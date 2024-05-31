GuiMesquita/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and Previous Coverage

Our first article on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was on June 3rd 2021. At a price of $57.21, which was 19x normalized earnings, we argued that LVS is trading about where it would be in a regular, non-pandemic year. Much of the world was under lockdown, and LVS had stopped paying dividends the year before. In addition, there was the looming expiration on June 26th 2022 of the subconcession agreement with Macao gaming authorities. The terms of the new agreement had not been finalized, and there was some opacity with what could be expected. These and other points were raised to question the validity of the quoted price, and we issued a sell recommendation.

Our second analysis of LVS was published on May 14th 2022. At that time, the shares exchanged hands at $33.92, and we felt that the price was unduly pessimistic. While visitation in Macao in Q1 2022 was only 18% of what it was in 2019 and Singapore visitation for the first two months of 2022 was 96% below versus the comparable period in 2019, we felt that the market is not giving credit to LVS for having the balance sheet strength to weather the storm. They had just sold their assets in Las Vegas which gave them flexibility. In addition, the subconcession agreement had been extended and the Macao Legislative Authority published a draft that reduced some uncertainty around the terms of the renewal of the agreement. We argued that, at the current price, there was enough margin of safety to consider the stock a worthwhile investment. In particular, we demonstrated that using the price to sales ratio, LVS was trading at a price that ignored the value of gaming assets in Singapore.

In this article, we argue that an investment in LVS today is a bet that Macao visitation will return to 2019 levels in short order, and that the bet is on solid footing. We look at recent trends with visitation in Macao and Singapore to support our assertion and corroborate our view with the recent operating performance of LVS. We again use the price to sales ratio to highlight our belief that shares are priced at a discount to fair value. We substantiate our belief with a review of their debt levels, capital expenditure activity and dividend policy.

Las Vegas Sands Business Model

LVS owns and operates integrated resorts in Macao and in Singapore. In Macao, four of the five resorts are dependent on customers who stay at the resort hotel. This impacts hotel revenue and gaming volume which in turn impacts profitability. Revenues for one property, Sands Macao, is driven by customers who visit the property on a daily basis.

Macao is the gambling capital of the world and is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macao casinos draw their customers from mainland China and Hong Kong and, to a lesser extent, surrounding Asian cities and the U.S. Mainland Chinese residents must obtain a permit before visiting Macao. Covid-19 related travel restrictions were reduced or removed in the early part of 2023 in China.

Like most of the resorts in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore is dependent on the volume of customers that stay at the hotel. Unlike Macao, Singapore does not have a large domestic gaming market to draw from. Visitors into Marina Bay Sands are from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and nearby Asian cities. For Singapore, Covid-19 restrictions were removed or reduced in the second quarter of 2022.

Generally speaking, there are two categories of target customers for gaming operators: mass market and high-end players. LVS caters to both but the emphasis is on mass market. LVS has positioned itself to benefit from the expansion of the middle class and increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in Southeast Asia.

The casino business is the lion’s share of how LVS makes money, but it is not the only way they generate revenue. For 2023, casino operations was 72.5% of net revenues, hotel rooms was 11.6% of net revenues and the balance came from mall operations (7.4%), food and beverage (5.6%), convention, retail and other (2.8%).

Let us turn our attention to the current operating environment and the company’s recent performance.

Operating Environment and Performance

Please take a look at Exhibit 1.

Exhibit 1 (Las Vegas Sands Earnings Slides for Q1 2024)

For January and February 2024, there were 6.2 visitors in Macao compared to 3.0 million in January and February 2023. This is in line with the timeframe of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted in China. The 6.2 million visitors is still 89% of the prepandemic comparable period.

In Exhibit 2, we see that visitation into Macao from Hong Kong and the surrounding Guangdong Province is pretty much back to normal. Visitation has lagged with China ex-Guangdong province. We also see that Hong Kong International Airport and Macao airport is still running at about three fourths of the capacity of 2019.

