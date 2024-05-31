Victor Golmer

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) remains an attractive choice for electric vehicle investors that look for delivery and significant revenue upside in the coming years. While VinFast Auto got its start in Vietnam and is producing a number of electric vehicle models in the auto, bus and scooter segments, the EV maker is aggressively expanding internationally and growing its showroom footprint and global deliveries. I believe VinFast Auto has that kind of delivery momentum that some U.S. EV makers are lacking and considering that shares of the Vietnamese electric vehicle company are still trading below $5 -- and therefore have an attractive valuation -- I believe VinFast Auto has considerable revaluation potential in FY 2024 and beyond!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of VinFast Auto a speculative buy in early April 2024 chiefly because the company’s valuation was very attractive. Additionally, the company is seeing some real reservation momentum for its new EV product releases -- such as the VF-3 -- and VinFast Auto is seeing a solid ramp of its EV business, in part due to its aggressive international expansion strategy. With VinFast Auto’s shares continuing to trade below $5, I believe the risk profile is highly skewed to the upside and investors could see a major revaluation to the upside if the EV maker sustains its delivery momentum and narrows its losses.

VinFast Auto is seeing strong delivery momentum

VinFast Auto is a Vietnamese electric vehicle play that has a comprehensive EV product line-up. The electric vehicle maker offers customers electric vehicles, with a focus on the SUV segment, as well as e-scooters, battery-powered busses and charging solutions. The start-up is also experiencing solid demand for its most recent EV product, the VF-3 mini sport utility vehicle which only recently opened reservations. In the first 66 hours after opening reservation books, according to company information, VinFast Auto already collected a massive 27,649 in reservations for the VF-3.

VinFast Auto’s delivery results for the first-quarter stood out as well... especially because U.S.-based EV makers struggle with waning electric vehicle demand and Chinese electric vehicle makers typically see a drop in deliveries in Q1’24 due to the inclusion of Chinese New Year into the sales period. VinFast Auto, however, pressed ahead and delivered 9,689 electric vehicles in Q1’24, showing a year-over-year increase of 444% (the total delivery amount does not include e-scooters).

In the previous quarter, in Q4’23, the Vietnamese company delivered 13,513 electric vehicles. Although the delivery volume dropped off Q/Q, VinFast Auto has grown to a 10k/quarter delivery volume compared to less than 2k in the year-earlier period. VinFast Auto also recently confirmed its FY 2024 delivery target of 100k units, a target that I believe is a little bit ambitious. It should also be noted that in FY 2023, VinFast Auto delivered 34,855 electric vehicles and therefore fell short of its initial annual delivery goal of at least 40k EVs.

InsideEVs

VinFast Auto is also significantly expanding its dealer network in the U.S. In the first fiscal quarter, the company signed on another 10 dealers to sell its EVs in the U.S. (with sales activities set to commence in Q2'24). This brought the dealer total to 16 and VinFast Auto's EVs are now available in 7 states, including Connecticut, New York, Texas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. The expansion of the dealer network, especially in the U.S., as well as an increase in the number of global showrooms (VinFast Auto had 119 showrooms globally as of Q1'24) are catalysts for the EV maker to scale up its deliveries even further in FY 2024 and beyond.

Because of VinFast Auto’s significant delivery growth, the company saw a material boost to its revenues as well: VinFast Auto’s revenues in the first-quarter were 7.3T Vietnamese Dong ($302.6M), showing an increase of 270% year over year. The increase in revenues has chiefly been driven by an increase in factory output and customer deliveries.

However, VinFast Auto is still losing a lot of money on its EV operations and must improve its unit economics in order to benefit from a ramp in its deliveries. In the first fiscal quarter, VinFast Auto had an operating loss of 10.1T ($421.8M) which is about on the same level as last year which is when the firm had a significantly lower production volume. If VinFast Auto can ramp its deliveries, especially in the U.S., while at the same time reducing its operating losses, I believe the EV company has a strong chance to expand its valuation multiplier in FY 2024.

VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto’s valuation

VinFast Auto is still trading below $5… which I cited last time as a reason to buy shares of the electric vehicle company. Since then, however, VinFast Auto has seen a continual ramp in its deliveries (on a year-over-year basis). Currently, VinFast Auto is expected to grow its revenues 130% this year and 75% this year. The world's largest globally-active EV maker, Tesla (TSLA) is expected to see a 19% drop in revenues this year as market demand for electric vehicle is cooling. Given this backdrop, I believe VinFast Auto's prospects for top-line growth are especially attractive.

Data by YCharts

Since VinFast Auto is not yet profitable, only a price-to-revenue ratio can be used to value the EV company. VinFast Auto's shares are currently valued at 2.4X growth, which is about half the multiplier that Tesla gets. Now, Tesla is already profitable and sold millions of EVs, but VinFast Auto has considerable potential to grow its deliveries in Vietnam as well as outside of Vietnam as well and VFS is not expected to see a double-digit top-line drop-off this year. The industry group P/S ratio for EV makers with sizable operations is 3.0X. If VinFast Auto could revalue to 3.0X revenues, the company would have a fair value of $6.15 per-share, representing ~30% upside potential (my last fair value was $6.50 per-share which decreased due to decline in consensus top-line estimates).

Data by YCharts

Risks with VinFast Auto

The big risk that I see with VinFast Auto is that the company is only at the very beginning of its international expansion and delivery ramp, meaning VinFast Auto is still losing a lot of money. Other examples, like Lordstown already went out of business and Fisker is said to fight for its survival as well. What would change my mind and rating about VinFast Auto is if the EV company were to fail to improve its operating income/loss situation or were to significantly underperform its full-year delivery target of 100k units.

Final thoughts

VinFast Auto remains an attractive (high-risk) bet on above-average delivery growth, especially because the Vietnamese EV maker is so laser-focused on growing its presence outside of Asia. With the company investing a ton of money to grow its presence outside Vietnam, and increasingly in the U.S., I believe, from a growth perspective, VinFast Auto is a very interesting EV play for long term-focused EV investors. If VinFast Auto can sustain its current delivery momentum and enhance its profit situation, I believe the Vietnamese EV start-up has a lot of surprise potential in FY 2024 and beyond!