Solskin

Summary

Following my coverage of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) in Jun’23, which I recommended a neutral rating as there were a lot of uncertainties in the business, driven by the weak macro environment, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock.

It has been close to a year since my last write-up, and since then, the share price has fallen from ~$37 to the current share price level of ~$20. Although the price has fallen, I still don’t think the fundamental outlook is positive enough to justify a buy rating. I do recognize the potential for growth acceleration if all the growth drivers I mentioned below move in the right direction. However, the near-term outlook remains murky because of the weak operating environment, and I think this is going to continue impacting CCSI’s growth, which puts a ceiling on how high valuations can go up compared to peers. Therefore, I remain hold-rated for the stock.

Investment thesis

It has been close to a year since my last write-up, and since then, the share price has fallen from ~$37 to the current share price level of ~$20. Fundamentally, the business performance has gotten worse. In the latest quarter, CCSI revenue fell by 3.6% to $88.1 million, and while this came in better than what consensus was expecting, I don’t think this calls for a surprise as annual revenue growth continues to decelerate from 1.8% growth in 2Q23 to -1.3%/-2.7%/3.6% in 3/4Q23 and 1Q24. Management reiterating their FY24 guidance with revenue of $338 to $353 million, implying a decline of 2.6 to 6.8%, also suggests that growth is not going to recover in the following quarters.

I’ll be upfront and say that the demand outlook remains weak, at least for the very near term. Since CCSI's big accounts are still sluggish to make decisions, the end-market environment appears to have not improved much. Specifically, CCSI pointed out that customers still prioritize cost-consciousness and return on investment as budgets remain constrained. Notably, I don’t think this dynamic will change any time soon, as rates are now expected to continue staying higher for longer, and I simply don’t see any strong reasons for the Fed to cut rates. Sure, inflation has been coming down (modestly), but the US economy remains resilient. Cutting rates today would just open up the flood gates for inflation to spike again. However, there are very encouraging developments at the micro (i.e., CCSI itself) level that give hope that growth could accelerate even if the economy continues to stay weak over an extended period of time.

Firstly, there is a growing demand for non-fax products. Advanced Products accounted for 21% of all new sales in 1Q24, with Clarity and Unite being the primary drivers of this growth. I am positive about both products ability to drive long-term growth. As CCSI is just starting to roll out their first customers for this product, the pace of adoption is still in its first innings. The encouraging indicator is that CCSI is already seeing growing interest after proof of concept and more use cases, and this paints a very positive outlook for the demand for this product in the coming quarters and years. As for Unite, it's clear that CCSI-focused sales initiatives are paying off, as the product is still very much in demand, especially among smaller medical practices. The problem is that fax products still make up the vast majority of CCSI's revenue (95%), and it will be quite some time before sales of its Advanced Products are comparable to those of its fax products. The good thing is that CCSI is seeing increased bookings in this area.

Secondly, although revenue fell by 3.6% in the quarter, 1Q24 was a record quarter for the corporate segment as revenue grew 4% to $51 million, driven by accelerated SOHO conversions. Although this is still lower than the mid-teens growth target that management has set for this segment over the long term, it is an improvement compared to the ~3% growth seen in the previous three quarters. Very importantly, the strength behind this growth was CCSI upselling about 1.5k of SoHo accounts (38% increase vs. last year)—a result of the CCSI strategy to identify eligible SoHo customers to upsell and migrate to its corporate segment. I have talked about this before, and I cite the following:

“…one of CCSI's primary objectives was to locate suitable SoHo clients for upselling and migration to the Corporate market. Since this strategy results in a shift in customer mix, with more low-paying customers being added to the Corporate customer base, it may appear to be a bad one at first glance because it does not screen well. In the long run, though, I expect this change in customer mix to improve consolidated ARPA as CCSI generates additional revenue by up-selling products to its legacy SoHo customers. This seems to be working well, especially in the healthcare sector, as more customers are moving to the company's Corporate segment, where they have access to more robust products better suited to their needs, as noted by management. The biggest win here is the potential for a massive increase in profit from upselling while incurring minimal additional expense…”

The fact that CCSI has demonstrated very strong up-sell results suggests that it could drive up ARPA by convincing these newly converted accounts to take up more products.

The last very encouraging development is the VA partnership. Previously, I noted this partnership was unlikely to have any near-term impacts on the business, but fast forward 1 year later, and the partnership is now expected to be revenue-accretive (“seven-digit” revenue contribution in 2024). As of 1Q24, ECFax is already in a few hundred facilities (up from just five last year). I believe the pace of deployment could accelerate at an exponential rate if Cognosante gets acquired by Accenture, as Accenture has a larger government footprint.

All in all, I think it is fair to say that there are very encouraging drivers in the business that are painting a solid medium-to-long-term growth outlook. The biggest hurdle right now is the near-term pressure from an uncertain macro environment.

Valuation

Own calculation

As I said above, CCSI near-term growth remains challenged, and with the current rate outlook, it is very likely that it will continue to decelerate from 1Q24 y/y growth of 3.6%. Given the uncertainty, my first-level approach to estimating what CCSI is worth today is by using management guidance as a gauge: $345 million in revenue. The second-level approach, which is a conservative one, is to assume y/y growth continues to decelerate at a similar pace for the next 3 quarters (given my view on the macro situation, I think it is reasonable to believe this may happen). The average decline of the past two quarters is around 110 bps, and assuming y/y growth decelerates by 110 bps in the next 3 quarters, it translates to a full-year decline of ~530 bps (or FY24e revenue of $343 million, in line with management FY24 midpoint revenue guide).

I don’t expect valuations to go up from here, as other healthcare software providers such as Definitive Healthcare and Omnicell Inc. are only trading at ~3.3x forward revenue despite a positive growth expectation of mid-single-digits. Comparatively, the CCSI near-term outlook points to negative growth but is trading at ~2.9x. It is unlikely that the market will value CCSI higher than where peers are trading unless CCSI shows strong growth acceleration, which I think is unlikely in the near term.

My view on CCSI’s valuation has not changed deeply since my last coverage as performance has been weak as expected, and the outlook remains weak because of the uncertain macro environment (which was one of the key reasons I gave a neutral rating previously).

Risks

The obvious upside risk is if the macro backdrop turns for the better. Demand that got delayed (elongated sales cycle) will come back online and CCSI will benefit from this “pent up” demand and underlying organic demand. This should easily drive growth back to low-single-digits or higher. The second upside risk is if the VA deal gets a significant acceleration if Accenture decides to ramp up deployment (suppose the deal closes).

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for CCSI is still a hold rating despite encouraging signs for long-term growth. The weak operating environment remains the primary concern, with sluggish demand from key customers. While CCSI's non-fax offerings and upselling efforts show promise, their impact will likely be offset by the current macro headwinds. Additionally, CCSI's valuation is unlikely to go upwards anymore given that peers with better growth rates are trading at 3.3x forward revenue. Until the macro situation improves and CCSI demonstrates sustained growth acceleration, I reiterate my hold rating.