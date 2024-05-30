General Motors Company (GM) CEO Mary Barra presents at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Mary Barra - Chairman and CEO

Daniel Roeska

All right, excellent. Welcome everybody. We're here with Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors. Thanks very much for making time and being here in New York with us.

Mary Barra

Well, thanks for the opportunity.

Daniel Roeska

Absolutely. We're going to spend the hour talking about all things General Motors. And I'm really excited, but maybe you want to start-off with a few comments and then we'll launch right in.

Mary Barra

Yeah, I'll be very brief because I want to get to your questions and your questions, but I feel really good about where we are off a strong performance, we came off a strong year, had a very strong first quarter. April and May have continued to be what we think are going to be very good months for us. From a product perspective, all of our production issues from last year are behind us. And so our Ultium-based vehicles are flowing. We're almost done with the month of May and this is going to be a very important month for our Ultium-based products. We think from a from a LYRIQ -- Cadillac LYRIQ perspective will be north of 2,500 units. From a Blazer perspective, north of 2,000. We're seeing strong Hummer flowing and really excited that the Equinox EV is just starting to hit the showrooms. So I think we're going to have a very strong, and when you think about Blazer and Equinox especially, they're right in that heart of that affordable price. We can talk more about that. Also, I think we have a very strong ICE portfolio and we're seeing our prices hold with low incentives. So when I look at how we're doing in the market, yes, there's still a lot of change but we're really trying to be very deliberate and very agile as we manage the business. But from a performance perspective and from getting the year off to a good start, I'm very pleased.

Q - Daniel Roeska

Brilliant. I'll remind everybody that we've got this tool called pigeonhole. There's a QR code on your agendas. If you want to submit questions, they'll pop up here on my screen. But maybe, Mary, we can start. And I'll say, if you compare it to 12 months ago, what are the two or three things that have changed most visibly to you as you think about your business?

Mary Barra

Well, I think one is an industry issue, I think a year ago today we were seeing really strong EV growth. I think we all know that the growth of EVs has slowed. We never expected it to be linear. And I think though it's very rational, the consumer is very rational and they're looking for EVs that meet all their needs. They're looking for EVs that are at the right price points depending on what they're looking for. And they're also watching to make sure there's a robust charging infrastructure. But I think how people thought about EV demand from a year has changed. From a GM perspective, I think it's been a very positive change because we did a lot of work last year. We learned from some of the challenges we have. We're past the module issue. Those are flowing. So our Ultium based vehicles are flowing. At that same time about just over a year ago now, Mike Abbott had joined. And although Mike had to step away for health reasons, he built in at the time he was at GM an incredibly strong team that are all still there and really made a lot of changes to our software development process and our software validation process. So some of the issues we saw earlier in the year with the Blazer, one of the things we learned because there were issues happening with a handful of our customers, but one of the things we saw is that with the variation of EV charging, with all the different providers of EV charging, we needed to harden our software to make sure that they worked on every charger. And that's something that we've pushed across our entire EV portfolio. So I think we're very well positioned with some of our challenges behind and we're just accelerating. I think, though we -- you will see us be very disciplined as we've demonstrated already in our ICE portfolio. We will be disciplined and we won't overbuild so we can maintain our price and the value of our products and our residuals. You'll see us do the same with EVs.

Daniel Roeska

When you're on notification. I mean, what changes to the Ultium platform, if any, are you envisioning through that slowdown? How flexible is the platform and what do you need to do in the business to kind of build on what you've done so far?

Mary Barra

So the Ultium platform, fundamentally, we just continue to roll that out as we've scaled it up and scaled up our module capabilities. So cells are flowing, modules are flowing, packs are flowing. And whether it's the size we need for an Equinox or the size we need for a Hummer or a Silverado EV, we're well positioned doing that. We're continually -- GM is one of the few traditional OEMs that we actually do battery R&D as well. And in our Warren campus, we actually have the ability to prototype and do that work with partners and some work on our own or with universities. So we're going to continue to work on improving the energy density and taking the cost out. Ultium is chemistry agnostic. So with our cell plant one, that's up and running in Ohio, and our cell plant two that is scaling on time in Tennessee, and we have further cell plants that will scale up as we need demand. We'd always want to say one cell ahead as opposed to one cell behind but we'll continue to do that. But as we do that, we're going to continue to say, how do we improve the technology to take cost out. So I think that's the benefit that Ultium affords us.

Daniel Roeska

What are the opportunities to take cost out of EV kind of beyond the battery pack. Think about the whole car. You touched on affordability just a moment ago. How do we get to that affordable EV?

Mary Barra

So I think those of you who know me know I have a strong manufacturing background. So I love taking cost out. I mean, I know, part of the business, you got to work on the top side and the bottom side. But I think right now with what we've learned with winning with simplicity across our ICE portfolio and our EV portfolio, we can still -- there's still plenty of opportunity to take cost out. We already said this year alone we'll just save $200 million in our engineering expense simply because what we've done with winning with simplicity and what that means is less free flow options, having tighter trim packages, maybe not as many trim packages, but it actually is something that is really important for the consumer because they are much clearer on what they're buying. We aren't giving them so much complexity that they get through the order process and they're on step eight and going, they know what they need to do. So we haven't seen any impact at all from a consumer perspective. And that is then if you start early enough in the process, you save on what's being designed, what's being engineered, what's being sourced, what's being planned for the manufacturing floor. If you have too many options coming line side, you've got to do kitting and sequencing off site or in a different part of the plant that adds cost to the dealer complexity. It's easier for the dealer individual or as we present our offer online for the consumer to understand all the way to from a customer care and after sales, we have less parts that we have to stock. So again with -- I just talked about one of those buckets with the $200 million we saw the savings this year. And as we get, and we now adhere to this, and it's being led by Mark Reuss, who I think is the best car person in the industry from his knowledge across all aspects of ICE and EV. He's personally championed this for the company. And we know we've got more cost to take out. I would also say, we're -- obviously, when you talk about artificial intelligence, I think, the ultimate application of that is autonomy is our cruise operations that use machine learning and AI. But there's a lot that we're working on to leverage AI in some of the business process to take cost and complexity out of what we do. So I'm excited about the cost opportunities that we have in front of us. And it's important because we're in a super competitive industry.

Daniel Roeska

If you look at the Equinox EV, for example, how big is the cost difference to an ICE car today?

Mary Barra

Well, we don't talk about individual vehicle line profitability on, for the most part on ICE or EV. But I think when we look at the value proposition that we have on the Equinox, I feel very good. We've talked about from an EV portfolio perspective, we will be variable profit positive in the second half of this year and beat it to low mid-single digit EV profitability next year. That is including IRA but then we won't stop. We'll continue to take costs out. So I think we're well positioned with our portfolio and we look at every product that has to earn its way over its life cycle.

Daniel Roeska

And if you think about the opportunities in battery pack cost out for the car and then maybe also looking towards suppliers, what they need to do. How do you think, what's the magnitude of those buckets as you think about EVs in, I know, four, five, six years?

Mary Barra

Well, one of the things we're doing and I'm very pleased with the results that we just saw from the latest supplier survey. I think we were the highest -- we're number three and I think that's kind of where we want to be. But we're going in and working with our suppliers and I regularly meet with our supply base as they get together and we have quarterly calls with the entire supply base, over 20,000 suppliers in the -- that support General Motors of bringing their best ideas to us so we can take cost out. And I think when we have a strong relationship and we're looking at instead of I need better price from you, but how do we work together? What are your ideas? What are my ideas? Let's take cost out and we both benefit from it, I think we're seeing the benefits of that as well. So clearly the supply base and -- it's almost each one is a different story depending on are they something that's impacted by the propulsion change or is it sea to sea to sea kind of thing. And we're looking for changes and improvements in cost across all.

Daniel Roeska

Maybe turning a little bit to sideshow of electrification. Hybrids have been more in the news and more in focus of consumers. Do you think that's a technology that's going to stick around? Is that something you need to look at for the US market particularly?

Mary Barra

Well, we've had hybrids in the US market in the past. We have hybrids right now in China, so we understand hybrids really well. Our plan is to be very focused and we've announced that in the '27 timeframe we'll have plug-in hybrids. We're choosing plug-ins because we think they're better from a consumer perspective, but also when you look at the regulatory environment and with what's just been approved and the way the curve, '27 is the year where the curve starts to steepen. So we think we're going to be well positioned with the hybrids. We haven't announced which product lines we're adding PHEVs to, but we're -- we think we have a very solid plan. But even this year with EVs, a lot of EVs that are out right now, there's people -- if you buy one of those, you've had to give up something, whether it's range, whether it's performance, et cetera. And the EVs we're launching right now. And even if we see much slower growth, as some of the EVs that are out there people are going to be replacing, we think we have a huge opportunity. We're seeing great, as I mentioned, interest in the LYRIQ, the Blazer, I think that's going to continue. So, but we do see hybrids because of the regulatory changes be a part of it. But let's remember with a hybrid, you have two propulsion systems on that vehicle. And so and it's not the end game because it's not zero-emission. So we're trying to be very smart with how we do that and how we deploy capital there, but be prepared and have the flexibility to meet the customer where they're at.

Daniel Roeska

And one of the other issues in electrification, you talked about charging already. And where do you see, how do you see that developing? I think the industry thought that a lot of capital will be flowing in and kind of other providers will be solving this for the consumer and that hasn't happened. And so how do you think that side of the value proposition develops?

Mary Barra

Well, I think it is developing. I think some of the early startups that were in the space when you think about EVgo and ChargePoint and there's a number of others and they've really got to work on, it's not only getting the charger there, you've got to make sure it works all the time. And so I think there's a lot of effort going on from that perspective. So I think that's all positive. And we're working with the, I'm sorry, I shouldn't do that. We're working with the charging startups to really help them and make sure they understand their reliability and dependability. We also are working with Pilot Flying J. And again, those are just coming online and Pilot Flying J has coverage across the United States from an interstate perspective. And the beauty of doing that at Pilot Flying J is there's something for the person to do while they're there charging and these are -- these charges are going to be attended to, that we're going to know immediately if there's an issue. So I think that's going to be something positive. [IIHJ] (ph) the bipartisan infrastructure bill. So you think about it, you're like, well, that was a long time ago. Well the very first charger that hit the -- was activated was last December. But now that money is flowing and the States were able to apply, so those charges are going to come online. We've also been working with our dealers in local communities because they know best where the locations they think charging should be. So that's something that's growing as well. So -- and then finally, GM, in the not too distant future, we're going to have access to the Tesla charging network, as many are and then GM is one of six OEMs that's part of Iona that is also looking at how do we scale up charging. So I think there's things we can do to support it in a very capital light way.

Daniel Roeska

Maybe to round out the electrification topic, could you talk about the joint-ventures you have on the battery side? How does that work and what's the capacity you're shooting for?

Mary Barra

Well, I would say, we want to make sure we're tracking that. I mean, we have a very good partner with LG and others that we're in discussions with right now. But I say LG is our partner on battery cell plant one, two, and three. One is running well, up to speed actually with great quality and strong performance. Two is on track in Spring Hill, Tennessee. And right now we're looking at what's the right timing from a plant three perspective to match because we want to make sure we deploy the capital in a responsive way, but they're -- we're ready for the consumer adoption because we never expected it to be linear.

Daniel Roeska

And if you look at what you have in plant one and the cost of the battery pack that's ultimately coming out of it, how does that compare to some of the best in class which you see in China right now? How far off kind of is that cost point right now?

Mary Barra

Well, I mean, I think there's a lot of factors that are in play there. I think we're working, as we scaled, we're seeing our costs come down. And with -- in the United States with the manufacturing tax credit, I think we're probably best positioned for anyone who's building cells in this country or right up there. I think you have to look from a China perspective, especially what happened from a tariff perspective. It depends what country you're putting in. But clearly they've got a scale advantage and that's work that we have to do. There's a lot of talk about LFP right now and we have announced that we'll use LFP chemistry in as we bring the Bolt back online next year. But I think there's still a lot of work to do on improving cell chemistry and getting overall battery cost down. We're working on that as we're trying to make sure we have supply chain resiliency not only in, we choose to purchase batteries where they're coming from in addition to the cells that we're making but also battery -- the battery raw material because we know right now every EV has a pathway somewhere and there's supply -- battery supply chain that flows through China.

Daniel Roeska

Maybe turning a little bit to the page and thinking about the markets you're in. For the next five years, where would you say there are priorities in US, in China and then in the smaller countries, rest of world. Well then how are they different?

