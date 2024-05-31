sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is a market leader in the global HVAC market. Over the last year, the company’s shares have nearly doubled, fueled by an acceleration in demand as well as margin improvement. However, despite a bullish outlook for the business, I believe shares have gotten ahead of themselves, which is why I’ll be avoiding shares. In this article, I’ll discuss Trane Technologies merits as a business, its competitive advantages, and financials. I’ll also discuss my thoughts on the company’s longer-term outlook as well as the valuation, and why I find it unappealing today.

Company Overview

Trane Technologies operates in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business. The company used to be known as Ingersoll Rand, and spun off its industrial business in Q3 2020 and kept the HVAC business.

However, Trane Technologies isn't just one standalone business; they operate under several well-known and recognizable brands in the industry like Trane and Thermo King, among many others. Trane is known for its innovative solutions in energy efficiency HVAC for residential, commercial, and industrial customers, while Thermo King is more focused on temperature control. This includes temperature control systems for things like perishable goods so that they can be stored and transported safely.

As a global company, its products and services can be found in several countries. About 78% of revenues come from North America, 14% from EMEA, and 8% comes from Asia Pacific.

Background

Trane Technologies has had a strong history of outperformance. Over the last ten years, the company has delivered a total return of 451.2%, compared to the S&P 500's return of just 151%. Annualizing the total return over the last ten years results in a CAGR of 18.6%, which equates to doubling your money approximately every 4.1 years.

Data by YCharts

Trane Technologies' financial performance hasn't been nearly as impressive. In the last decade, the company's revenue and EBITDA have compounded at 3.7% and 7.8%, respectively, a far cry from the meteoric 18.6% CAGR in the stock (source: S&P Capital IQ). In the last 5 years, the company's revenue has grown at a 7.4% CAGR with EBITDA growing at a 12.2% CAGR. So with mediocre returns compared to fantastic share price performance, a large chunk of the company's share price return has come from multiple expansion.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

One of the ways Trane Technologies differentiates itself is by focusing on sustainable technologies that are aligned with global climate initiative trends. Over the last many years, there's been a major push for companies to adopt more sustainable, environmentally friendly products, services, and technologies into their businesses to reduce carbon footprint.

Trane Technologies meets this demand by supplying those high-performance products in the HVAC space by addressing those needs and going above and beyond to stay on trend with a commitment to sustainability. In its 2023 ESG report, the company announced that it had reduced 157 million metric tons of carbon and reduced operational (Scope 1 and 2) emissions by 44%, ahead of schedule.

On the surface, some may wonder if this is an ESG play or if there's any dollars and sense behind it, but for customers looking for better solutions that incorporate data analytics, reduce air quality, lower energy consumption, and help them their emissions to meet targets, this has an impact with respect to its competitive advantage, that allows it to compete well in the market.

A decent chunk of Trane's business involves aftermarket services at about 32% of revenue. This is an important part of the business as it contains things like maintenance, repair, and needed upgrades for customers so that they can use their HVAC effectively without interruption. For Trane, this is an attractive part of the business as it creates a stable, re-occurring revenue that's predictable and reduces volatility in earnings.

Investor Presentation

Financials and Outlook

In Trane Technologies latest quarterly results for Q1 2024, the company reported strong growth across the board. Organic revenues climbed 14% year over year and operating margins increased by 230 basis points. Adjusted earnings per share was also up significantly, for an increase of 38%.

Overall, the company looks well positioned to continue growing at a decent clip. Bookings were over $5 billion (up 17% organically) so the company’s growth rate has accelerated somewhat, given the operating levers and investments the company has been making in R&D and capex. Q1 ended with a backlog of $7.7B, up 10% from $6.9B year-end 2023. Wall Street is expecting 8.9% growth in 2024 (versus 2023) and 6.4% growth in revenues for 2025, slightly above the 5.5% compound annual growth rate expected for the global HVAC market into 2030 (source: Bloomberg).

In reviewing Trane Technologies balance sheet, the company has $4.88 billion of total debt against cash of $850 million for Net Debt of $4.03 billion. Most of the debt is made up of senior notes with a small portion in 2025 debentures. With a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, enterprise value is about $76.93 billion for Debt to Enterprise Value of 5%, indicating minimal leverage in the capital structure. With trailing twelve-month EBITDA at $3.33 billion, Net Debt to EBITDA is 1.21x. Free cash flow conversion is decent at 69% based on $2.62 billion of cash flow from operations less $307 million in capital expenditures (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Company Filing

Regarding my outlook for the company, based on historical capital allocation, we can likely expect balanced capital allocation, tilted towards dividends and share repurchases, as opposed to more M&A and debt retirement. As mentioned, leverage profile is modest and with elevated multiples in the HVAC space, I don't foresee significant opportunities in acquisitions for the company to deploy capital.

From the company's investor presentation, Trane Technologies expects long-term value creation to come from long-term secular tailwinds, sustainability focused innovation, margin expansion, and financial strength.

Investor Presentation

Valuation

Based on the 25 sell-side analysts who cover the stock, there are 9 'buy' ratings, 14 'hold' ratings, and 2 'sell' ratings. The average price target over the next year is $320.99, which implies downside of about 0.34% (essentially flat) so it seems that analysts view the company has being fully valued to expensive today. In my view, with such a drastic move in the share price, the valuation has gotten ahead of itself.

When we look at the historical EV/EBITDA of the company, Trane Technologies trades at 21.1x EV/EBITDA, which is significantly higher than the 10.0x-15.0x range it had been trading in pre-pandemic. At present, its valuation has stretched considerably and is now approaching peak 2021 levels. Keep in mind that this isn't a high growth industry and that multiples in the private markets command significantly cheaper valuations; mid to high-single digit multiples (source: Bloomberg).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Comparing Trane Technologies against its peers, the company trades at a significant premium. With forward multiples for EV/EBITDA and P/E at 20.9x and 30.0x, the company is certainly not cheap, and it's only a matter of time (in my view) that multiples normalize for the company back to their historical averages and closer in line with the peer group. Such a valuation just isn’t sustainable for a company that’s expected to grow in the mid-single digits long term.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Conclusion

Trane Technologies is a global leader in the HVAC market, and its innovations in climate and sustainability should support a continuation of outperformance with respect to peers. However, despite the recent share price surge on the back of robust demand and margin improvements, the analysis I’ve walked through today illustrates a valuation that appears way overstretched, signaling caution for investors. In my view, while one can argue that the balance sheet is very strong and its long runway for continued growth could accelerate, I believe that most of this is priced in to the stock today. As the market anticipates continued growth, I think some sort of normalization in the multiple is bound to occur. With that in mind, I’d caution investors before taking a position today, and wait for a more favorable entry before considering adding it to your portfolio.