CIBR: Investing In Cybersecurity Is Not The Same As Cloud Software

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
669 Followers

Summary

  • Cybersecurity stocks have unique tailwinds that distinguish them from the broader cloud software sector.
  • The CIBR ETF is a good way to gain exposure to the cybersecurity industry.
  • The CIBR fund has performed well compared to its peers and the broader market.
  • The cybersecurity industry's strong double-digit projected growth justifies the CIBR fund's valuation multiple levels.

Caucasian thief coming out of computer monitor in office

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With Salesforce (CRM) reporting slower growth in their earnings report yesterday, any stock that has anything to do with cloud software, including cybersecurity stocks, is getting trashed in

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
669 Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley technology enthusiast & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIBR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CIBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News