In March, I covered Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) stock to discuss how a possible acquisition by Boeing (BA) would reshape the global aerospace supply chain and optimize Boeing's supply processes. The last time I set a price target for Spirit AeroSystems stock was in November 2023, and since then, the stock has increased nearly 21%, which is in line with the market performance. In this report, I will be discussing the latest results of Spirit AeroSystems and discuss any progress on the merger talks with Boeing.

Spirit AeroSystems Q1 Earnings Tumble On Higher Revenue

Overall, first quarter revenues were up 19% and that might be somewhat surprising given the impact that the Boeing 737 MAX production slowdown has on the company. However, on earnings level we did see a major impact with commercial segment earnings declining to a $484.9 million loss. This was partially offset by a 67.7% growth in Defense & Space results driven by increased classified program profits booked as well as higher activity on the CH-53K and FLRAA programs. Aftermarket sales were more or less flat, with a 240-bps margin contraction due to lower MRO activities during the quarter.

Boeing 737 MAX Joint Verification Process Drives Inventory Built

Following the January accident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9, the FAA intensified scrutiny on Boeing's production processes. It directly triggered a reduction in the production rates on the Boeing 737 MAX which were set to climb to more than 50 airplanes per month by mid-decade. Following the newest chapter in Boeing's crisis, David Calhoun announced his departure as Boeing's CEO by the end of the year. While changes to management are good, the most important part is changes to the processes and those changes have also been made and are a work in process that does not only happen at Boeing but also down the line at Spirit AeroSystems.

One major change is that Boeing is no longer accepting traveled work. Simply speaking, traveled work is unfinished work that travels from one station to another or from one factory to another. For a very long time, Boeing has accepted traveled work to keep the production lines running at the desired rate. However, traveled work creates inefficiencies and also makes station tasks non-standard as work is being added, which eventually could reduce the chances of mishaps in the assembly process. So, putting a stop to that has been a major step.

Spirit AeroSystems' new CEO, Pat Shanahan, has also taken steps that speak to his background as an engineer and a problem solver:

Steps to strengthen product conformity have been significant. The decision was made to fundamentally change the inspection process. This change aligns Spirit and Boeing efforts into a joint inspection. Partnering with Boeing, this transformative undertaking was industrialized in 34 days. Today, working shoulder to shoulder with a standardized 26 zone product verification process, the team's verify conformity on the 737. Each week, the process improves in tandem with quality results being fed back to the teams working in station. Ultimately, our goal is not to streamline this operation but to move it further upstream to where the work is performed. In the interim, utilizing end-to-end digital feedback and analytics, we are accelerating the quality improvements initiated in the first quarter. With critical new building blocks, process changes and insight, we have further reexamined governance.

Putting it very simple, Spirit AeroSystems is making its processes in the area of quality control and assurance and verification more robust, with digital feedback and analytics as cornerstones. If we just briefly think about missing paperwork on some tasks performed by Boeing on the MAX 9 airplane involved in the January accident, we can already get a pretty strong sense of how important the steps taken by Spirit AeroSystems are. These steps in no way are revolutionary, they should have been the bare minimum from the start. That those are better enforced now speaks to the troublesome state the production process really was in, and also how previous leadership of Spirit AeroSystems has failed.

Spirit AeroSystems also appointed Gregg Brown as SVP for Global Quality, with expertise and safety and quality management. Just appointing someone is not going to solve the problem from day one, but it does help strengthen the system.

So, while a lot of progress has been made, it was inevitable that the problems on the Boeing 737 MAX would have an impact. As Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems established a new product verification process, Spirit AeroSystems was left with a large set of fuselages that the company could not deliver and, as a result, it could also not receive payment for them. During the first quarter, the company produced 89 fuselages but only delivered 44 while the 45 remaining have to undergo the new process and will be released to Boeing starting in May.

Not being able to receive payment for these fuselages in Q1 resulted in a $444 million free cash flow compared to a $69 million burn in Q1 2023 and build up in contract assets and inventory of more than $300 million. For the full year, the company does expect to deliver a total of 350 fuselages to Boeing, while the company has also received a $425 million payment from Boeing to help pad the cash position.

Airbus Programs Drive Spirit AeroSystems Losses

What is important to note is that it is not the Boeing 737 program that drove the earnings down. The bulk of the costs, namely $448 million, was driven by forward losses on Airbus programs as Spirit AeroSystems has not been able to reach a new agreement for the A350 and A220 programs which requires the company to book forward losses according to the current terms. So, the Boeing 737 MAX impact is not visible in the loss position, but it is most definitely visible in the cash flow.

Talks Between Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing and Airbus Are Progressing

Boeing has been in talks to acquire Spirit AeroSystems and the company expects the deal to be announced this quarter. No party is going to be providing details about transaction values at this stage. However, it is quite clear that the talks are complex, and I believe that getting a good deal for shareholders might be critical. Boeing programs remain critical for Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing has already pumped hundreds of millions of dollars in Spirit AeroSystems to bolster liquidity of the tier-1 supplier. I would not be surprised if that becomes an element to eventually drive the acquisition costs down.

Furthermore, it is undesired and nearly impossible for Boeing to be acquiring Spirit AeroSystems including its business with Airbus. That is a major complicating factor. If Boeing is even willing to pay for any positive prospects that commercial airplane programs may have for Spirit AeroSystems in the future, they surely will not be willing to pay a premium for the positive prospects that Airbus programs may have for the valuation case of Spirit AeroSystems.

For Airbus, there is something similar at play. The company will be interested in taking some of the Airbus business in-house or acquire it with other companies in the supply chain, but it will not want to pay a high premium for it. I believe there are good strategic reasons for that; Every dollar in premium that Airbus will be paying for Spirit AeroSystems eventually bolsters Spirit AeroSystems' cash position and could mean that Boeing will be paying less or indirectly there is a cash flow going from Airbus to Boeing. In a highly competitive field such as commercial airplane production, that is not the way jet makers want to do business. Airbus will likely also look for some sort of compensation to acquire its loss-making business from Spirit AeroSystems. So, it works both ways and neither party will be keen on paying money that will end up on the other side of the ocean, either in Toulouse or in Seattle.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Has Upside

While Spirit AeroSystems has seen EBITDA estimates as well as free cash flow estimates come down significantly, I do believe the stock has some upside and might be worth a speculative position under the assumption that Spirit AeroSystems management will be able to secure a deal with at least some upside for shareholders. What makes a speculative position attractive is the fact that a deal is expected to be announced this quarter. With some upside that could be secured, I believe it provides for a quick opportunity to cash for investors. We can already be clear about a 55% premium to today's stock price not being a like scenario for the acquisition. However, averaging the median valuations for 2024 gives us a $34.44 price target, which also coincides with the valuation when utilizing the median EV/EBITDA against 2025 earnings. This would provide 13% upside, which is not a huge premium, but I do like the time adjusted appeal of it.

Conclusion: Spirit AeroSystems Is Challenged But Stock Has Upside

Spirit's business, undoubtedly, is being challenged at present. The Boeing 737 MAX is providing obvious cash flow pressures, but we also see that the Airbus business is not particularly profitable for Spirit AeroSystems. This also provides an added layer of complexity in untangling Spirit's activities and eventually integrating the business, excluding Airbus exposure in Boeing. What I certainly do like is Pat Shanahan's approach towards a better managed quality and manufacturing system for Spirit AeroSystems. Hearing the comments from the current CEO of Spirit AeroSystems to me truly speaks to his engineering sense and expertise, and that is something that I have been missing at Spirit but also at Boeing for the past four to five years.

