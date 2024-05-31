oliver de la haye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Overview

It’s been just over six months since I wrote that I was going to buy Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), hereafter referred to as “CIBC” ahead of their upcoming earnings announcement. The shares have returned about 34.7% against a gain of about 15% for the S&P 500, so I’m pretty pleased with the results. I thought I’d review the name again post the recent earnings announcement in order to see if the elements that attracted me to this investment are still in place. Additionally, a stock trading at $50.60 is, by definition, much more risky than the same stock when it’s trading at $38.60, so I think a review is warranted. It may be a great investment at $38 but a terrible one at $51.

I’ll come right to the point because I know that my writing can be a bit of a slog. A rising stock price has been good for me, obviously, but I think someone who has new capital to deploy should avoid this stock relative to risk free alternatives. The shareholder will certainly receive a bit more cash than will the Treasury Note holder, but the risks they take on to do so are too great in my view. For instance, the Canadian financial regulator seems intent on pushing Canadian banks to adopt Basel IV much sooner than peer countries, and, if implemented, lending must drop dramatically. There’s also the myriad risks associated with an over indebted economy like the Great White North heading into a recession. I may receive a bit less cash for my trouble, but I like my sleep, and I think the “sleep at night” trade here is to sell CIBC and buy the 10-Year Treasury Note.

CIBC Financial Snapshot

In my previous article on this name, I referenced the fact that revenue had been trending higher, and was likely to continue to do so until acted upon by a more impactful trend, a massive Canadian recession, for instance. Thankfully the recession has not yet shown up, and we see that in the quarter just reported, revenue was up about 8%, and net income of $1.7 billion was up 6%. I thought that the dividend is well covered, and nothing about the most recent report has altered my view on this score. I’d be happy to buy more of this business at the right price.

It’s not all animated bluebirds and lemon drops over in CIBC land, though, given that provision for credit losses is up about 17% from last year. This may be a harbinger of that recession I alluded to earlier.

Risks to the Bullish Thesis

I think there are two primary risks associated with this business, one regulatory, one economic.

In my previous article, I referenced the OSFI, which is in my view the only institution that Canadian banks truly fear. It is the “Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions”, and it has a mandate to regulate the banks in order to protect consumers, often from themselves. In my previous work on CIBC, I reported on a conversation I had with a representative of the regulator, who told me that OSFI was not going to allow extended amortisations of mortgages.

The regulator is relevant again because they seem to be pushing Canadian banks to pursue an accelerated Basel IV schedule. If implemented, this will massively impact the level of lending Canadian banks can engage in. If implemented on this timetable, banks will need to pare lending equivalent to about 9% of Canadian nominal GDP, which is, as the young kids say “a spicy meatball.”

Nothing’s been finalized yet, but if this happens, CIBC’s loan growth will inevitably slow. Finally, I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror if I didn’t point out that exactly zero of the analysts who cover this company even mentioned it on the recent conference call. I guess this is why you guys read Seeking Alpha.

A second risk involves the Canadian economy, which impacts the mortgage book for obvious reasons. I’m not sanguine about the health of the economy up in the frozen wasteland, and I continue to be alarmed by the fact that “Total Credit Liabilities of Households” has grown at a CAGR of about 5% over the past decade, while the amount of “Residential Mortgages” debt has climbed at a CAGR of about 6.27%. Canada is a debt fueled economy, and that can’t last forever for obvious reasons.

Additionally, I think it worthwhile to point out that residential real estate prices in Canada peaked in early 2022 and have been generally declining since. This is troubling because a drop in the price of residential real estate may keep buyers on the sidelines. Additionally, it has put many Canadian mortgage holders into a situation where they face negative equity, which in my view will have deleterious effects on the overall economy. Finally, the Bank of Canada has been more hawkish than was anticipated only a few months ago, and even if rates drop by 25 basis points on June 5th, the impact will be minimal in my view.

CM Stock vs The Treasury

I’ve written it before, and I’ll no doubt write it again. In my view, we’re not seeking “returns”, we’re seeing “risk adjusted returns.” Given that perspective, I want to benchmark all of my investments against the least risky investment available to me: 10 Year Treasury Notes. I want to compare CIBC’s investment merits to the cash I’d receive from a 10-Year Note. The reason I want to do this is to see if CIBC pays me a sufficient premium over the 10-Year Treasury Note to compensate for the risks I just wrote about. Before getting into the discussion, I’ll point out that the dividend yield is currently 5.63%, or about 15% lower than it was when I last reviewed this name. The 10-Year Treasury Note, by comparison, is currently sitting at 4.47%, which is 116 basis points, or 20% lower than the current CIBC dividend yield. Is that dividend yield sufficient to compensate for the risks of investing in this enterprise?

Normally, to answer that question, I’d run two comparisons: a no growth review, and a review based on the idea that the company continue to grow its dividend at the same rate it has done over the past decade. The problem here, of course, is that the dividend today is actually lower than it was a decade ago. This suggests to me that a no-growth scenario makes the most sense. Feel free to disagree and leave well-balanced and reasonable suggestions in the comments section below.

So if we assume that the dividend remains static over the next decade, shareholders will receive an extra 26% cash from owning the stock, or about $60 per year per 100 shares of stock.

CIBC v Treasury Note (Author calculations)

In my view, this isn’t sufficient compensation for people who are just coming to this investment today. I think the risks far outweigh the cash flows, and I think there is a decent chance of superior capital gains from the Treasury.