Mary Barra

Well clearly we saw more vehicles in the United States than anyone else. We have the highest customer loyalty. We have the highest quality as rated by JD Power. So I think we're very strong here. We think we will be disciplined. We will not overproduce and then have to incent and destroy our residuals. But I think we've been demonstrating that for several years now. And actually, as you look at our performance before COVID to now, we're even more disciplined that we're lower from an incentive perspective than the industry average. And we're seeing the strength of our products even when others are heavily discounting good examples in full size truck over this last couple months, we grew share. So I think we're well positioned in the US. I think as we roll out our EV portfolio, people are going to see we've got strong EVs. We have a very strategic portfolio across luxury, across trucks, and affordability that we're going to have a nice selection for consumers. And they're going to be I think very delighted with our EVs as they see that there's -- they're not giving up anything to be able to drive an EV. And they've got beautiful design, instant torque, et cetera. So I feel we're really well positioned. And there's so much being said right now about -- I never thought necessarily the propulsion system of a vehicle would be political, but we're well positioned either way because we've got a strong internal combustion engine portfolio and a strong ICE portfolio. So I think we're well positioned in the US and we have a lot of opportunity, as you questioned earlier, to continue to take cost out to strengthen our position. Already with every ICE vehicle, as we launch a new ICE vehicle, it is more profitable than one that we, it replaced because of all the cost work that we're doing, not only from a piece cost and a material cost and a vehicle design perspective, but also from our structural cost. We're on track for the $2 billion we said at the beginning of last year, we take out by the end of this year. And again, we see more opportunities to poll, as I've mentioned before. Next, let me go to South America. We are number one or number two in many South American markets. And in most South American markets, Chevy is considered a premium brand or it's a top brand. So we have a strong sale. We know there's a lot changing in some of those countries with China -- the China OEMs entering, but we think with the strategies that we're employing, we're well positioned. We're watching that carefully. So I think we still have the opportunity to be -- remain very strong as we look at the South American market. Similarly for the Middle East, there's strength in that market as well. And in Europe, we're just growing into it. And we're going in, in a very asset light, primarily EV way. There's a lot of, I'll say, change happening not only in the transformation to EVs, but also what's happening with how the Chinese OEMs and how they're being received. And I think there's a lot of conversation going on across Europe and different opinions country to country. So we're watching that carefully. But we're very nimble and very capital light in the way that we've gone into Europe. And then finally China. China is a really interesting market right now. It has to me -- there's been a seismic shift as the move from ICE to EV has changed. It really has enabled and right now there's over 100 domestic EV producers in China and -- but many of them, most of them, there's only a handful that are profitable. So at some point, that has to sort. I think the government is looking and there's -- it's public that there's those that are being subsidized. And so they're picking their winners. But I would also say from our business, I think we could have managed better. The EV transition, I didn't think we had the right EVs in the right segments. We're working through that now with our partner, and we have more work to do. But I think there's a place for us to play in China, especially at the premium and the luxury segment. And we're going to continue to make sure we get that business right and get that back to profitability.

Daniel Roeska

What are the steps you need to take or what's missing in China at this point in time to really get back to that position?

Mary Barra

Well, I think, again, if you look at what's happening in China, it's not sustainable because it's kind of a price war and circling to the bottom. That's not -- no one's going to win in that scenario. It's got to stabilize. But then it's clear you're going to compete. A cost is still going to be very important and you're going to need to compete with the domestic OEM. So that's the work that we're doing with our partner there and our two JVs. We also have Durant Guild, which is where we'll be exporting direct with some of our premium products. And so I think we're positioned, but again, I don't want to get out in front of the work that -- and our partner but we're doing work together to make sure we can compete as appropriate.

Daniel Roeska

And what impact do you think the China overcapacity? I think we read different numbers, but roundabout 50 million production units, maybe 25 million to 30 million local demand. What do you think that does to kind of the global landscape?

Mary Barra

I mean, I think anytime in any industry you have that kind of overcapacity, it's not great. And I think that's going to have to be right sized at some point. And when you look at most company, most auto companies are required to drive profitability. I think we've got to look at that. I've always said give us a level playing field. If you give GM a level playing field, we'll compete based on the strength of our brand, the strength of our design, our products, our quality, et cetera. And -- but cost is going to be important. So I think we've got to stay diligent. I take the Chinese competitors especially the top ones very seriously. We've got to continue to take cost out so we can compete successfully and that's what we're doing.

Daniel Roeska

Maybe your view on consolidation but not in China. If you think about the industry in the US but also Europe, there's a spread of the OEMs where you have some who are performing better on a cost basis and some lagging behind. Do you think there's going to be kind of more consolidation or will we continue to see the players we have in the markets right now?

Mary Barra

Well first of all in China, there has -- I don't know if it's consolidation as much as there will be some Chinese OEM that go away but I think that absolutely has to happen. I think this industry, one of the things that's frustrated me especially now being in this world for 10 years, I think there's many more opportunities where OEMs can collaborate and reduce at a minimum your R&D or your engineering expense. There's a lot of aspects of a vehicle that the customer just wants it to work. It's not a distinguisher. I don't buy a vehicle for its HVAC system. I want it to work. Blow cold air at the right amount of time and blow hot air at the right, but I'm not going to compete on that. And I think there's things, especially as you look at hybrids and you look at, as we look at, ICE engines are going to exist around the world for a long period of time, but how do we do that more economically? So I think there's opportunities to partner. I think when you look at a lot of OEMs, like the traditional OEMs, there's a lot of ties to -- from a government perspective, many are government, partially government-owned or/and also they're important to the different countries that they operate in from a jobs perspective. So I think we're very open to looking for opportunities to continue to take cost out. I think we've had a good partnership with Honda for many years now that we've collaborated on fuel cells, on autonomous, on battery electric, they've leveraged our Ultium platform. And so I think those type of opportunities with other OEMs, we are certainly very open to. I don't have anything to announce today, but I think we're very open to how we can take cost out. And I think it's going to be important part of that equation to compete globally.

