Thesis

I expect that Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) can achieve great potential growth and profitability. Reasons for this are solid revenue expansion and strategic partnerships. Furthermore, AI technologies are bringing new development in the services being offered. The company shows nice year-over-year revenue growth and great increases in media and betting sales. Long-term data rights agreements and innovative marketing strategies give Genius Sports an advantage. I believe that the current market price might not fully recognize how much the company can grow and profit in the future. For this reason, I think that it makes it an attractive investment opportunity.

Introduction

For the ones who are not familiar with Genius Sports, it is a business that offers technology services and data management for sports leagues and betting industries. Basically, it helps collect and analyze sports data. They then supply this information to parties such as sports leagues, bookmakers, and media companies. You can think of offering live data, statistics, and video streams that improve the experience of watching sports and betting on games.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 2024-03-31 2023-12-31 2023-09-30 2023-06-30 2023-03-31 Revenue 119.72 127.17 101.73 86.85 97.23 Revenue Growth (YoY) 23.13% 20.73% 29.34% 22.12% 13.16% Cost of Revenue 106.91 116.66 77.45 62.17 87.7 Gross Profit 12.81 10.52 24.28 24.67 9.53 Selling, General & Admin 30 36.7 26.23 26.21 25.47 Operating Expenses 37.09 44.91 33.17 32.52 32.56 Operating Income -24.28 -34.4 -8.89 -7.84 -23.03 Other Expense / Income 0.16 5.06 2.72 -1.7 1.49 Net Income -25.54 -38.45 -11.62 -10.3 -25.17 Gross Margin 10.70% 8.27% 23.87% 28.41% 9.80% Operating Margin -20.28% -27.05% -8.74% -9.03% -23.69% Profit Margin -21.33% -30.24% -11.42% -11.86% -25.89% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 05-15-2024). Financials in millions USD.

In Q1 2024, Genius Sports reported a 23% increase in yearly revenue, reaching $120 million. This was greater than their estimate of $117 million. According to the Q1 2024 earnings call, this growth was mostly caused by a 63% increase in the company's media segment. This rise was mostly from huge advertising spending by large U.S. sportsbook operators during certain events. You can think of NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl, and March Madness. Also, the launch of North Carolina's first sports betting website and a digital campaign promoting non-betting brands also played a part.

The company also saw a 14% year-over-year increase in betting revenues during the same period. This increase was mostly caused by more new customers and higher profitability through increased prices on contract renewals and renegotiations. I believe an especially noteworthy development was the NFL expanding their partnership with the NHL to include domestic streaming rights for their BetVision product. However, this was expensed throughout the season and impacted profits because many NFL games did not occur in the first quarter.

When it comes to financial health, Genius Sports posted that their Group Adjusted EBITDA was $7 million, which was greater than the estimated $6 million. According to the Q1 2024 earnings call, they also raised their revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2024 to $500 million and $82 million. The company got a $90 million credit facility from Citibank and Deutsche Bank. I believe that this strengthens their financial flexibility and supports potential growth strategies. You can think of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, or share buybacks.

Future

By getting long-term data rights agreements, such as the recent deal with Football DataCo and the WNBA's optical tracking contract for 2025-2029, I believe Genius Sports is not only creating a competitive edge but also sustaining their income.

When you think about it, such long-term contracts give stable and somewhat predictable revenue streams for a decent amount of years. To give an example: the Football DataCo agreement on its own is expected to give an estimated $25 million annually, based on comments made in the earning calls. As management is looking to find opportunities for more agreements, the company could get in the 10's or perhaps 100’s of millions annually. This adds sweet and consistent, low-volatility, revenue streams. This kind of consistent revenue stream is great value for a company like Genius Sports. This should add a layer of financial stability and predictability that can be rare in most high-growth tech sectors. With steady, low-volatility income from such agreements, the company can plan and invest with greater confidence. In other words, revenue and investment stability increase. Additionally, these agreements often come with lower operational costs due to long-term pricing discounts and economies of scale. For example, the WNBA contract might reduce data acquisition costs by up to 15% as stated in the earning calls. This will be improving the gross margins.

