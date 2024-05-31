Tony Anderson

Thesis

Today's thesis concerns Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF), a diverse company that provides home and building products. GFF has had a great run-up since November 2023; its stock price has increased 54%. Despite the run-up, it looks undervalued, and I believe it has the potential to grow further. I will discuss the tailwinds and the reason for the run-up, and after analyzing all the factors, I will state my opinion about what should be done in the case of GFF.

About GFF

GFF is a diversified business that provides home and building products internationally. The company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York. Below are some of the leading brands owned by the company.

GFF0 conducts its business under two segments. Home and Building Products [HPB] & Consumer and Professional Products [CPP].

Home and Building Products [HPB]

In this segment, GFF manufactures and sells garage doors and rolling steel doors through its subsidiary, Clopay Corporation. They sell the products through dealers and home center retail chains. This segment generates 60% of the company's revenues. As you know, the construction market took a hit in 2023. Due to this, the HPB segment struggled in top-line growth in 2023. In 2024, the construction market has seen improvements compared to 2023, especially in the residential segment due to lower mortgage rates. GFF has seen improvement in the residential door volume, and improvement in the residential volume is expected to drive the top line. However, even though there has been an improvement in market conditions, it is still far from ideal, and the construction market has yet to recover fully. So, I expect low or flat top-line growth in FY24 compared to FY23.

HPB segment has also been the key driver of margin growth for GFF. The EBITDA margin in the HPB segment in the Q2 FY24 was 32.8% whereas the EBITDA margin in the CPP segment was 7.1%.

Consumer and Professional Products [CPP]

In this segment, GFF sells professional tools and branded consumer products like cultivators, post-hole diggers, edgers, wire and wood shelving, and storage cabinets through its subsidiary, The AMES Companies. This segment generates 40% of the company's revenues. Currently this segment is seeing lower customer demand and volumes in the North America and the U.K which is impacting its top line growth.

As I mentioned earlier, the margins of this segment are much lower than those of the HPB segment. To tackle this problem and to increase margins, it has adopted a global sourcing strategy, which I will talk about later in the report. The global sourcing strategy is bearing results, and the numbers are improving. The EBITDA margin in Q2 FY24 improved to 7.1% in Q2 FY24 compared to 6.2% in Q2 FY23. Improving margins in this segment is definitely a big positive for the company, and it will boost its profitability. The management expects its global sourcing strategy expansion to be complete by December 2024. The management aims to achieve 15% EBITDA margins in the CPP segment. I see the margins improving in the long run, but they might face difficulty in the short term due to reduced demand in North America which can increase discretionary spending.

Tailwinds

GFF has some tailwinds that will boost its growth going forward. The median age in the U.S. of owner-occupied homes is 40, which is old and will require renovation and remodeling. So, in the coming years, GFF can experience good growth, especially in the HPB segment, due to rising remodeling activities.

In addition to this, the Gen Z and Millennial population is the highest in the U.S. and is maturing. So a large percentage of people especially in the Gen Z generation will be moving out of their parents' house and many will be starting a new family which and GFF will be a big beneficiary from this due to increase in the household formation.

Furthermore, the outdoor living trend is gaining momentum at an impressive pace. Homeowners, particularly Gen Z and millennials, are showing a keen interest in transforming their outdoor spaces. In fact, a staggering 53% of homeowners made changes to their spaces in 2023, indicating a robust and growing market. The renovation spend has also seen a significant increase of 60% during 2020-2023. This growing enthusiasm and expenditure among homeowners can serve as a strong catalyst for the renovation business and HBP segment.

Market Environment

The mortgage rates declined after the 2020 recession, and people utilized this opportunity. The construction activity saw a growth after 2020. New privately-owned housing units under construction continued to rise after 2020. However, due to high inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates, the numbers started to decline, and the residential and commercial construction market slowed down. The above chart shows that new construction units peaked in October 2022, but since then, it has been on a downfall. The mortgage rate climbed to 8.45% in October 2023, and since then, it has been falling and has reached 7.02% as of now, which is lower compared to the average of the past 50 years.

The interest rates are still high in 2024, although rate cuts are expected in the second half of 2024. However, no one can say for surety that we are going to see rate cuts. However, I believe we will probably see rate cuts further because we saw 11 rate hikes during 2022-2023, but since the beginning of 2024, the rates have been unchanged, and it seems that the Fed might keep the rates unchanged and eventually cut them down by the end of 2024. The Fed predicts a three-quarter-point cut in 2024. Looking at these numbers, I believe the current market environment is better than it was in 2023 and is continuously improving. Although I won’t consider it ideal, a few rate cuts would be nice to have, in my opinion.

