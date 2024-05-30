Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Hansen - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Peter Gassner - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Tim Cabral - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Paul Shawah - Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Joe Vruwink - Baird
Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Ken Wong - Oppenheimer & Company
Stanislav Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities
Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
David Windley - Jefferies
DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities
Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley
Matthew Shea - Needham
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Veeva Systems Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Gunnar Hansen, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gunnar Hansen

Good afternoon and welcome to Veeva's Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended April 30th, 2024. As a reminder, we posted prepared remarks on Veeva's Investor Relations website just after 1:00 PM Pacific today.

We hope you've had a chance to read them before the call. Today's call will be used primarily for Q&A. With me today for Q&A are Peter Gassner, our Chief Executive Officer; Paul Shawah, EVP, Commercial Strategy; and Tim Cabral, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding

