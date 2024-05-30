SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 9:15 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S) Stock
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Clark - VP of IR
Tomer Weingarten - CEO
Dave Bernhardt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Essex - JPMorgan
Adam Tindle - Raymond James
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley
Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen
Trevor Walsh - Citizens JMP
Peter Weed - Bernstein
Tal Liani - Bank of America
Eric Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research
Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson
Fatima Boolani - Citi
John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the SentinelOne First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cameron, and I'll be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Doug Clark, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may proceed.

Doug Clark

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SentinelOne's earnings call for the first quarter in fiscal year '25 which ended April 30th. With us today are Tomer Weingarten, CEO, and Dave Bernhardt, CFO. Our press release and the shareholder letter were issued earlier today and are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast and an audio replay will be available on our website after the call concludes.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements about future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the second fiscal quarter and our full fiscal year '25 as well as long-term financial targets. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that our actual events

