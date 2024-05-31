zhengzaishuru

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)(TSX:OBE:CA) announced positive results for its 1H 2024 development program, underpinned by strong heavy oil well results. It also made a Peace River acquisition that increases its net sections of Peace River land by over 25% and its Peace River production by over 20%.

I believe these items should increase Obsidian's estimated value by approximately US$0.50 per share. However, Obsidian is currently involved in a significant dispute with the Woodland Cree First Nation. That dispute is currently resulting in around 4,500 BOEPD in shut-in production.

Due to that dispute, I am maintaining my estimate of Obsidian's value at US$8.50 to US$9.50 per share for now, similar to when I looked at Obsidian several months ago. If the dispute is resolved relatively soon and with modest longer-term consequences, I would increase my estimate of Obsidian's value to US$9.00 to US$10.00 per share.

This report uses US dollars unless otherwise noted, along with an exchange rate of CAD$1.37 to US$1.00.

Peace River Acquisition

Obsidian announced a CAD$76 million CAD (US$55 million) Peace River (Peavine and Gift Lake) acquisition that it is paying for via debt. It is gaining 1,700 BOEPD (100% oil) in current production (based on April 2024 results) and 148 net sections of land in Peace River. At that production level and US$75 WTI oil, Obsidian estimates the netback to be CAD$22 million (US$16 million) per year.

Obsidian notes that it now has over 680 net sections of land with Bluesky and/or Clearwater heavy oil rights. This deal is expected to close by mid-July 2024.

The northern part of the Peavine land is adjacent to Obsidian's Clearwater Dawson field, which it transitioned from appraisal to active development early this year. Obsidian has been pleased with the early results from its Clearwater Dawson development, resulting in it adding four net wells to its 1H 2024 program there. The Peavine acquisition adds approximately 108 net sections of land with 103 identified locations (49 locations included in the seller's 2023 reserve report)

The Gift Lake acquisition adds approximately 40 net sections of land with 96 identified locations (30 locations included in the 2023 reserve report). Obsidian expects to appraise the Gift Lake area later in 2024.

Obsidian's Peace River Position (obsidianenergy.com)

Obsidian mentioned that CAD$46 million (US$34 million) of the purchase price was allocated to the base production value and CAD$30 million (US$22 million) was allocated for undeveloped land value.

Obsidian also notes that only 7% of the acquired 148 net sections is currently producing, resulting in lots of potential future development opportunities.

Positive Development Program Results

Obsidian has seen positive results from its 1H 2024 development program. It noted that its new wells have exceeded initial expectations, with current production reaching over 35,500 BOEPD despite the roughly 4,500 BOEPD of shut-in production due to the Harmon Valley South blockade. Without that blockade, current production would be around 40,000 BOEPD.

Of note is Obsidian's heavy oil development. It mentioned that its Clearwater Dawson field had averaged 1,330 barrels of oil per day during the last 30 days now that it has started actively developing it. The heavy oil results have been exceeding Obsidian's expectations, giving it a boost as it seeks to achieve its 2026 growth targets (which includes more than tripling production from Peace River).

Woodland Cree First Nation Dispute

Obsidian's Peace River growth may be hampered by its dispute with the Woodland Cree First Nation, though.

Obsidian noted that negotiations with the Woodland Cree First Nation around a new economic relationship agreement started in Q2 2023. However, relationships have deteriorated since then.

In February 2024, the Woodland Cree First Nation opposed further development by Obsidian on its territory, citing concerns about the earlier earthquakes. Obsidian contends that the dispute is being driven more by economic issues such as service contracts and other payments.

In May 2024, the dispute escalated, with the Woodland Cree First Nation establishing a blockade near Obsidian's Walrus field (Peace River). This field was producing 1,275 barrels of oil per day in early May, including 675 barrels of oil per day from the new 15-19-082-16W5 pad. Obsidian subsequently shut-in production from this field due to the blockade.

