With a market capitalization as of this writing of $2.25 billion, Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is not exactly a small bank. But it's certainly not a large one either. Over the past couple of years, the company has posted some mixed results. Those mixed results have extended into the 2024 fiscal year. Admittedly, the past couple of years have been difficult for the banking sector, driven in part by a banking crisis that began in March of 2023. In addition to this, economic conditions have created challenges for companies in this space. So some weakness is to be expected.

Digging into the enterprise, we have to be cognizant of its weaknesses. At the same time, the firm has some things working to its advantage. Shares are attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Asset quality seems to be average, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The firm is facing a decline in profitability. But this is to be expected considering all of the volatility in the market and the impact that high interest rates have had. At the end of the day, I would argue that the good slightly outweighs the bad. While this may not seem like a glowing endorsement of the company, I do think that the firm is cheap enough and of a high enough quality to justify a soft ‘buy’ rating at this time.

An interesting bank worth looking into

Operationally speaking, Independent Bank is a bank holding company that is based out of Rockland, Massachusetts. Its primary set of operations consist of a bank known as Rockland Trust Company, which was originally chartered back in 1907. Through the over 120 retail branches, not to mention its network of commercial and residential lending centers, as well as investment management offices, all spread throughout eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Independent Bank engages in a wide array of banking, investment, and financial services for its clients.

Independent Bank

Examples of the services that the company provides include the issuance of loans to small to upper middle market sized businesses and consumers. It also provides traditional deposit services, and its loans include everything from commercial real estate loans to commercial loans and more. On the commercial real estate side, about 45.8% of its $8.9 billion loan portfolio is in the form of residential assets. Strip malls and other retail establishments comprise about 17%. In third place we have office buildings at 13.8%, accounting for 8.7% of overall loans. The rest of its commercial real estate portfolio consists of industrial warehouses, hotels and motels, health care facilities, and more.

Independent Bank

The company also has a rather significant commercial and industrial loan portfolio of about $1.6 billion. About 22.8% of the value of these loans involve retail trade, while another 15.6% involves real estate, rental, and leasing activities. The commercial and industrial loan portfolio also includes loans involving manufacturing, waste management and remediation, educational services, professional, scientific, and technical services, construction, and more. And then, on the consumer side of things, the company has a portfolio of about $3.6 billion. About 68.2% of this is in the form of residential real estate. Subordinate positions and home equity first position investments.

Independent Bank

In all, the value of its loans stands at $14.18 billion. It is noteworthy that this represents a modest increase over the $14.14 billion reported at the end of 2023. In fact, in each of the past three fiscal years, the value of its loan portfolio has risen consistently. This is refreshing and a bit surprising. I say surprising because, over the same window of time, the company has seen some significant shrinkage in the size of its deposits. And its these deposits that fuel loan expansion. The company went from having $16.92 billion in deposits at the end of 2021 to having $14.87 billion worth at the end of last year. Normally, this would be a big red flag for me. However, we have started to see a slight recovery in this, with the value of deposits growing to $15.04 billion as are the end of the most recent quarter. My only gripe is the fact that uninsured deposit exposure is a bit higher than the 30% maximum threshold that I prefer. But at 31.2%, it's close enough to not be terribly concerning.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are other aspects of the balance sheet that we should discuss. Since 2022, the value of securities on the company's books has been in a state of decline. They've gone from $3.13 billion to $2.85 billion today. Over the same window of time, the value of cash has dropped from $352.9 million to $221.3 million. In essence, as deposits declined, it looks as though the bank has allocated what it can more toward loans as opposed to alternative investments. However, it has had some help. Back in 2021, the bank had only $152.4 million worth of debt on its books. That number today is $1.03 billion. As discouraging as this is to see in a high interest rate environment, it does actually represent a small improvement over the $1.22 billion the bank had at the end of 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The changes in the company's balance sheet, combined with changes in interest rates, have resulted in some volatility on both its top and bottom lines. As you can see in the chart above, net interest income is up from what it was in 2021. However, from 2022 to 2023, it dropped from $606.7 million to $583.3 million. Higher interest rates, as well as an increase in debt, have proven to be a net negative for the business. This is in spite of the fact that the net interest margin for the bank has actually increased over the past three years, climbing from 3.02% to 3.54%. Recently, we have seen a shift in that. In the first quarter of 2023, the net interest margin for the bank came in at 3.79%. By the end of the first quarter of this year, it had fallen to 3.23%.

Non-interest income has always been a sizable portion of the company's income statement. And unlike net interest income, it has risen consistently in recent years. It grew from $105.9 million in 2021 to $124.6 million in 2023. From the first quarter of 2023 through the first quarter of 2024, it managed to increase from $28.2 million to $29.9 million. But that hasn't been enough to stop the bank from reporting a drop in profitability. Net income last year was $239.5 million. That's down from the $263.8 million reported just one year earlier. And in the first quarter of this year, the $47.8 million the company reported in profits was down substantially from the $61.2 million reported for the first quarter of 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even with the recent weakness that the bank has seen from a profitability perspective, shares remain relatively attractively priced. In the chart above, you can see the price to earnings multiple of the institution, as well as the price to earnings multiple of five similar banks that I compared it to. Only one of the five ended up being cheaper than it. In the chart below, meanwhile, I compared Independent Bank to the same five companies using both the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. Using the price to book approach, only one of the five was cheaper than it, while another was tied with it. But when it came to the price to tangible book approach, three of the five companies ended up being cheaper.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Valuation is one thing. But we also need to pay attention to asset quality. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for all six companies covered in this article. The 1% that Independent Bank has is not exactly high, but it's not low either. In fact, three of the five institutions have return on assets that are lower than it. In the subsequent chart, I then did the same thing using the return on equity. Once again, the 6.63% reading that we get from Independent Bank is not high. But it's also not as low as it could be. Two of the five companies that I compared it to have readings lower than this. At the end of the day, this means that the overall asset quality of the institution is roughly in the middle of the pack.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

When it comes to financial institutions that are decently sized, Independent Bank is definitely worth considering. The company has had some positives and negatives, with positives including a recent increase in deposits, continued growth in loans, and a cheap share price relative to earnings and book value. On the negative side, debt has increased in recent years while profitability remains somewhat challenged. The firm seems to be in the middle of the pack compared to similar enterprises and there's no guarantee that deposits won't start falling again. All combined, I would say that the company is decent, but not great. It's decent enough to warrant a soft ‘buy’ rating.