which presents opportunities for us to double down in specific markets to drive differential growth beyond the level that we have achieved to date.

I think in Germany, there's a handful of nuances that are important for that market. I think one is Germans like to book very early, much earlier than certainly Americans, but also other Europeans. And so, in Germany, it's really important that we have a pay less upfront payment offering such that we can get that trip booked early, but they don't have to outlay all of the cash. There's a handful of things that I could go through in terms of each market where they're not necessarily huge lifts, but we need to take a more nuanced approach to make sure that we're meeting the market where it is, we are affecting kind of local needs in the product and we are speaking to those specific guest demographics in a way that is local and relevant. So, you'll see us continue to do that across a variety of markets around the world, but you'll see us do it in a systematic fashion of focusing on a handful of incremental markets every year.

Richard Clarke

So, I guess I can feed that into one of the client questions here. I guess when you kind of go into EMEA, there's an incumbent in many ways in booking.com, the others had that. What is your -- when you kind of go into these markets where maybe they've got the first-mover advantage, what is your right to win? What is your right to kind of beat booking in those markets?

Ellie Mertz

Well, I think if you look at Europe, I think we've done extremely well in the UK and France. I think we have a track record of doing as well or better than them in various markets. We just did not focus at a country level to figure out what is the unlock for incremental growth. So, I think the opportunity remains quite large even in EMEA. And then, if you move -- if you zoom out and look at the opportunities across the other regions, I think even in the US, we do not see bookings in this fashion outside of their hotel business.

Richard Clarke

And what about the Vrbo then in the US? I mean, I guess they've been having some of their own issues. Has that been a tailwind to your performance in the US or has that been sort of idiosyncratic to their performance?

Ellie Mertz

I think if you look at the overlap of our business with Vrbo, where Vrbo's historic strength has been US vacation rental markets. And I think both of us saw a really nice boom to that segment in the early days of COVID. We both benefited from the demand that shifted to those markets in the early days of COVID. Fast forward to where we are today, that is an important segment of the broader US market, but it's only one. And so I think as the travel market has normalized and gone back to cities, independent of their specific issues, I don't think they've had the benefit of having broad-based supply that can capture demand wherever it goes. And so, when I look at that business, I would say, relative overlap in terms of geos, it's just a subsegment of our geos, because it's relatively small scale.

Richard Clarke

So, if you kind of just hone in on markets where you are going head-to-head with Vrbo booking? Why would an incremental host or an incremental customer choose Airbnb over one of those alternatives?

Ellie Mertz

Absolutely. So I think, yeah, when you look at the numbers, I think there is some presumption that there is 100% overlap, meaning what you find at Airbnb, you can find somewhere else. And so, it [Technical Difficulty]. I think the fact of the matter is if you look at our inventory relative to Vrbo or Booking, what you find is that we continue to have the majority of our listings come from what we call individual house, most of which have only one listing, whereas the minority is coming from property managers.

And why this is important is that the individual hosts tend to be de-facto exclusive to Airbnb, which means that if you look at our inventory at large in any region, we do have the broadest base of differentiated inventory relative to the other two parties. And we recognize that it is one of the brand assets, in that if you come to Airbnb, you are going to see kind of everything under the rainbow in terms of type of listing and that is a real differentiated offering that guests appreciate.

On the host side, I think there are a couple of things. I think one on the individual host side, we've built the platform to support individual hosts and that continues to be something that brings those hosts in. And I think from a professional perspective on the pro-host side, they are looking for demand and so they will indeed go where the demand is, which in large part is on Airbnb. I think on the flip side to what I've said about our inventory, what we see in the inventory of others is it is predominantly professionally managed and as a result, it's predominantly cross-listed.

Richard Clarke

And so, if we think about increasing the reliability, does that necessarily mean you need to increase the professional mix or do you not see those two things as similar? And does that mean you need to sort of create something that is -- you need to compete more for those sort of professional hosts over time and be maybe friendlier, too?

Ellie Mertz

On the professional host side, I think there is a presumption that professional hosts provide better quality than individual hosts, and it's actually not entirely proven out by the data. We actually see the individual host tend to have on average higher ratings than professional host. I think it was kind of a misunderstanding of hospitality and what an individual host can offer. So, I don't think home quality necessarily means that there is any big swing in favor of professional hosts.

I think more broadly to your question of are we -- can we be friendlier with professional hosts, I would say they are an important part of our overall network and they are a significant portion, albeit a minority of our business. It provides nice supply -- it fills into a nice supply network app in particular markets where they are dominated by professional hosts. And our focus with that segment is to ensure, are we providing them the right tools so that they can maximize their business on Airbnb. And are we capturing as much calendar share as we can of the hosts [Technical Difficulty] it's a great segment that we continue to focus on, even though it's a minority of our business.

Richard Clarke

I've got a couple of questions here on Google. I mean what is the sort of disintermediation risk that you see from Google? I know you've sort of stepped up a little bit of performance marketing at the most recent quarter. Is that with Google? And is that a sign that Google is maybe becoming a bigger part of the funnel and a bigger disintermediation threat item?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So, since we went public back in 2020, there actually has not been any meaningful shift in terms of our traffic sources. So, to this day, even when we [Technical Difficulty] we continue to get approximately 90% of our traffic from direct and unpaid sources. The strength of the brand continues to deliver that very strong booking and the traffic and the booking distribution is generally equivalent. That is a nice inoculation in terms of Google being a disintermediary.

Richard Clarke

Okay, great. So maybe move on to some of the opportunities ahead of you apart from Germany. I guess one that gets asked a lot is take rate. You've had a little bit of tinkering with the take rate recently with the space of three months [Technical Difficulty] I mean, what's been the response of these being accretive to revenues trying these two initiatives?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So, historically, I would say our take rates have been relatively simple. They're not dynamic or overly nuanced. And over the last couple of years, we have not been focused on optimizing the take rate, the focus since then has been driving incremental growth and therefore incremental market share. That being said, we continue to see opportunities in terms of being a bit more nuanced and surgical, I should say, with how we apply take rate.

Two things that we have done over the last year that you referenced, a year ago, we -- I know investors would like to say that -- like me to say that we increased take rates, but we looked at the long-term growth in our business and identified that if you are staying in [Technical Difficulty] for more than three months, by the fourth or fifth month, we're taking the same take rate and we're not really delivering a ton of value, which obviously gives guests and hosts consensus to go off platform. And so, what we decided to do was lower take rates for that long duration over three months. And not shockingly, as intended, we see a nice volume increase in that business because as price those down and they stay on the platform more frequently and if it's commensurate.

More recently, what we've shared is we are one of the only travel platforms where if there's an FX, we absorb it. And so what we've been testing recently this quarter is adding a small FX fee for those transactions where they are cross-currency, meaning, people are just booking in a different currency than the host [indiscernible]. We have not decided whether we will move forward on that, but I think what you can take from that in addition to the long-term stay fee reduction as we are looking to be more nuanced over time to identify opportunities there. Changes in the fee rate can either drive incremental volume or incremental monetization. So basically, we'll be doing more things at the time.

Richard Clarke

And is the natural end game of this is some kind of paid placement [Technical Difficulty] allow that sort of full revenue management from a hosts' standpoint?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So, when we think about paid placement, which I think every investor asked me about, we think about it from the perspective of what is the speed of group service you can offer over time and where should we start? I think a lot of people look at as a kind of immediate juicer, if you will, to revenue. And what we'd like to do is really more thoughtful about what is the suite of services that we could offer to our hosts that would make it easier and make them more successful, and therefore paid placement would lie there in terms of something that would help those versus just the one-time revenue.

Richard Clarke

And then other opportunities beyond maybe take rate assumptions in Germany and other markets, where are the most sort of exciting sort of revenue opportunities? Is it making more money from hosts? Could you sell more services to guests? Is it some kind of advertising that you can use on the platform? What [Technical Difficulty] opportunities?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. So broadly thinking, when we think about growth, it falls into three categories and they are categorized really by duration or time horizon. First is [Technical Difficulty] As I described throughout this Q&A, we feel like there's a huge amount of opportunity in terms of focusing on affordability, focusing on reliability, and just making the product better and easier to use. And we have a pretty robust roadmap across each of those surface areas to frankly drive more consideration and better conversion across the platform. So, that's kind of near-term through long-term in terms of evergreen opportunities we have to improve the product.

Second is the international markets that we talked about as well. There's just a huge opportunity to bring the next set of markets up to the level of penetration that we've seen in our core markets and we are very focused on that. I would categorize that as near- to medium-term opportunities.