Around 6 days later, the blockade was moved to Obsidian's Harmon Valley South field, which was producing around 4,500 BOEPD. This resulted in production from the Walrus field being restarted and the Harmon Valley South production being shut-in.

Obsidian has obtained a court order to remove the blockade, but so far this has not been enforced by the RCMP. It has also filed an application to find Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom of the Woodland Cree First Nation in contempt of court with regard to the ongoing blockade.

This is a challenging situation that has the potential to hamper Obsidian's Peace River development plans. Obsidian's recent acquisition adds to its inventory in other areas of Peace River, but a significant amount of its Peace River production and development locations are still affected by the blockades.

2024 Outlook

Obsidian increased its full-year guidance to 36,400 BOEPD (69% liquids) at guidance midpoint while reducing its 2024 capex budget by CAD$15 million (US$11 million). Compared to Obsidian's prior guidance, this is a 400 BOEPD increase in total production and a 2% increase in liquids percentage.

The revised guidance includes roughly 800 BOEPD in additional production from the acquisition (which will contribute close to six months of production to Obsidian's 2024 results). The reduced capex budget is expected to lower Obsidian's 2024 production by 200 BOEPD and it has also mentioned 200 BOEPD in negative full-year impact due to the blockades.

There is a risk that Obsidian's full-year production gets reduced if the blockades continue. The 200 BOEPD impact in guidance basically appears to allow for the blockades to last until the end of May. If Harmon Valley South is blockaded beyond the end of May, the impact to full year production may be around 350 to 375 BOEPD for each additional month the blockade continues.

I am modeling Obsidian's 2024 results based on the midpoint of its revised guidance, but as noted, its full-year production could end up lower if the blockade is prolonged. Obsidian's strong development results could also offset some of the impact from the blockade lasting past the end of May.

Current strip prices include US$78 to $79 WTI oil, and Obsidian is now projected to generate US$570 million in oil and gas revenues. Obsidian's hedges have an estimated US$11 million in value for 2024, as AECO natural gas futures have become quite weak (at under US$1 during the summer months).

Type Units $ US/Unit $ Million US Light Oil And NGLs [BBLs] 5,840,000 $65.00 $380 Heavy Oil [BBLs] 3,285,000 $46.00 $151 Natural Gas [MCF] 24,966,000 $1.55 $39 Hedge Value $11 Total Revenue $581 Click to enlarge

Obsidian is now projected to generate US$322 million in EBITDAX for 2024 at current strip.

$ Million US Revenue $581 Less: Operating Expense $136 Less: Transportation $36 Less: Royalties $71 Less: Cash G&A $16 EBITDAX $322 Click to enlarge

This leads to an estimate of US$41 million in free cash flow for Obsidian at current strip prices, with its reduced capex budget as well as slightly higher interest costs (to pay for its acquisition).

Estimated Valuation

I am maintaining my estimate of Obsidian's value at US$8.50 to US$9.50 per share. Obsidian's recent development results and its latest acquisition are both positive, and I would have increased Obsidian's estimated value to US$9.00 to US$10.00 per share without the uncertainty around the Woodland Cree First Nation dispute.

My current default expectation is that the blockades impact production for several more months, and that resolution results in some additional ($5 million to $10 million per year) costs for Obsidian. This default expectation has a US$0.50 per share negative impact on Obsidian's value and I will re-evaluate if the resolution timeline differs significantly.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy announced some strong development results that resulting in its production reaching over 35,500 BOEPD despite 4,500 BOEPD in shut-in production. It also announced a Peace River acquisition that adds 1,700 BOEPD (100% oil) in production and gives it additional development opportunities.

The shut-in production is due to a blockade of its Harmon Valley South field by the Woodland Cree First Nation. The dispute between the two parties has been going on for a little while, but escalated in May with the blockades. While Obsidian does have other Peace River development opportunities (including its recent acquisition), a significant part of its Peace River acreage is affected by the blockades. Thus, I am maintaining my estimate of Obsidian's value at US$8.50 to US$9.50 per share despite the other positive news.