Exhibit 2 (Las Vegas Sands Earnings Slides for Q1 2024)

If we look at Exhibit 3 and zoom in to China ex-Guangdong province, we find that visitation from Shanghai, Beijing and Jiangsu, three of the highest GDP per capita provinces in China, has exceeded the levels set in 2019. The total population of the three provinces is about 132 million. On the other side of the GDP per capita spectrum, we find that the provinces of Guangxi, Henan and Jiangxi with a combined population of 194 million have yet to reach visitation approaching 2019 levels. The exhibits support the view that there is still some room to grow for the mass gaming segment in Macao.

Exhibit 3 (Las Vegas Sands Earnings Slides for Q1 2024)

Singapore which lifted Covid-19 restrictions about six to nine months before China is showing a different picture. Please take a look at Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 (Las Vegas Sands Earnings Slides for Q1 2024)

Q1 2024 mass gaming revenue is 25% higher than Q1 2023 and 53% higher than Q1 2019.

Not surprisingly, the positive visitation trends impacted LVS’ operating performance. For Q1 2024, adjusted property EBITDA and adjusted property margins increased meaningfully relative to Q1 2023. Please see Exhibit 5

Exhibit 5 (Las Vegas Sands Earnings Slides for Q1 2024)

The 40.8% adjusted property EBITDA margin was actually lower than the preceding quarter. Q4 2023 margin came in at 41.1%. When Q1 2024 results were announced in April, the stock dropped 9% partly because EBITDA came in lower than expected. A highly promotional environment, renovation at the Cotai Arena and renovation and repositioning at the Sheraton and Conrad hotels impacted results. The activity at the Sheraton and Conrad are part of the Londoner Macao Phase II project. The Londoner is LVS’ largest integrated resort in the Cotai strip.

As a reference, in Q1 2019, the adjusted property EBITDA margin came in at 39.6%.

Measuring Value

In the current context, we view that estimating the fair value of LVS stock using a normalized earnings figure does not fully capture the upside potential in the stock. There is the obvious question of what a normalized earnings figure would be for a business that is starting to benefit from the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions? If we were to use a historical normalized earnings figure, it would require subjective adjustments which may limit the usefulness of the estimate. Using a historical price to sales (P/S) ratio, while not without limitation, does not have adjustments applied to it. Price is observable and sales is booked based on transactions with customers. Subjectivity is only introduced to the extent of when revenue is recognized for accounting purposes. A change to revenue recognition practices would require justification and a review by either the audit committee or the auditor. James O’ Shaughnessy in his book What Works on Wall Street provided evidence that a low P/S multiple is the most useful multiple for predicting future returns.

Let us apply the Price to Sales ratio.

Please take a look at Exhibit 6 which presents Q1 net revenues.

Exhibit 6 (Las Vegas Sands 10-Q for Q1 2024)

If you use the total net revenues from Q1 2024 as a run rate, we would arrive at a total net revenue figure for 2024 of $11.836 billion. According to Seeking Alpha, consensus revenue estimates for 2024 is at $11.85 billion which is not too far from our estimate. LVS has 752 million shares outstanding and has traded at an average P/S of 3.10 from 2015 to 2019. Please see Table 1.

Table 1: Selected Metrics for LVS Estimated net revenues for 2024 ($ in millions) $11,836 Shares outstanding (in millions) 752 Net revenues per share $15.74 Price to Sales ratio for 2015-2019 3.1 Fair value estimate $48.79 Share price on May 30, 2024 $44.10 Click to enlarge

Source: Quoted share price is from Seeking Alpha and is intraday on May 30th 2024. Price to sales multiple for 2015-2019 was introduced in our previous article.

Using the average P/S for 2015-2019, it appears that LVS is undervalued.