Daniel Roeska

I mean, one example that springs to mind immediately is kind of the Renault Geely Volvo drivetrain joint venture where they're taking.

Mary Barra

I'm sorry, which one?

Daniel Roeska

The Renault Volvo Geely drivetrain joint venture where they're creating kind of a joint powertrain unit. Do you think it's easier for an OEM to collaborate kind of globally with partners that are quite distinct or could you also see an opportunity collaborating here in the US?

Mary Barra

Well, it's an interesting question because I guess my answer is I think both can work because sometimes it's okay, you have strength here, I have strength here. How do we leverage each other's strengths? And there -- what I think works best when you're partnering with something, someone is symmetry. And whether it's you have this, I have this, we're both dependent or hey, we both need this and we both need that. I'll do one, you do the other. I mean, a couple years ago that's what we did with Ford with transmissions and that worked out very well for us. So I think well structured if you have the right partnership, I think either can work and I think both are necessary.

Daniel Roeska

Maybe the last point on the traditional auto cycle and structure on the suppliers, we've seen a lot of OEMs kind of go deeper into the supply chain, kind of going more into Tier 2, Tier 3, sometimes even raw material contracts. How do you think the role of a Tier 1, or what is your wish list kind of for your Tier 1s over the next five to 10 years, how do you think that changes?

Mary Barra

Well, I think it depends on the -- of the commodity or what part is in the vehicle. I mean, as we did the shift to electrification, there are times where especially when you talk about battery raw materials, I mean, I think we're well positioned now with IRA because of the work and actually Paul Jacobson led it for us of really being strategic and looking through the entire battery raw material needs for EVs and having the right contracts and partnerships and looking at how do we get resiliency in our supply chain in either offshore or onshore, then we're well positioned from an IRA perspective. I think in other commodities, what I found is there's been a couple of commodities even in the ICE world where we don't have to make all of them but we need to make enough to kind of keep the -- to have enough knowledge to keep the supplier honest with us that if you get to a place where there's a supplier and there's only two or three choices, there's been times where we've gone in and said, okay, we're going to make a portion of ours and then we know what the cost structure is. So this is what we expect from you. So, and then there's some that are so important that are going to distinguish and are going to differentiate you and the cost of your vehicle that I think it's important that you have, you do a majority or enough to control your destiny. So we've tried to be very strategic. Another area is the semiconductors. I mean, it was huge learnings for General Motors with the semiconductor situation because we never bought semis, we relied on our Tier 1s, our Tier 2s or Tier 3s. And when we had to map them all as we went through the semiconductor shortage, we had way too much proliferation and so we've now gone in, developed a family, we've got strategic partnerships. And I would say one last thing from a supply base perspective especially if you're in the area of software, I can't rely on your black box and your update. If I need a change in the software, I need a change in that software. And so what I expect from our supply base, I think there's a couple, I won't name them that we're actually working. We've had that conversation like how do we work better together? And we just both win from it and we're changing the historic relationship in a very positive way. I should actually ask them and we should talk about it and I'm really excited about it. But really I want -- we need a robust supply base. We need one where the price are fair. I don't expect our supply base to lose money, but we also need to -- they need to move at our speed as well.

Daniel Roeska

I think that's a good segue to talk about Ultifi.

Mary Barra

Okay.

Daniel Roeska

Could you just remind us where are you on that journey and kind of what are the next milestones for your software platform?

Mary Barra

Yeah, so we kind of have moved away from Ultifi. I think we were over branding it. But as we look at, we just think that the vehicle, the software in the vehicle can be a differentiator. And that's why I'm so excited. It's been, I'm an electrical engineer by degree and I have just really enjoyed this past year working with Mike and now his entire team on how we're leveraging all aspects of the company. But this year has really been a focus on the software in the vehicle. Not only, I'll say our first generation software defined vehicle that started with the LYRIQ and is now continuing to roll out and we're already working on our second generation. But I think it can be a real competitive advantage. And I think it's been great because a lot of the people that have -- and we've had people join us from Apple and Meta and Amazon and Google and Mike, I'd say, Mike. I mean, just many of the tech companies and they're so excited because they're like, we know how to do great software. You do great vehicles. Let's win together. And they love the mission. They absolutely love the mission of what, General Motors, let's create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, zero perspective. And so it's really, it's just been really, I can say fun. It's been fun for me to see how quickly we've been able to make this transformation within the company. And it's actually been much more significant than just bringing in talent because we also have really changed a lot of how we do the hardware in the vehicle, how many variants we have, how we're managing them. And so it's been pretty profound the change at General Motors that the software talent that we have now has brought in. And I think it's going to position us well. When I look at yes, we had a couple, we've had some hiccups on our software. I think we're well on our way to that being in the rearview mirror. I think we're well-positioned. And again, it's because of the challenge, and I have to give Mike Abbott just tremendous credit. And now his team with Baris Cetinok and Dave Richardson and I could name them all really significant contributions.

