S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference May 30, 2024 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Peterson - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Faiza Alwy

All right, everyone. We're going to get started. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. We are so pleased and honored to have here with us Doug Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global. As you all know, S&P Global is a provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. The company completed the merger of IHS Markit a little over two years ago, and Doug has been CEO of the company since 2013.

Doug, thank you so much for being here. [Multiple Speakers]

Douglas Peterson

Thank you, Faiza. It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Faiza Alwy

Excellent. So look, I wanted to start with -- you just completed the IHS merger. It's been two years. Just curious from a leadership perspective, [Technical Difficulty] you run a very large organization with a lot of different pieces.

And I would love to hear your reflections on how do you ensure that the organization is still being run in an agile way, decisions are made fast and you're not sort of running like a conglomerate that some people might think.

Douglas Peterson

Right. Well, first of all, when we conceived of the merger with IHS Markit, it was based off of our expectations for where the markets were going to evolve and how they're going to develop. And why for S&P Global, it was better to do a merger with a large organization like IHS Markit as opposed to doing a lot of small tuck-ins or trying to build things from scratch. And we had a vision that there would be opportunities