Also at their Q1 2024 earnings call, Genius Sports talked about a few improvements that set this quarter apart and aim at growing their business. One of the more important topics was the growth of their Genius Marketing Suite. This suite has been helped by AI technology to create personalized advertisements. The use of AI-driven personalization is especially nice for the revenue and income of Genius Sports. Personalized advertisements could have higher engagement rates compared to generic ads. Here is why I think that: when viewers think that the ads they see are more interesting to them, they are more likely to react to it in a positive way. This could lead to higher conversion rates. Most advertisers will probably see better returns on their investment, which in turn makes Genius Sports' business more attractive to a lot of clients. Not only could they attract more clients, Genius Sports can also ask a premium price for its brand. Thus, both revenue and profit margin might see a boost.

Challenges

Genius Sports has introduced the "Edge". This is an automated pricing tool for sportsbooks, to help generate greater revenues. I believe the preliminary data looks quite strong, early adopters have gained an 18% increase in margins. However, the Q1 2024 earnings call showed that rolling out this tool to the rest of the partners is the main obstacle.

I say this because integrating the new product into existing systems is crucial for smooth and stable results, regardless of channel and market-specific issues. To sell this new technology to the end customer, I think it's necessary to spend a lot on offering quality customer service over the phone, pay for extensive training, and continue innovating. This is essential to avoid falling behind business rivals who are also likely to develop similar solutions.

Furthermore, Genius Sports depends quite a lot on the collaboration with for instance domestic leagues and international federations to collect and distribute data from different sports events and betting activities. The sports data and betting environment is sensitive to evolving legislation. This goes mainly with the strengthening of strict data privacy laws and changes to sports betting regulations and compliance rules.

To give you an example of this, the Q1 2024 earnings call mentioned that getting a long-term data rights contract, like the one with Football DataCo until 2029, might imply potential legal issues due to existing contractual terms. The company must evolve with regulatory changes to prevent disruptions in data flow, which is crucial for maintaining service quality and strengthening customer loyalty.

Valuation

Metric Genius Sports Industry Gross Margin 0.16 0.61 PS Ratio (TTM) 3.38 1.88 PE Ratio (TTM) -16.32 4.76 Revenue Growth 0.21 0.03 EPS Growth 0.59 0.46 Revenue Growth (Next Year) 0.15 0.10 EPS Growth (Next Year) 1.0 0.23 Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance. The industry medians are calculated with data available from 23 small market cap companies in the Internet Content & Information industry. Data is retrieved on 05-15-2024.

The Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio of Genius Sports is currently 3.38. This is quite higher than the industry average of 1.88. Furthermore, Genius Sports have a negative P/E ratio, while the industry median does have a positive P/E ratio.

However, the strongest point for Genius Sport, in my eyes, is its growth potential. It has a revenue growth rate that is 7 times higher than its industry median. Analysts estimate that next year, the revenue growth will cool down a little, but still beat the industry revenue growth. With these analyst estimates in mind, I’d say that the current price of the stock is fair value, being 3.38 compared to 1.88 of the industry median. However, backed by my arguments related to several catalysts in the future section, I do believe that Genius Sports can manage a revenue growth rate above 20%. With those stats in mind, a PS ratio double that of industry would be right in my opinion, that would mean a PS ratio of 3.76. This is a current price increase, and thus a return, of 11.4%. I believe such a price correction could take roughly 12 months, as then the analyst estimates can be compared with the actual revenue numbers

I am not expecting too much stock price variability because when it comes to the earnings numbers within 12 months, as Genius Sports is still in its high growth phase. However, in the longer term, the company will have to show some positive action in its margins, to further push up the price. According to my arguments in the future section, Genius Sports might realize this trend. It could happen within 12 months, which would be a bonus for the short-term price returns. But I wouldn’t be unsatisfied if it would happen after 12 months and within 36 months, as I expect a potential revenue surprise is good enough for some decent returns for the short term, while an earnings increase then could satisfy my needs for long-term returns.

Conclusion

Based on my analyses, I am optimistic about the future of Genius Sports. The company is taking advantage of high revenue growth and still continues to make decent strategic expansions that strengthen its market presence. I believe that these indicators suggest strong potential for profitability. The integration of AI into their advertising strategies and getting long-term data rights also position them way ahead compared to competitors. Overall, I think Genius Sports stock is currently undervalued.