Daniel Roeska

What are some of the key milestones consumers will see in the next coming years when you think about the software capabilities in the car?

Mary Barra

Well, one, it will work well consistently and but it will do things. It will be very intuitive. I think leveraging more from a voice perspective being able to bring your media or how you relate. Not everyone has an Apple phone, and so integrating their phone, but doing it in a very seamless way that it's not because what we have seen and consumers have told us, you get into one environment or the other and they kind of want to keep you. And if the person wants to kind of jump out and say, well, no, I want to use this feature. It doesn't want to let you out of their environment. Again, ultimately, it's our vehicle and it's the consumer's vehicle. So we want it to be seamless, not clunky for them. And I think as you see what we're doing and the ability to over the air update and then offer new features, right now with adding miles to Super Cruise is one great example. Through this year, we're adding 750,000 more miles of road where you can engage Super Cruise. So I think it's, to me, what they'll see is my car is going to become more intuitive, easier to use, and it can actually get better over time with adding more features.

Daniel Roeska

How long will it take to bring most of those innovations to your product lineup?

Mary Barra

Well with each EV, I think we'll see it. It's going to be continual. So with each Ultium based EV that's rolling out now, they have the first generation, but then we'll see the second generation and we'll keep growing it. But I don't think it's ever -- it's like with your phone, you're never done. It's not like boom, I got it, it's set. You get that foundation level and then you immediately start working. And what's the software product roadmap to just continue to add more features to make it better, more intuitive.

Daniel Roeska

And how do you think about the software capabilities kind of between EVs but also the existing combustion engine cars?

Mary Barra

Well for us, what we're doing from a software defined vehicle, our first generation, that's out, that's also now going to be rolling out or rolling out on our ICE as well. So it's an area, it's powertrain or propulsion agnostic.

Daniel Roeska

And in the past, you've talked about kind of incremental revenue opportunities in that context. How has that thinking evolved over the past kind of 12 months?

Mary Barra

Well I think one of the things you have to do is make sure you get, you get the foundation safe, you get the foundations not safe, but sound. And I think the work that we're doing, we do think, and we'll talk more about it later this year when we have our Investor Day. But the team now with the foundation we build is working on what are those opportunities and also looking at what's the customer willing to pay for versus what do they expect just in their vehicle getting better. And I do think we have revenue opportunity as we go forward. There's -- we have it right now with OnStar and not pretty significant, but we think that there's going to be room to grow that with the right services and upgrades that the customer says, yes, this is better than when I bought it, I'm willing to pay for it. And others will be like, no, I expect that but it also keeps the customer in your environment and loyal to you.

Daniel Roeska

Maybe moving on a little bit to what you're building on top of that then towards level three -- level two, level three. How do you think or how far do you think the cars will be in two, three, four years’ time as we think about eyes off?

Mary Barra

Yeah, I think Super Cruise continues to be one of the highest rated, I'll call it level two ADAS system. We have a whole new team leading that is now. And with the team at Cruise, one of the things that we've seen and been able to do is find more areas where we can partner and work together. And so I think we're going to be able to leverage the both, the miles that we have, the data that we're going to be able to gain and what we learn from level two, level three, and up to four and then backwards. So I'm really excited with what's already happening. The team is working together to leverage. I think it's going to more quickly advance our level two, level three while giving us opportunity to approve level four even faster. So I think we're really at a sweet spot now between General Motors and Cruise and what we can leverage that's going to benefit both. And we're -- we'll be able to -- we'll save R&D and both.

Daniel Roeska

I mean, you took a close look at Cruise for a couple of months now. What were some of the or if you were to say, these are the key capabilities I found in that organization. I mean, what is it that makes Cruise unique here?

