Early this month Topicus (TSXV:TOI:CA) released its Q1 2024 results. This analysis will look at the latest developments at Topicus and the company’s financial state. My last coverage of Topicus was in November last year when I discussed the Q3 CY23 financial numbers. I gave the stock a “hold” rating. TOI is up about 25% since then.

Topicus is a leading vertical market software (VMS) solutions provider. The company is heavily focused on acquiring VMS businesses with growth potential. These accretive M&As (though some could end up dilutive) have helped Topicus grow its top line and cash flow generation since its spin-off from Constellation Software (CSU:CA). As a serial acquirer, looking at the organic growth in sales is as important as the total growth in sales, because total sales are usually impacted by the timing of M&A deals.

The company mainly generates its revenue from software license fees, professional service fees, hardware sales, and other recurring fees. Given this revenue composition, the retention of existing customers is a priority for Topicus. The recurring revenue stream from existing clients makes for a more predictable cash flow stream and operational stability, considering the company’s serial M&As. Topicus’ acquisitions are mainly for scaling its vertical services offerings and in turn, growing its market share and revenue. Offering a new vertical software solution is a lot of work. It requires expertise and deep domain knowledge to build mission-critical solutions tailored to a particular industry. Acquisitions make VMS expansion quicker. Growth comes at a high cost for vertical software companies like Topicus. This is why in my analysis of vertical software companies, I emphasize organic growth and recurring revenues from existing clients.

Looking into the Q1 numbers, I'll consider Topicus’ resilience or lag in organic revenue growth, how strengthened (or weakened) the bottom line has become based on expenses and margins, the operating cash flow and free cash flow available to shareholders.

A Look at Topicus Q1 CY24

For the top line, sales grew by 16% YoY. Most of the growth is attributable to acquisitions. The company recorded €306.6 million in sales. Sequentially, that's a slight decline from Q4’s sales of €309.7 million. Q1 organic revenue growth was at 5%, also a 200 bps decline from Q4’s 7% organic revenue growth. Since Q3 CY23, organic growth has declined by are least 300 bps.

Revenue composition (Topicus MD&A)

An aggregated breakdown of revenue composition shows that Topicus has maintained the trend of having the lion’s share of its revenue from recurring services. Maintenance and recurring revenues provide a stable and predictable outlook for the company’s sales and sustainability of the business. Maintenance and recurring revenue increased by 17% YoY and saw a 6% sequential increase. While the top line looks like it experienced some sequential revenue contraction, a closer look shows that the biggest composition of the top line (maintenance and recurring) experienced growth. Topicus’ sequential revenue decline was influenced by a decrease in sales from licenses and professional services. These license sales are typically one-time payments for new product sign-ups and can experience some seasonality. Therefore, I’d maintain that Topicus’ top line has maintained its health.

As a company that manages several VMS businesses, Topicus incurs high expenses and staff expenses take a significant share of Topicus’ expenses. For Q1, operational expenses increased by 15% YoY and 3% sequentially, largely influenced by an increase in staff expenses. Topicus’ acquisitions in Q1 added more employees to the company; hence, the rise in staff expenses.

Quarterly results (Topicus MD&A)

The increase in operational expenses influenced the sequential decline in Topicus’ Q1 bottom line. While net income increased by about 34% YoY, net income saw a 33% sequential decline. Q1 Earnings per Share was €0.22. Cash from operations (CFO) per share was a high of €2.77 or €1.75, on a basic and diluted basis respectively. Most of Topicus’ businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 of each year, resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in Q1 compared to the remaining three quarters. This seasonality in cash receipts impacts CFO per share. Regardless of seasonality, Topicus’ cash generation remains strong. How this cash generation meets its M&As and dividend payment expenditures is one aspect investors should monitor.

Net change in cash flows (Topicus MD&A)

Topicus deployed capital for acquisitions and dividend payments in Q1. The net capital deployed exceeded Q1’s CFO. Despite this, Topicus still increased its cash position by €75.5 million by sourcing financing from other sources, which increased the debt level by €102.5 million, making total debt $328.2 million. Topicus hasn't diluted shareholders so far but opts for debt financing instead.

Bottom Line

While Topicus may not have met consensus estimates in Q1, however, the company still showed operational resilience, engaged in M&As, and generated an impressive free cash flow. Topicus’ recurring revenue (which is an important part of a vertical software provider’s revenue) as a percentage of total revenue remains strong. Topicus is a stable business with a fairly predictable top line. Tech stocks have started to regain lost momentum and consumer and discretionary IT spendings are seeing some revival.

The business experiences some seasonality in its operations due to M&As and the timing of cash receipts. Analyzing this company requires looking under the hood - the aggregated breakdown of revenue, expense analysis, and cash flow dynamics.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.