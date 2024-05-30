eBay Inc. (EBAY) Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 30, 2024 10:50 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Priest - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Nikhil Devnani

All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for being here. My name is Nikhil Devnani. I'm Bernstein's U.S. emerging Internet analyst, covering eBay, and it's my pleasure today to be hosting Steve Priest, CFO of eBay. Steve has been in the role for the past three years, where eBay has been progressing along its transition towards enthusiast buyers and focus verticals, and we're going to get into that discussion today. Steve, welcome back to the SDCs. It's great to have you.

Stephen Priest

Thank you, Nikhil. It's great to see you. Great to be back here again, and good afternoon, everyone. Looking forward to the session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nikhil Devnani

Before we get started, I just wanted to remind everybody that you can submit questions for this session as well. You can use the QR code in your agenda, or you could go to pigeonhole.at. And the passcode, I believe, is SDC2024. And I'll try and work your questions into the conversation as well.

So with that, let's get the discussion underway. Maybe with some news to kick-off. This week, you announced that the Adevinta deal closed. Maybe for folks in the room that are a little bit less familiar, can you just walk through what that deal was, what the implications are for eBay now from a cash inflow perspective, because you've basically divested a portion of your equity stake there.

Stephen Priest

Yeah. Thank you, Nikhil. So as you'd said yesterday, we shared via an 8-K the news that we sold a significant stake in Adevinta. So Adevinta was publicly traded. We saw the opportunity as a consortium coming in. We