Mary Barra

All right. Well, it's the technology talent. And I'm really proud that through this pause that we took starting last October and now we're back on the road, the core of the team didn't change. They're there because they're committed to the mission and they are some of the most talented machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, simulation talent, I think that exists. And we just did two, actually, external reviews of the technology and we'll say more about it. But they were very complimentary of where Cruise is, not only what they've done, but where they're going, their strategic vision. And so I feel very good about it. And the secret sauce of Cruise is the people and the technology talent. They're just spectacular led by Mo Elshenawy. Big shout out. And now with the talent that we have at GM, they're working together. There's collaboration going on. Mike continues to be involved in GM as an advisor to me, and he's advising both our software, the SDV for vehicles as well as Cruise and highly respected. So that's what makes Cruise. And I think as we continue to move out, we're very confident in technology. And what didn't stop when we stopped running the -- had over 5 million autonomous, true level four autonomous miles when we took the pause. And we're now out with supervised autonomous going. But what that tech team never stopped because the big aha that happened last October, other than you have to have strong relationships with your regulators and you have to have strong relationships with your first responders and with the local community, I think there was a perception there wasn't as much transparency. I think the team thought they were being transparent. But if your regulators don't perceive that, that's a challenge, you've got to fix. GM, that's where our strength is. We have long history of having a strong relationship on -- of transparency and trust with the regulators. They are our regulators. They're not our partners. They're our regulators. And we respect that. So we've been able to do that. We also though hired a new Head of Safety at Cruise who's very highly respected. And so that's, I think that whole area is -- I don't want to say fixed because you've always got to be investing and working on it. But we have the right strategy there going forward. But what happened with the technology because the aha was people -- and we're seeing this with AI all over the place. People have more tolerance for other human beings than they do for technology. And so the technology can't just be better than a human driver. It has to be substantially better than the average human driver. In fact, it's got to be better than the good driver. And so with that, that team has been working on taking levels. So the technology, the autonomy -- the autonomous technology we're testing right now in Phoenix is significantly better than where we were last October. And that's why I'm very excited. And I do see this as being a part of the future. And I think it's going to be a distinguisher because I do believe in personal autonomous vehicles as we move forward.

Daniel Roeska

As you bring those together, is there an opportunity to also kind of make this a product to sell to any and everybody else?

Mary Barra

Well as we look at how we move forward with Cruise and we know there's a very important piece, what's the right structure for the ride share business and then the personal autonomy that obviously is a -- it's a, it's continual or it's on a stream of what you need to do there. So we're open. I mean, that's something. First, we wanted to make sure we were stabilized. We understand what happened. How do we improve it? All those plans are in place. Did the technology assessment check? We're very proud of where the technology is and where it's going. And that's been, again with some experts from MIT that we brought in to look at that. We'll have an opportunity hopefully to share that more broadly as we go forward. But it's Cruise's to share, not mine right here to do today. But as I look at that, we're looking at what is the right way to fund the business going forward and that's what we're working on now. And we'll share as we work that out. And we're very open to looking at what is going to be the most cost effective, capital efficient structure. So stay tuned.

Daniel Roeska

Yeah. Since you're not going to make an announcement today, I'll move on to maybe a broader topic. As you think about your role as CEO and you think about the broader universe at GM, what are some of the capabilities you still want to bring into the GM universe in the next couple of years to set yourself up for success?

Mary Barra

Well, I'm really proud of the team. If you think about in the last few years, I think we have a world-class CFO who's sitting in the front row. It's okay to clap. No, I'm just kidding. No, I really do. Paul has really brought tremendous expertise and is building a strong talent behind -- as part of his team. We have a new Head of Communications who joined us from Google. And I think that's important to understand because there's so much of how we need to communicate across from a technology perspective. Our Head of -- our Chief People Officer joined a year ago and also came from the tech world. I think that's been instrumental in bringing all the technology or the technology, the software talent to the company. Learned -- you recruit in a different way for that talent. And so that's at all levels. I think that's been very, very important marketing. I mean, with many of you for years now, I've had conversations about marketing, our marketing budget and how do we do that more efficiently. There's lot of money we spend there. We hired Norm DeGrave and he has gone through done a complete review. He's a performance marketing expert and I think we're going to be able to do more and get more out of every dollar we put into the marketing budget. And so I think what I've observed over the last couple of years with the talent that we brought in is we have to have the best person in every position, full stop. And that's the bar we hold everybody to. And frankly, I look at that across the top 250, because that's of the company that's really the group of senior leaders in the company, that I hold myself accountable to making sure we have the right person in each chair. And so we're going to continue to look at that and just continue to strengthen the team because in a company when you look at how every industry is being transformed by technology. We are not only facing the technology transformation, but we're in this generational propulsion on what the vehicle can do. We have one of my key jobs is to make sure we have the absolute best talent in the company. And I've seen the benefit of it over this last couple of years.

