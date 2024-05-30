Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Saran - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Matt Murphy - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Willem Meintjes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Chris Caso - Wolfe Research
Karl Ackerman - BNB Paribas
Tom O'Malley - Barclays
Quinn Bolton - Needham
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Blayne Curtis - Jefferies
Harlan Sur - JPMorgan
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James
Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna
Atif Malik - Citi

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Marvell Technology Inc.'s First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ashish Saran, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Ashish Saran

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Marvell's first fiscal quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell's Chairman and CEO; and Willem Meintjes, our CFO.

Let me remind everyone that certain comments made today include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our earnings press release, which we filed with the SEC today and posted on our website as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements.

During our call today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between our