Considerations

Using the P/S ratio has limitations and let us consider one of them. The numerator of the ratio uses price, which is the price associated with the equity. The sales figure in the denominator is a measure of revenue that, after deducting operating expenses, is used to pay off debt holders and what is left over is available to equity holders. In other words, the numerator is relevant to equity investors, but the denominator is a measure of cash flow relevant to both debt and equity holders. There is a mismatch.

Given the mismatch, we should compare the amount of debt in the capital structure from the 2015-2019 period to today. An obvious departure from the 2015 to 2019 norm would warrant extra scrutiny. Please see Table 2.

Table 2: Long-term Debt ($ in millions) Year Long-term Debt 2014 $9,893 2015 $9,249 2016 $9,428 2017 $9,332 2018 $11,862 2019 $12,413 2020 $13,919 2021 $14,706 2022 $13,934 2023 $12,120 Last Report $11,894 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

The long-term debt is higher now than the average for the 2015-2019 period. However, the level of the debt is lower now that it was in 2019 and is about where it was in 2018. In February of this year, Fitch upgraded the long-term issuer rating of LVS from BB+ to BBB-. LVS now has a long-term issuer rating of investment grade with all three major rating agencies.

Another important item readers may want to consider is that the asset composition for the 2015 to 2019 time period is different than what it is today. LVS sold their Las Vegas real property and operations for $6.25 billion in March 2021. They also completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem in 2019. The move is consistent with management’s strategy to reorient the business to Asia where the opportunities for the higher-margin mass gaming segment are clearer.

Concession

LVS operates their business in Macao pursuant to a 10-year gaming concession that expires in December 2032. As part of the concession agreement, LVS and subsidiaries are obligated to spend $4.44 billion through 2032 on both capital and operating projects. Most of that expenditure is for non-gaming projects as part of the Macao government’s initiative to appeal to international visitors. The Londoner Macao Phase II project referenced above is part of this spend. That project is expected to cost $1.2 billion.

LVS operates their gaming business in Singapore pursuant to a 30-year development agreement that was entered in 2006. In 2019, through their subsidiary, LVS entered into an agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board to expand the Marina Bay Sands with a minimum spend of about $3.3 billion. The actual expenditure will likely be revised higher because input and labor costs have substantially increased since the agreement was inked. The level of capital expenditure for LVS is something to be mindful of. Please take a look at Table 3.

Table 3: Capital Expenditures vs. Depreciation Expense ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2021 Capital expenditures $1,017 $651 $828 Depreciation and amortization $1,208 $1,036 $1,041 Click to enlarge

Capital expenditures do not seem to be out of line, at least not with respect to depreciation expense. Economically, just to maintain the asset base, capital expenditures would have to be at least as much as depreciation expense

Dividends and Share Repurchase

LVS had suspended dividends in April 2020 because of Covid-19. The company has since reinstated dividends to $0.80 per share on an annualized basis. The company has also resumed share purchase activity and has bought back $955 million worth of shares the last two quarters. Beyond the dollars and cents, there is a signal that management sends when it resumes paying dividends and buys back shares. When LVS suspended their dividends, the signal was clear: that management was going to adopt a capital preservation posture until it knew what the economic landscape was like. By reinstating the dividends and resuming share buybacks, management has tacitly dropped the capital preservation posture and signaled confidence that they have visibility to a return to normal operations.

Conclusion

In this article, we looked at trends in visitation into Macao and surmised that there was room to grow because segments of the Chinese mainland market have not yet reached 2019 visitation levels. With respect to Marina Bay Sands, mass gaming revenue has already exceeded prepandemic levels. LVS’ debt and capital expenditures are in line with what we would expect. Management’s dividend reinstatement and buyback activity inspires confidence and reassurance that the management team is shareholder-oriented. Taken together, these developments form a mosaic of an operating environment that is well on the way to 2019 visitation numbers and a company that is positioned to benefit from this trend. The company’s share also happens to be available at a discount to fair value. Prudent investors should capitalize on the opportunity.