Daniel Roeska

Switching a little bit to the financial side. You did a $10 billion accelerated buyback last November.

Mary Barra

Yes.

Daniel Roeska

Which was quite well received. But I mean, how are you thinking about capital allocation for the next couple of years going-forward?

Mary Barra

Well, we've had a well-defined capital allocation strategy that our framework that we've talked about many times. Three pillars. First, we're going to reinvest in the business to generate the greater than 20% return on invested capital. We are going to make sure we have an investment-grade balance sheet. And then we're going to return cash to our shareholders. And we had been doing that on as we started to make the investments in EV, but as I started in this role, we had been doing that on a regular basis with COVID, with the semiconductor crisis, with the supply base instabilities and then with the labor negotiations, we went through a period where we had to extinguish that risk to know the company that we were -- that we maintain and we were able to respond to what the business needed. But as we each of those risks became manageable or became less or were we resolved, that's why we did the ASR. And, but you've seen and I've said this at the end of last earnings and I'll reiterate it here that we are committed to all three pillars of our capital allocation strategy and we recognize that we and we think we have the ability with the strength of our business and the sustainability of our ability to generate the cash-flow that we're going to be able to continue to do that. Obviously, Paul and I work closely with our Board because our Board ultimately approves our capital allocation strategy. But as you look at where we are with the dividend, what we did in the first-quarter, we're going to continue to execute to our framework.

Daniel Roeska

And maybe zeroing in on '24 a bit, you raised guidance slightly on Q1. And what gives you the confidence this year with all the, say, uncertainties we're facing in the upcoming months?

Mary Barra

Well, if you think about what we did is when we rolled-out the budget, as Paul communicated, we built the budget with not necessarily assumption, but with a, with the in it, the ability that we could have handle about 2%, 2.5% of price, price, I'll call it normalization. When we didn't see that in Q1, you can think about that's what the kind of roughly the size of what we up the guidance to. So that's something we're going to evaluate through the year. We wanted to make sure we had a budget that we were and guidance that we gave all of you that we were going to continue to execute to. But as we continue to see opportunity and the strength of the business as we execute, we'll evaluate that each and every quarter.

Daniel Roeska

How is the business going kind of in the early, early months of the quarter? You mentioned inventories earlier, you're kind of on the low-side, discounts also still quite respectable compared to the rest of the industry. Any feedback from the dealers at this point? How are they looking into the next couple of months?

Mary Barra

Well, first of all, again, we're almost at the end of May and I think April and May have continued to be continue to be on pace with what we saw in first-quarter. So I'm pleased with that. The feedback we're getting from the dealers is stay the course. We love the consistency of what you're doing, you're not moving price all-around, you're not moving incentives all-around. That really gives them a strong foundation to say to the customer. Yeah, you don't have to wait till the last week of the month or wait till see what's going to happen next month, there's this consistency. So they are saying, keep this consistency, we can win with this. And I think we're seeing it with our average transaction price, our low incentive load and the fact that in many segments, we're growing share. So I think that discipline is really enabling us to, I think, maintain over the mid and longer-term our pricing strategy and that discipline is what we are going to operate to, because when you start to get into an overproduction, over incent, destroying residuals, it's hard to work-out of with the way residuals are set. So we learned that a decade more than a decade ago, we're not going back to that world.

Daniel Roeska

And what are you seeing on the GM financial side? What are, what's that business telling you?

Mary Barra

Again, right now, we're still seeing a relatively strong consumer. That business continues to execute to plan and Dan Burs and team at GMF do a really phenomenal job.

Daniel Roeska

It's almost up on-time. If we meet again in a year's time, which I hope we do.

Mary Barra

I look-forward.

Daniel Roeska

And what are the two, three things you want to get done by that time?

Mary Barra

I want to demonstrate that, you know, first that our Ultium based products are winning with customers and we price them right, but we will be disciplined. So I hope I think I'd love it next year, if you came back and said, well, Mary, you talked about discipline, you maintained discipline through the year. You demonstrated the strength of your LTM-based products. You demonstrated that you have a really strong ICE portfolio, and I've seen the progress you've made from an autonomous perspective, and I -- so those are the four pill -- and you've got software that is not only a customer distinguisher from the GM platform -- our GM vehicles perspective, but you also have the opportunity to continue to grow that business and generate revenue and margin with your software business. Those are our four pillars of our business. It's ICE, it's EV, it's software and AV. I hope you're going to see us continue to execute in a disciplined way and we did what we said we're going to do.

Daniel Roeska

Thanks very much.

Mary Barra

Great. Thank you.