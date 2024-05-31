LeoPatrizi

Investment Summary

The life sciences tools and services industry is highly competitive with many niche operators. Even still, the industry does not suffer from commodity-like economics, as offerings within the domain are 1) highly differentiated, 2) incur high switching costs/barriers to entry for competitors, and 3) are often protected through intellectual property.

Research projects a robust growth trajectory for the market, compounding at a rate of 10.8% per year into 2030. This growth is driven by tailwinds such as gene sequencing, chromatography, and artificial intelligence (“AI”), alongside substantial advancements in the treatment of complex diseases. Notably, treatments for conditions like various cancers, kidney disorders, and diabetes are each poised to be key drivers of the industry.

The exceptional projected growth rates means allocation to the sector is a no-brainer in my view.

Having covered this domain for many years now, with some highly successful investments over the years, we were drawn to the prospects of Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL). CRL sells its offerings to the laboratory and clinical research markets. It provides various research models, discovery assessments, and manufacturing services for research organisations such as biotech companies and clinical laboratories.

In 2014 the company did $1.3 billion of sales and produced $128 million of earnings, or $2.72 per share. This has crept up substantially over the last 10 years. In 2019, the company put up $2.6 billion of revenues and clipped $250 million in bottom line earnings, $5.17 per share. It subsequently grew sales to $4.1 billion in 2023, and clipped earnings of $9.27 per share on this.

This consistent period of earnings growth has occurred whilst gross assets have increased from $1.8 billion in 2014 to $8.2 billion in 2023. CLS’s book value per share has also increased from $14.20 10 years ago to $70.67 in the trailing 12 months.

As such, whilst:

(1). Equity capital per share has increased by 17% per year,

(2). Earnings per share has increased at 13.5% per year.

This is an attractive value equation in my eyes.

Year Sales ($B) Earnings ($/share) Gross Assets ($B) Book Value ($/share) 2014 $1.3 $2.72 $1.8 $14.20 2019 $2.6 $5.17 $5.0 $33.40 2023 $4.1 $9.27 $8.2 $70.67 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings Industry outlook

The life sciences tools and services industry is highly competitive with lots of cash sloshing around. Margins are therefore clamped at the operating level for most players.

CRL has a competitive advantage in this regard, in my opinion. It comes with gross profit margins far lower than the industry average of 15.3%, but has substantially higher operating margins and free cash flow margin then the industry.

This is telling. It tells me that CRL is likely pricing it’s offering below industry peers – hence the lower margin from the sale prices – but that it has lower operating cost as a percentage of sales than competitors (hence the statistically larger operating margin). It is unsurprising therefore to see the free cash flow margin at such a magnitude greater than the industry.

Company filings

Q1 FY 2024 insights.

The company continued along its steady course of business in Q1 ‘24, putting up flat revenue growth to $1 billion. Whilst revenue growth was flat, margin growth was not. It pulled this to operating margins of 16.3%, a decompression of nearly 400 basis points year over year.

Management updated its full-year projections following the strong quarter. It expects 100–400 basis points topline growth in 2024 on earnings of $7.60 to $8.10 per share. The CEO mentioned that demand from the company’s biopharmaceutical clients remains stable, and that demand from this group is expected to improve later this year. He also noted the company saw an increase in proposal activity during the quarter, but that the “outlook for the year remains appropriately measured.” Capital expenditures on the other hand are projected to be c.$300 million for the year.

The divisional breakdown on the quarter was as follows:

Discovery and safety assessment (DSA): the DSA business put up $605 million in sales, contracting 860 basis points year over year. This was due to weakness in the underlying business with discovery services and safety assessment sales down on the prior year. Subsequently, operating margin was down around 700 basis points in this segment year over year. Management is restructuring this DSA division so there are restructuring charges which contributed to this margin contraction. Manufacturing solutions (MS): the MS division did $185 million of business in Q1, growing 10.7% over the year. It clipped 500 basis points growth in operating margin to 18% driven by profitability in it CMO operation.

My view is that this was a reasonably strong quarter that reflected underlying trends in the market. The CEO’s comments echo this sentiment and it would appear that CRL is gearing up for a period of growth for 2024 based on all of this.

Fundamental economics of underlying business.

In order to understand the potential value in owning CRL today, I need to understand first and foremost how much cash this company can throw off over the next 3 to 5 years. As seen in Figure 3, the company has grown net operating profit after tax since 2021. But earnings results have been lumpy over this time. Meanwhile, total capital invested in the business has increased from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion in the last 12 months, an increase of roughly $15.70 per share.

Company filings

What is appealing from this series, is that the company has achieved these results with relatively small amounts of incremental capital. As such, it has been able to methodically rotate its earnings into free cash flow each rolling 12 month period since 2021. In the last 12 months, it threw off $560 million in free cash, which can ultimately be used for anything from growth reinvestments to share repurchases.

Figure 4 illustrates how management has successfully recycled each $1 of new earnings into additional free cash flow. Not once over the testing period has management failed to convert a dollar of incremental earnings into less than one dollar of free cash flow (TTM basis). For example in the 12 months to Q1 2024, it rotated each incremental dollar of post tax earnings into $0.90 of free cash flow. These are mouthwatering economics and my opinion, that increase the predictability of CRL’s future cash flows.

Figure 4. Methodically rotating incremental earnings into additional free cash flows. The chart shows the free cash flow per share produced per $1 of incremental earnings per share growth.

