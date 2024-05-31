J2R

May 30th ended up being a really great day for shareholders of footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). Shares of the company spiked, closing up about 15%. This move higher came about in spite of the company reporting revenue that fell short of expectations for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. However, adjusted earnings per share exceeded forecasts, while guidance for 2024 was reaffirmed. Even with this move higher, shares of the retailer are trading on the cheap. This is true both on an absolute basis and relative to many similar enterprises.

What this does not mean, however, is that shares now make sense to buy into. As a value investor, I am always looking for attractive opportunities. And very few companies are trading at multiples as low as what Foot Locker is currently going forward. Naturally, this would pique my interest. But when you look deeper, you see a number of other issues, mostly declining comparable store sales and a continued reduction in store count. To be clear, there are some reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the company and its future prospects. But until we see some positive results that indicate stabilization, the best rating that I can give the stock is a speculative ‘hold’, just like what I had it rated as in a prior article published in May 2023.

An interesting quarter

If you were to ignore what analysts expected and how the company performed for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year and only look instead at performance on a year-over-year basis, you would be underwhelmed. During the first quarter of the year, revenue for the retailer came in at $1.88 billion. This translated to a decline of 2.7% compared to the $1.93 billion generated one year earlier. It is worth noting that the revenue reported by management also ended up being $10 million lower than what analysts were expecting.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This drop in sales was driven by two primary factors. First and foremost, the company saw a decline in store count from 2,692 in the first quarter of 2023 to only 2,490 this year. This factors in only company operated stores. There was some growth when it came to licensed locations. These are stores located in the Middle East and parts of Asia. In this case, store count actually managed to grow from 163 last year to 206 this year. So that helps to take some of the sting out of the operated stores. The second factor was a drop in comparable store sales. Although better than the 9.1% drop seen in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, comparable store sales still plunged by 1.8% year over year. The picture would have been worse had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales dropped by 2.4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the year-over-year picture was painful as well. Earnings per share went from $0.38 to only $0.09. This even fell short of analysts’ expectations to the tune of $0.03. As a result, net income plunged from $36 million to a paltry $8 million. Management did report adjusted earnings figures as well. And this was certainly a bright spot for the company. Although the firm saw a drop from $0.70 per share last year to $0.22 per share this year, the adjusted figure for the company came in $0.10 per share higher than what analysts were hoping for. This translated to adjusted profits of $21 million. But that is still substantially lower than the $66 million reported for the first quarter of 2023. Other profitability metrics also took a hit. The one exception was operating cash flow. It went from negative $118 million to positive $58 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $103 million to $67 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business went from $151 million to $83 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It is noteworthy that the first quarter of 2024 is not an anomaly. In fact, it seems to be part of a larger trend. In the chart above, you can see financial results for the company ranging from 2022 to 2023. Revenue plunged 6.7% year over year, dropping from $8.76 billion to $8.17 billion. This was the result of a drop in the number of locations in operation from 2,714 to 2,523. On top of this, the company suffered from a decline in comparable sales amounting to 6.7%. That dwarfed the 1.9% experienced one year earlier. Surprisingly, the bright spot for the company involved its physical retail sales. This decline was 6.5% in 2023. However, the direct-to-consumer side of the business reported a drop of 7.4%. If anything, the direct-to-consumer side of the picture should be the strong point for the company. So this is most certainly discouraging.

With the decline in revenue, profitability for the company took a major hit. During 2023, Foot Locker booked a net loss of $330 million. That's far worse than the $342 million reported one year earlier. Although the drop in revenue certainly hurt, even more problematic was the other expense category, which totaled $556 million last year. This compared to the $42 million reported for 2022. Much of this, about $478 million in all, was associated with an impairment on a minority investment that the company had made. On an adjusted basis, net profits for the company shrink from $473 million to $134 million. Even cash flows have been under pressure. Operating cash flow went from $173 million to $91 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a plunge from $679 million to $329 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company declined from $859 million to $386 million.

Other than the adjusted earnings per share data, the only other thing that seems to have impressed investors was that management kept guidance for 2024. The expectation is for overall revenue to range between being down 1% and being up 1%. Comparable store sales should rise by between 1% and 3%, though this would be offset more or less by a 4% reduction in the number of stores in operation. Earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, should be somewhere around $1.50 to $1.70. At the midpoint, that would translate to adjusted profits of $152.5 million. If we scale up adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA to match the increase in adjusted earnings, we would expect readings of about $374 million and $439 million, respectively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With these figures, valuing the company becomes pretty simple. In the chart above, you can see how shares are currently priced using historical data for 2023 and estimates for 2024. Relative to earnings, I would say that shares are a bit pricey. But they do look attractively priced when it comes to cash flow. In the table below, meanwhile, I compared Foot Locker to five similar companies. Using both a price to earnings approach and an EV to EBITDA approach, I found that two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our candidate. On a price to operating cash flow basis, only one firm was cheaper, while another was tied with it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Foot Locker 18.3 7.4 6.8 Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) 23.8 14.8 13.6 The Buckle (BKE) 8.7 7.4 5.7 Guess? (GES) 8.1 4.8 4.4 Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) 28.7 14.3 13.7 Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) 18.5 7.8 9.8 Click to enlarge

To be perfectly honest with you, after looking at the data provided, I was tempted to downgrade the stock to a ‘sell’. Sure, the company had a win on an adjusted earnings per share basis. If guidance comes to fruition for the year, it will suggest some degree of stabilization for the business. But those, and how cheap shares are, are not on their own enough for me to keep from turning bearish when faced with continued comparable sales declines and a continued reduction in location count. The saving grace for me came from the company’s investor presentation, where it provided a look at some initiatives.

Foot Locker

As the image above illustrates, the company is making some progress when it comes to off mall locations and new concepts. Moving away from malls makes a great deal of sense considering how many of them will be closing over the next several years. In addition to this, management remains confident that digital sales can grow from about 17.1% this year to 25% in 2026. And most importantly, the firm continues to focus on cost cutting. As of the first quarter of this year, management claims to have successfully reduced annualized expenses by $20 million. That number is expected to swell to $80 million by the end of this year before jumping further to $350 million by the time its cost optimization program is completed. Obviously, only time will tell if any of this or all of this will come to fruition. But it does leave some hope of a brighter tomorrow.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Foot Locker is far from being a great prospect. Shares are cheap and some of the results reported for the first quarter of this year were encouraging. But the company is continuing to shut down locations and is suffering from comparable sales declines. If the firm's current initiatives can bear fruit, I would argue that some degree of optimism will eventually be warranted. But at this point in time, I view this as a ‘show me’ story. And until we have more data suggesting that the worst is over and stabilization is around the corner, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ is more than generous.