Financial Performance

GFF announced its Q2 FY24 results on 8th May 2024. The Q2 FY24 revenue was $672.8 million, which was 5.3% lower than Q2 FY23 revenues. The reasons for the decline were reduced demand in North America and the U.K. and an unfavorable product mix in the HBP segment. The revenue decline is justified as the construction market is still recovering from the high mortgage and interest rates. Although we saw negative growth in this quarter, GFF has been reporting good growth since 2020. Its revenues have grown at a CAGR of 7.3% since 2020.

The main highlight of the results was the improved margins and income. The adjusted EBITDA of the CPP segment grew by 2% despite the sales declining by 11%. The net income was $64.1 million in Q2 FY24; it reported a net loss of $62.3 million in Q2 FY23. So, the improved profitability was the highlight. The credit for the increased efficiency goes to the global sourcing strategy adopted by Griffon. In order to improve the margins and gain a competitive advantage, Griffon adopted the global sourcing strategy, which helped them transition towards an asset-light model. Griffon ceased operation in its four manufacturing plants and four wood mills. They also cut their U.S. facility footprint by 30% and headcount by 600. The efforts by Griffon have been bearing fruits for them, and if they continue to dedicate themselves, then we will continue to see margin improvement.

I have positive expectations for the margins and I see the majority of the improvement in the margins coming from the CPP segment. But talking about revenues, I see flat growth in FY24. I believe we will see revenue growth once the rate cuts start to happen and the construction market recovers.

DCF Analysis

I decided to do a DCF analysis because it will give us a rough idea of the fair value of GFF. I will be quite modest in assuming the figures, as I believe that if we invest, we should assume the worst. I estimated the revenues and net income for the next five years. For the first year of revenue, I went with the company’s guidance of $2.65 billion, and for the second year, as I expect the construction market to recover, I assumed a five percent growth in revenues, and for the next three years, I assumed a growth of 3.5%.

For the net income margins, I expect margins to improve because it is clearly evident that its outsourcing strategy is proving beneficial. Now, in the case of income margin for the first year, I went for a 100-basis points improvement. For the second year I assumed a 200 basis points improvement as there won’t be any charges related to global sourcing strategy.

I decided to go with a discount rate of 10% in the case of GFF. So, the terminal value comes to $2.4 billion, and after adding the FCF values, the equity values come to $3.6 billion. Now, to calculate the fair value of GFF, I divided the equity value by the outstanding shares. The outstanding shares are around 49.6 million. So, after calculating, the fair value, as per my estimates, comes at $72.72, which is 7.5% higher than its current share price of $67.52. The DCF model shows that GFF is undervalued; although the upside isn’t significant, it still is undervalued.

Technical Take

Griffon has been on a roll. Its share price has increased 54% since November 2023. It looks like the stock is now taking a breather after a solid run. It is now forming a base at $64.9 and consolidating. Consolidation will be nice after a nice run-up. I believe once the price breaks $75, we might see another run-up, but until then, we can see a nice consolidation for about a month or two. For investors, $64.9 is an important level because if the price breaks below it, then there can be a trend reversal. So investors should carefully observe this level. Until the level breaks, I believe there is no need to worry as the stock is looking strong, and those who are already invested in it can continue to ride it. However, starting a new position right now doesn't look optimal, as it isn't the best risk-to-reward setup. New positions can be created after the price breaks above $75.

Bearish Scenario

The recent results weren't so great. The revenues declined, but despite this, the share price of GFF has been shooting up and reaching new all-time highs. I believe the market has factored in the possible rate cut hopes and margin improvement. The situation can get worse if the rate cuts don't happen in the coming months. The price can drastically get hit if the expectations are not met in terms of rate cuts and margin improvement. As I told you earlier, revenue growth expectations aren't much due to market conditions. So even if we see flat or slightly negative growth, then it might not have much of an effect on the share price. But the main risk here is that if the margin expectations are not met, then the rally that we have seen in GFF can exhaust quickly. As of now, these are the only major risks I see in GFF.

Final Take

Griffon looks in a good place for now. They are taking initiatives to improve efficiency and margins, and they are also being successful. There are tailwinds, and they have the ability to grow. Additionally, compared to 2023, the market conditions are better now. However, I believe the market has factored in the rate cuts and margin expectations. Although the valuation looks undervalued, it isn't a screaming buy. Based on the valuation, the upside looks limited. So, considering every aspect, I believe Griffon is a hold in my opinion. A correction in Griffon can present an opportunity. But until then, I would rate Griffon stock as a Hold.