And then, the third is to offer more than we offer today. I think one of the incredible things about this business is that last year we did $73 billion of booking value and yet that was on one product. And so, when you think of that scale and the opportunity to add more things on top of it, the opportunity set for Airbnb is not just about accommodations, it's what can we incrementally offer to both guests and hosts, obviously on both sides of the marketplace.

On the guest side, what we'd like to do is not just offer where you stay, but also things to do when you're in-market and services that you might need in the listing while you're staying. On the host side, the opportunity is to fill out the ecosystem of services that hosts need to be successful in listing it and hosting their property. So you'll see more from us on that to come later this year and more specifically in 2025.

Richard Clarke

And if we focus on experiences, I guess experiences was an important part of what you put in the IPO document, talked about trillion-dollar market opportunities and experiences has been on the platform now since that time. And I guess it hasn't really driven the incremental growth so far. So maybe why that hasn't quite worked so far? And why maybe having it go in 2025 or some later point, why we should be confident that the next situation will be more successful?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah, great question. So first, I just -- I should contextualize that when the pandemic hit, we really pulled back quite dramatically in terms of a lot of the adjacent efforts that we had. So, experiences was one of them. Hotels was another. [indiscernible] incubation at the time. When the pandemic hit, we focused -- we restructured the entire business and our main and single priority was making it through the pandemic, making ourselves a stronger party when we emerged.

And I think on that measure, we've been arguably wildly successful in terms of restructuring and making this a much stronger business model than it was back in 2019. I think the EBITDA levels as well as the cash flow generation are pretty incredible in particular given where we were just four years ago. So, we have been successful in that effort. What we did during that time, there was a pull-back on some of these adjacencies and taking them into '24, now is the time when we really begin reinvesting in them to make them scaled over time. So that's first. We did a bit of a pause in terms of those adjacency investments.

I think in terms of how in particular experiences do we make it more successful and scale it in the way that we need it to be going forward, I think there's a handful of learnings in terms of the small product that we have had historically. I think one is better understanding the traveler and its booking patterns. I think broadly speaking, everyone in travel wants to have the whole travel suite end-to-end [indiscernible] paying for it.

And what makes that challenging is that outside of packaged tour travel, consumers don't go to one site and book everything all at the same time. It's a very delayed stage purchasing pattern, meaning you get your transportation, you get your accommodations and then closer to the trip, you get activity services, et cetera. And so part of making a build-out, I don't want to say connected trip, because someone else uses that.

But part of increasing the offering is understanding how do you merchandise to the consumer at the right time to make it useful for them. Another thing is pricing, making sure that the things on your platform are appropriately priced. And the third is in personalization, knowing something about the consumer such that you are not just baraging them with anything that's available in a particular market, but merchandising to them, the things that they would actually enjoy and are relevant for both them personally, but also the travel use-case that they are about to go on. So those are just a handful of things that we've picked up over time and will apply as we restart those expansion opportunities.

Richard Clarke

GamePlanner, as you bought last year, when as consumers and analysts, I suppose, will start seeing what that brings to Airbnb? What's the timeframe on that?

Ellie Mertz

You want a date?

Richard Clarke

As close as possible.

Ellie Mertz

So, we're really excited about the GamePlanner acquisition that we did back in November of last year. The intent on that acquisition was not necessarily to take their sales product and launch it on Airbnb. Instead, it was to take the capabilities of that team to help us develop better user interfaces that leverage AI. I think one of our early observations on AI is that there has been a huge amount of like technological progress on the model, but maybe less so in terms of the user interfaces. And so, what we would like to put out into the world on -- based on AI is not a new model, but is new user interfaces that really aids in terms of driving magical trip planning. So, it will take some time to get there, but we should think of that acquisition as a capability expansion.

Richard Clarke

Brian, in a recent interview with Skift, I know you love clarifying everything he says in interviews, but he talked about potentially being interested in a paid loyalty program. I mean, was this just off the top comment or is this something that sort of Airbnb is currently considering internally?

Ellie Mertz

So, we've had a lot of questions on loyalties, like why do you not have a loyalty program when every hotel does. And we continue to think about what are Airbnb appropriate loyalty program look like. I think it's safe to say that it will look differently than a kind of program that is highly transactional and has frankly economics that don't work for our business. One of those kind of differentiated models might be a subscription where we would offer incremental services, not just points for the activity on the platform.

