imaginima

Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) first quarter results were relatively strong given the potential for declining patient backlogs to create headwinds. Of particular note, Stryker's profit margins continue to move higher, supported by a healthy pricing environment. Stryker's valuation probably caps near-term upside, but continued solid growth and margin gains should see the stock move higher over time.

I previously suggested that a period of investment was beginning to pay dividends and that Stryker’s stock was rerating higher as a result. While the stock has been fairly flat since then, I continue to think that Stryker will do well as its competitive positioning and ability to generate strong cash flows becomes better appreciated.

Market Conditions

Procedure volumes were solid in the first quarter, which is something of a surprise given that the exhaustion of pandemic backlogs is likely to create a headwind at some point. Robust volume growth appears to have been observed across most companies exposed to surgeries. Stryker has suggested that growth is being supported by continued adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, demographics and easing supply constraints. Orthopedic pricing has also become less of a headwind in recent quarters, which is an observation that has been echoed by Zimmer Biomet (ZBH).

Stryker’s capital order book remains strong, which is a positive given tight financial conditions. Some peers have pointed towards a difficult capital environment, which is likely true to some extent but the discrepancy relative to Stryker highlights the strength of Stryker’s business.

Stryker Business Updates

The first case using the Pangea plating system was performed in April and Stryker is preparing for a full launch. Pangea will enable larger hospital conversions and is expected to be the largest ever product launch in Stryker’s Trauma and Extremities division.

Stryker's Trauma and Extremities business includes hips, tibia and femur, shoulder and elbow and hand and wrist. This business was built through internal development and the acquisition of Wright Medical for 4 billion USD in 2019. Trauma and Extremities is now the largest business within Stryker's Orthopedics and Spine segment. Stryker has historically been the leading nailing company but has trailed in plating. This is an area the company has been working on, particularly a comprehensive system for variable angle plating.

Stryker recently received approval from the FDA for its LIFEPAK 35 defibrillator and monitor and will launch this product in the second quarter. This product was one of the reasons for Stryker’s acquisition of Physio-Control. LIFEPAK 35 and Pangea are expected to have more of an impact in 2025 than 2024.

Mako also continues to perform well, with Stryker achieving strong capital sales, despite the difficult financing environment. Stryker has also suggested it is having success displacing competitors. Mako is a robotic system for orthopedic surgery. It was initially focused on knees, but has since expanded to hips, shoulders and spines, with the same robotic system used across surgery types. Mako Spine and CoPilot are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, with Shoulder expected sometime towards the end of the year. Again, these launches are expected to be more of a growth driver next year. Mako Spine includes the Q guidance system and a robotic attachment for pedicle screw guidance. CoPilot aids discectomy and bone preparation with haptic feedback.

Zimmer Biomet's ROSA robotic system for shoulder surgery recently performed its first case. Feedback has been positive, and the system reportedly has a short learning curve. Zimmer Biomet has suggested that ROSA is becoming the preferred robotic system in many international markets.

Smoke evacuation is an area of strength for Stryker at the moment, growing almost 50%, in part due to strong market growth. Surgical smoke is a by-product of electrosurgical instruments during actions like cutting, vaporizing or coagulating tissue. This smoke can contain hazardous components like ultra-fine particulates, bacteria, cellular debris and toxic gases. As a result, exposure to surgical smoke can lead to headaches, throat irritation and visibility issues. High double-digit growth is expected through the remainder of 2024 and into next year, supported by more states mandating smoke evacuation.

SurgiCount+ combines sponge counting and the Gauss Surgical system for quantifying blood loss. Surgical sponges are the number one retained surgical item and Stryker aims on eliminating retained sponges by leveraging RFID to tag and track sponges. Stryker acquired Gauss Surgical in 2021 for its Triton platform, which is a real-time blood loss monitoring solution that utilizes AI to recognize hemorrhaging earlier. Stryker has improved the interface, making it easier to use, and combined it with its SurgiCount product.

Neptune Waste Management also continues to perform well. Neptune 3 is a closed waste management system which helps to contain surgical fluid, smoke, and airborne pathogens.

M&A

Stryker is increasing its M&A activity, having recently acquired mfPHD, a provider of modular stainless steel wall systems. This acquisition supports the company’s ability to provide customers with turnkey operating room design and construction. Stryker also recently closed its acquisition of SERF, a joint replacement company based in France that is known for its hip implants. Stryker hopes the acquisition will help increase its presence in Europe.

Stryker has stated that its deal pipeline is strong and that it expects to be an active acquirer throughout the year. The company has approximately 2.5 billion USD of cash and cash equivalents on hand and a manageable debt load, providing it with the freedom to pursue sizeable acquisitions.

Financial Analysis

Organic sales growth in Q1 was 10%, with MedSurg and Neurotechnology performing well. This result came despite a day headwind. Pricing provided a 0.7% boost, which appears to be a market wide phenomenon. Zimmer Biomet has also seen higher prices, as opposed to the 2-3% pricing headwind the industry typically faces.

In the quarter, US organic sales growth was 11.3%. International organic sales growth was 6.6%. Stryker expects international growth to accelerate over the course of 2024.

Stryker's capital product backlog remains elevated across its Endoscopy and Medical divisions. Mako growth was strong, with Stryker achieving record installations in both the US and internationally, which is expected to support Stryker's hips and knees businesses going forward.

Table 1: MedSurg and Neurotechnology Q1 2024 Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Stryker) Table 2: Orthopedics and Spine Q1 2024 Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Stryker)

Stryker expects organic sales growth of 8.5-9.5% in 2024 with pricing roughly flat.

Figure 1: Stryker Revenue (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Stryker's gross profit margin was 63.6% in Q1, up approximately 0.5% YoY. Stryker attributed the improvement to favorable pricing and easing cost pressures. Stryker continues to realize operating leverage, although this was somewhat offset by increased investments in R&D. The company is targeting a 2% operating profit margin expansion by 2025.

Figure 2: Stryker Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Conclusion

While I believe there is room for multiple expansion as the market comes to appreciate the strength of Stryker's business, I would not count on this to drive returns. Stryker's TTM GAAP PE ratio is already around 38 but this is justified by the potential for high single digit organic growth, with acquisitions driving an addition 1-2% growth, and substantial margin expansion. Growth should be supported by the company's elevated backlog and new product launches, particularly Mako's ongoing expansion into new surgery types.