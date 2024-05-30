Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.05K Followers

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Clarke - Vice Chairman and COO
Yvonne McGill - CFO
Tyler Johnson - Senior VP and Treasurer
Rob Williams - Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein
Ben Reitzes - Melius Research
Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs
Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Asiya Merchant - Citigroup
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
David Vogt - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for Dell Technologies, Inc.

I'd like to inform all participants this call is being recorded at the request of Dell Technologies. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of Dell Technologies, Inc. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of Dell Technologies is prohibited. Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Williams, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Williams, you may begin.

Rob Williams

Thanks, everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me today are Jeff Clarke, Yvonne McGill and Tyler Johnson. Our earnings materials are available on our IR website, and I encourage you to review these materials and the presentation which includes content to complement our discussion this afternoon. Guidance will be covered on today's call.

During this call, unless otherwise indicated, all references to financial measures refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our web

Recommended For You

About DELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DELL

Trending Analysis

Trending News