Richard Clarke

Okay. I'm going to do a sort of quick fire round of what I've got left from the audience. So, I guess operational leverage this year, you've obviously sort of suggested there's a bit of room for investment. But looking forward, if you continue to deliver sort of similar levels of growth, is there operational leverage within the system? Is there an algorithm where EBIT continues to grow faster than revenue growth?

Ellie Mertz

Yeah. I think if you look at our core business, there are obviously incremental opportunities to drive higher margins over time in terms of incremental efficiencies in our variable costs as well as the areas relative to fixed costs, absolutely. That being said, hopefully, it is clear that we are reinvesting in growth and that is the driver of the modest guide down in terms of -- modest amount of margin compression this year.

I think contextually what I hope people are aware of is that, a little over three years ago, we went public and we told investors at that time that we anticipated that someday we would get to 30% EBITDA margins. And lo and behold, three years later, we got to almost 37%. And so, we overshot the mark in that regard. And the question is, well, how did we do that? Well, one, we executed on the financial discipline that we intended at the time. And we also got a nice tailwind from higher ADRs. I would say that the fast progression to those margins gives you confidence that this is a very strong business. The fact that a portion of that margin expansion comes from higher ADR should also give you confidence that there are incremental efficiencies for us to drive in the core business that we have not yet delivered.

Did I answer your question?

Richard Clarke

Yes. I maybe didn't ask the question on Google quite right. What would make you start advertising on Google to drive incremental growth? Would that be -- could you drive marketing higher to drive even faster growth? Or is there some kind of limit to that?

Ellie Mertz

In terms of using Google for performance marketing?

Richard Clarke

Yeah, that was all.

Ellie Mertz

So, we dial up and down our performance marketing on Google where we see great efficiency. And what I shared in terms of the Q1 results is based on a variety of initiatives over the last year, we have been able to deliver greater efficiency through Google, more keywords, more targeted audiences, a variety of improvements on our end have allowed us to spend modestly more through that channel and maintain great efficiencies. And so that's why we've leaned in.

Richard Clarke

And then...

Ellie Mertz

And one thing I should just clarify on that, performance marketing continues to be the minority of our overall marketing spend. So, when we talk about marginally leaning in, this is not a portion of either the overall marketing budget or a percent of revenue.

Richard Clarke

I guess your question is, why don't you spend 10 times as much on performance marketing to drive an extra -- 5% extra revenue growth or would that just not be possible?

Ellie Mertz

I think it's a couple -- first and foremost, we don't depend on them very substantially. So, as I said earlier, 90% of our traffic is coming from direct and unpaid sources, which is a great thing in terms of the overall context of the P&L. We just do not require the same level of marketing intensity as anyone else in travel, which means we are not dependent on Google and also means we're not going to double the spend there and get one-for-one output.

Richard Clarke

Yeah, makes sense. And then last, I think, capital allocation, substantial cash still on the balance sheet. What is this being kept for? Are there M&A opportunities? Is there scope for more shareholder returns? And someone has asked, would you consider a dividend? Now they've kind of come a bit more into vogue for tech company.

Ellie Mertz

They have. We are not yet considering a dividend. I would say just to reiterate our capital allocation strategy, it's one, invest in the business; two, have capital available for M&A; and three, return capital to shareholders. And obviously, the strength of our balance sheet as well as the strength of our cash flows with over 40% free cash flow margin allow us to do all three. We have been having a kind of regular cadence of repurchasing activity. We also use cash to net set all the [indiscernible] that we give to employees to also manage solution and you should expect us to continue to do so.

Richard Clarke

Okay. I want to squeeze one more in. How do you think about -- and it's quite a big one, but how do you think about your sort of relative cyclicality to the wider lodging industry? I guess, I mean, being born in a recession, how do you think about how you would perform if we did start to see travel slow down?

Ellie Mertz

It's a good question. I think that question was asked pre-pandemic all the time and I think we had the hope that if bad things happened, we would be more adaptable. I think we always thought about bad things happening, certainly with not a global pandemic. But we did have that test case and I think the overall business model proves unbelievably adaptable. I do think when we think about macro impact, it is important that we have the right pricing tools such that our marketplace is dynamic relative to the broader market and in a downturn that we are pricing appropriately to drive value to consumers.

Richard Clarke

Great. I think we can just about beat the flashing red light. So, Ellie, thanks very much, and thanks everyone for joining today. Thanks.