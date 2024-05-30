BSCO: Time To Crystallize Your Gains (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has delivered steady returns and has a shallow drawdown profile compared to other fixed income instruments.
  • The fund's maturity later this year and the tight credit spread environment make it better to sell now and invest in risk-free funds as a cash alternative.
  • The fund's current analytics show a 30-day yield below treasuries, making it riskier and yielding less than treasuries, with no upside potential.
  • Investors should consider investing in treasury funds like the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF.

Thesis

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is a fixed income exchange traded fund we covered before last year here. In our original piece we highlighted how the name was a term fund with

