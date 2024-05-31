Uber: (Growth) Driver Is Late But On The Way Nonetheless, Maintain Buy

Jason Hawkes

Investment thesis

Uber (NYSE:UBER) reported 1Q24 earnings in early May, and I maintain my buy rating after the results. The investment thesis I proposed back in April is still at play, in spite of investors’ disappointment in Uber this quarter.

My positive outlook on Uber is based on my belief that the company has an advantage over the peer group through its diversified revenue across mobility and delivery, with the former offsetting declines in the latter and vice versa. This was reflected in the results this quarter, during which Mobility gross bookings declined quarter-over-quarter, but the decline was offset by better growth in delivery gross bookings. I expect this, combined with management’s initiatives regarding its grocery segment, to support better top-line growth for Uber in the second half of FY2024. I don’t think it’s too early for investors to initiate a position in the stock or add on the pullback after earnings.

Uber's stock fell ~6% post-earnings. The company beat consensus by $49.2 million, reporting first-quarter revenue of $10.13 billion with a 15% increase year-over-year. Combined Mobility and Delivery revenue came in at $8.8 billion, with a 19% year-over-year increase. Clearly, that’s not why the stock went down. Uber reported a net loss of $654 million, while analysts had estimated a profit of $474 million. I hadn’t factored in the potential impact of investments back in April, but that’s something I’m focusing on more here. According to 1Q24, the net loss is due to "net unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber’s equity investments," which include a $505 unrealized loss on the Aurora investment, another $123 million, and $69 million losses on Grab and Didi investments respectively.

I understand investor concern after this quarter’s results and outlook. Uber is recognizing expenses ahead of profit for its new initiatives, but I believe management’s strategy will pay off in 2025. I see minimal downside ahead as the losses have been realized, as shown below, Uber underperformed the S&P 500 over the last month by ~12%.

The three-month chart also shows Uber underperforming again and down 17%, while the S&P 500 is up ~4%.

Mobility will come back

Uber witnessed a 20% increase year-over-year in gross bookings to $37.7 billion for the quarter, with mobility gross bookings up 25% to $18.7 billion and delivery up 18% year-over-year to $17.7 billion. In spite of the double-digit year-over-year growth, Uber fell short on the quarter-over-quarter front as gross bookings in mobility declined 3% quarter-over-quarter, slightly offset by a 4% increase quarter-over-quarter in delivery gross bookings.

I’m not too concerned about the mobility decline, and management isn’t either. According to the last earnings call, management expects mobility to grow in the mid-twenties but expects EBITDA margins to slightly decline quarter-over-quarter due to the increased investment strategy they’re adopting in the next quarter.

I think this temporary hiccup has already been factored into the outlook for the current quarter and shouldn't weigh on the outlook for the October quarter. According to management, the decline in mobility gross bookings came as a result of deconsolidating the non-ridesharing portion of their Careem business in December, which used to show up in mobility results but didn't after the split. Another factor impacting the results was seasonality; in this first quarter, Easter and Ramadan contributed to the “lumpiness” as well. I see the mobility segment rebounding in 2HFY24, but I share management’s outlook that investments will weigh on the segment in 2Q24.

Delivery diversification strategy to the rescue

The company’s delivery segment is expanding. While mobility still accounts for most of Uber’s revenues, I expect delivery to play an increasingly important role in contributing to top-line growth. Uber first introduced a grocery offering back in early July 2020 through its partnership with Cornershop. According to the last earnings call, the company is positive on retail and grocery markets, with an increase of around 40% in GPS and a 20% quarter-over-quarter expansion on the Delivery EBITDA margins. Management credits the latter to "improvement in the profitability of the grocery business."

The grocery offering has also witnessed an increase in audience this quarter as 15% of the monthly active members on Eats "bought from Grocery" which Uber's ability to further monetize its existing customer base and shows the stickiness of the platform. I see more growth in Grocery, especially with Uber’s recent partnership with Instacart (CART), which, based on public filings, maintains "a lead in big-ticket grocery purchases" and has over five million subscribers. According to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, this partnership makes both companies a threat to DoorDash (DASH) which currently has a 67% market share of the US food delivery market.

Dara recognizes that Instacart is a strong competitor in grocery but sees this as an "opportunity to expand essentially the Uber Eats business, especially into the suburban markets where Instacart is particularly strong." The company's suburban strategy is also working for Uber Eats, as growth in the suburbs exceeded that of urban areas. Management believes that as long as the pricing is right, and the quality is high, they will continue to build a high-quality targeted audience, such as the ones Instacart partnership will offer the company. I believe what will further push demand is an expansion in merchant selection, such as the penetration of Domino’s and other restaurants into the suburbs and the launching of more grocers, including Fresh Thyme Market, Weis Markets, etc., in the US and Canada.

Valuation

According to data from Refinitiv, as shown in the table below, Uber’s Price/Earnings ratio is 75.6 for CY2024, significantly above the peer group average of 45.7. The stock’s EV/Sales ratio for CY2024 is in line with the peer group average at 3.2, compared to its biggest competitor in the delivery industry, which came in at 4. I consider Uber a growth stock because of the market opportunity across the ride-hailing and delivery markets. Also, I see more green shoots from the grocery business. I think the higher valuation is justified for the potential upside in FY2024.

What could go wrong?

My worst-case scenario for Uber is that the mobility rebound will stall. I understand that management forecasted a decline next quarter for the segment due to investments, but the concern is whether management wasn't cautious enough and mobility growth recovery gets delayed further in 2HFY24. I think the risk of this delay comes from the worsening macro environment and price competition with Lyft (LYFT) that could escalate. I think Uber will be better equipped to face the ride-hailing industry in 2025, and I believe most of the bad news has been factored into the company’s outlook.

The company is anticipating gross bookings of $38.7 billion—$40.2 billion, which is an 18% to 23% year-over-year growth vs. the consensus of $40 billion. A lot of the panic this quarter came from the fact that management’s mid-point guidance for next quarter trails consensus expectations at roughly $39.5 billion versus consensus of $40 billion. I think the worse the outlook, the faster the market can recognize it and adjust expectations, which makes me more optimistic about the next quarter now that market expectations have reset.

What is next?

I see green shoots for Uber in FY2024 on both mobility and delivery fronts, and continue to expect both segments to alternate in supporting outperformance. I think the partnership with Aurora is promising; the company acquired Uber’s self-driving unit Advanced Technologies Group “ATG” in 2020, and Uber invested $400 million in the company and maintained a partnership. I expect its partnership with Aurora to eliminate so much of the cost, leaving the company with higher operating margins. I see this as a new attractive opportunity for more cash flow and significantly lower expenses in terms of driver costs and overall operating expenses down the road. Management has also been doing well in monetizing ad scaling through mobility and delivery segments, hitting a "$900 million run rate in Q4 2023." I’m keeping an eye on advertising and am optimistic about the new Instacart partnership’s ad scaling business as customers "click through Instacart, and they come to Uber Eats WebView app that was our ads."

Overall, I see more upside potential for the stock toward 2025 and advise longer-term investors to start adding in the low $60s—high $50s range.