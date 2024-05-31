Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Shore - Chairman and CEO
Matthew Farabaugh - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Ripostella - NR Management
Chip Rewey - Rewey Investments

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Paul, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Park Aerospace Corp. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call and Investor Presentation. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn today's call over to Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shore, you may begin your conference.

Brian Shore

Thank you, operator. Welcome all to our fiscal '24 Q4 investor conference call. I have with me Matt Farabaugh, our Senior Vice President and CFO. You probably noticed in the news release that announced Matt's retiring originally plan with the end of this month, but Matt has agreed to stay with us through I guess, would be sometime like mid-July through our Q1 10-Q filing. So, thank you for doing that, Matt.

We -- I think, the earnings release crossed the wires may be about for 4:15. You want to take a look at that because in the release itself, it gives you instructions as to how to access the presentation that we're just about to go through, after the presentation, Matt and I will be happy to answer any questions you have. If you look at the bottom of the cover page of the presentation notes that we're celebrating our 70th anniversary. Park was founded on March 31, 1954, that was four years ago.