Company filings

Moreover, this effort has consistently produced strong trailing free cash flow yields over the past three years, as seen in Figure 5. Investors have been able to purchase this company at multiple points over this time and obtain more than 5 to 6% in free cash flow yield each time – tremendously attractive. My judgement is that management can continue this kind of effort going forward.

Company filings, Bloomberg Finance LP

Projections at steady state of operations

The way in which management has exhibited business growth for CRL over the past three years is shown in Figure 6. It illustrates 1) the compounding rate of sales, 2) incremental pre-tax margin, and 3) the capital investment required to produce each new dollar in sales.

Company filings

As expected for a company of this maturity, sales growth has been modest at best. Pre-tax margins have hovered around 20%, well above the industry average as outlined earlier. The interesting point is that for each new $1.00 in revenue, management have invested $0.85 to create this. In my view this isn’t too bad. Anything above “:$1:$1” ratio implies a capital hungry set of operations that may be best left alone. CRL management are growing revenues with an investment of $0.85 on the dollar. And spinning off plenty of cash in doing so.

If we include all acquisition activity however, the investment increases to $1.34 for each new dollar in sales. This is actually a good sign in my view. Let me explain.

It triangulates back to the central point of my thesis: free cash flow. Even with the increase in acquisition related investments, the company has 1) still thrown off free cash flow at an average yield of 5 to 6% over the time in question, and 2) grown earnings and book value per share at a similar rate, discussed earlier.

Projections of what this would look like for CRL if it were to continue exactly as above listed in the model below. If it were to continue dancing to the same tune, I project that it could do $4.5 billion in sales by 2025 – in line with consensus – on post tax earnings of $733 million.

My numbers have the company to throw off around $615 million of FCF in 2024, $660 million in FCF for 2025.

If it does manage this, it could potentially compound its intrinsic valuation at 2% per period, producing around 20% return on new capital investments. These are constructive numbers even at the conservative rates I have modelled here.

BIG estimates

Valuation

The stock trades at a slight premium to the sector at 21.4x earnings, and 22.3x trailing EBIT. It sells at more than 3 times the net assets in the company, with a trailing return on equity of 13%. Paying that multiple reduces the investor return on equity to around 4.5%.

The question, is how do I decipher if the cash flows CRL produced in my modelling are actually economically valuable or not? To do this, I have to establish a set of parameters which define economic value in the first place. This can be seen in two ways. The first is by comparing return on invested capital against a long-term hurdle rate of the equity benchmark — in this case 12%. The problem with doing this – and then discounting the cash flows – is that I also want to use the 12% as my discount rate.

So I turn to the passive rate on money in which investors could reasonably expect to achieve with minimal known risk. To me this is around 6%, representing the current starting yields investors can achieve on many investment grade corporate bonds at time of writing.

Here I project my figures out over five years from the steady state of operations above, and demonstrate what the company needs to produce at that 6% hurdle rate. For instance, in 2025 I estimate it needs to produce $404 million in net operating income after tax to hit the 6% threshold. I have the company to do around $694 million, which represents an economic profit – or economic earnings – of $289 million in that year, $5.62 per share.

I then forecast these out to 2028, sum them, and capitalise (discount) them at the 12% hurdle rate to arrive at a valuation of $241 per share. These are the “economically valuable“ earnings I hope to receive in buying CRL for our firm. Given they are over the current market value, and imply valuation of $241 per share, this supports a rating in my view.

BIG estimates

Finally, I wanted to check how the company’s valuation stacked up if they were to be a sharp change in P/E multiple. This will tell me if the multiple is in fact overly high and if the valuation is overly susceptible to this. In the first scenario I’m going to run with the assumption that CRL hits consensus EPS growth estimates of 12.7%.

If multiple doesn’t change, the company is worth $266 to us today. If the multiple contracts to 19x earnings, but management still hit the growth rates stipulated, the company is worth $236 today – 10.8% above the current market price.

Most critically, in the scenario where it misses earnings growth and the multiple contracts, as seen in scenario 4 below, this still implies a valuation of $219 per share. What this tells us is three things:

In the base case, the company has an implied valuation much higher than where it trades today, At worst, the stock is worth about what we would pay for it today, At best it is worth multiples of.

Again this is further evidence of a rating and cements my views that CRL is an investment grade company for consideration over the 3 to 5 years. Figure 9.

Risks to investment thesis

The following risks must be identified in full before proceeding any further:

My thesis is predicated on the fact that CRL can continue throwing off free cash flow at a yield of 5 to 6%. If this were to suddenly change, for example if the company incurred sudden cash obligations, or took on new debts, free cash flow may hinder, and this could impact my thesis.

I don’t believe valuation multiples are currently a concern for the company, but we cannot overlook the fact that equity markets have traded at high valuations for a long time and an economic event could be a catalyst for an overall repricing. This could impact the equity of CRL as it would impact any other stock.

I would also urge investors to pay attention to the current macroeconomic cycle. The inflation/rates axis continues to dominate the investment landscape and will do so for some time. This is not a call to “trade the Fed”, as they say, but rather a call to stay focused on principles of risk management, including position sizing, taking profit slightly earlier, and keeping an extra weighting in cash.

Investors should familiarise themselves with these risks before making any decisions.

In short

The combination of industry tailwinds and exceptional free cash flow production has made me bullish on the prospects for CRL. Management continues to methodically rotate earnings into free cash flow, which is then available for reinvestment into additional high return opportunities.

My projections out to 2028 estimate the company could throw off economically valuable earnings that could see it attract a fair valuation of $241 per share. I also see scenarios where the stock could trade up to $266 per share if the company hits consensus growth targets and there is no change in the current P/E multiple. Net net rate buy.