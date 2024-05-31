imaginima

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ:CA)(OTCPK:TPZEF) is a combination of the midstream and the royalty business in the oil and gas industry. This is a Canadian company that does business in Canada and reports using Canadian dollars. The article continues the coverage from a previous article by including the latest earnings and an idea of future growth areas. While the company has begun to diversify away from Tourmaline (TOU:CA)(OTCPK:TRMLF), there are still plenty of connections with the company. Therefore, the royalty business has an emphasis on natural gas production while also holding acreage that promises more liquids production in the future.

Dividend Policy

The dividend is currently set at C$0.32 per share quarterly.

The dividend has been growing at a rapid pace. That pace is likely to slow now that the company has established a solid base of business. This was a relatively recent new issue, and so much of the presentation shows rapid growth from a small amount of business.

Now, what is likely to happen is a "live within means" strategy that will involve some reinvestment of cash flow in the business. The dividend is a little more than half the reported cash flow. That leaves a fair amount of cash to repay debt incurred or to reinvest in expanding the business as opportunities arise.

Earnings

Cash flow dipped under C$0.50 per share in the current quarter due to weaker natural gas prices. This was somewhat offset by liquids production growth and some liquids prices that strengthened.

Topaz Energy Financial Summary And Key Results Trend (Topaz Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Like most royalty companies, Topaz does not control the rate of development in the lease areas where it has a royalty. Management must therefore choose carefully what areas to obtain a royalty interest. The production numbers above show a slight trend towards growth, even though the latest quarter production declined slightly from the fourth quarter.

That decline is likely due to the tendency of natural gas producers to bring on production at the beginning of the heating season so that new production can take advantage of the superior seasonal pricing that often occurs in the winter.

Obviously, more time is needed to establish a record of upstream growth on the company lands.

Since this company does have midstream exposure, management can choose to participate in projects (and obviously has chosen to participate in such projects, as there are capital expenditures). This will likewise provide an avenue of growth in the future.

A smaller entity like this one is likely to report growth in lumps after significant acquisitions. That could pose a valuation issue for Mr. Market because Mr. Market usually prefers steady (highly predictable) growth. The company may have to get a lot larger for that to happen.

Midstream Business

The Canadian business tends to be a little more capital intensive in that smaller companies often own things like oil batteries and natural gas processing plants. That means a little more capital is needed for a larger midstream presence than is the case in the United States.

As a result, this company has a niche in that it provides capital for these plants to be built, or it serves as a lender (so to speak) for plants already in operations whose owners need the cash. The company gets a non-operating interest in return for its cash. It can also choose to participate or not participate in expansion projects.

Topaz Energy Interests In Montney Located Leases (Topaz Energy Corporate Presentation Summer 2024)

The infrastructure assets provide a relatively steady income to offset some of the more volatile income from upstream royalty interests. This is important because natural gas prices have been weak lately. The infrastructure assets therefore act as a sort of "floor" below which earnings will not go (compared to the very volatile natural gas royalty interests).

This company therefore would have income that is less volatile than the typical royalty company, but more variable than would be the case for the typical midstream company.

On the other hand, the royalty production can grow without any capital participation by the company, even though the rate of growth is not controlled by the company. Meanwhile, the midstream income probably will not grow materially over time without a capital investment, as much of the midstream interests have relatively high usage rates already.

Heavy Oil

Probably the fastest growing part of the portfolio is the Clearwater Royalty assets. The reason is that overall, this is the most profitable proposition of any interval or area that I follow.

Topaz Energy Summary Of Clearwater Royalty Interests (Topaz Energy Corporate Presentation Summer 2024)

At the current time, this is not a whole lot of the company business. However, the activity levels in this area are well above average for the industry. Therefore, the fast growth in this area could translate into material growth for years to come. The best part of this is that Topaz does not have to invest a penny for it to participate in more production.

Other Material Interests

Topaz has interests in the Deep Basin and Peace River areas. For the time being, the Tourmaline natural gas interests dominate the royalty income. That could change in the future as some of the intervals have more liquids than what is currently producing.

There are also some minor interests after the two mentioned above.

Management will likely, from time to time, make an accretive acquisition to aid the overall growth pace.

Summary

Topaz Energy has reached a point where the overall growth rate is likely to be in the high single digits to low teens. Any acquisitions of additional interests will provide a "big year" in between years of steady growth.

As a new company, some will regard this idea as speculative. But the royalty business does not have the typical upstream risks of dry wells and other issues. A royalty company is paid its interest "off the top" with contract specified allowed deductions. Therefore, the margin is quite large as the business is non-operated.

The midstream business is likewise non-operated and therefore has a large margin for investors. Basically, this company has administrative expense and contractually specified upstream expenses it is responsible for.

The dividend is likely to remain with a relatively high yield in the 6% range. Therefore, the combined dividend yield and the growth rate is likely to prove enticing to investors. For anyone outside Canada, it is highly recommended that your favorite tax expert be consulted before you invest so that there are no surprises.

This would be a new company strong buy consideration, with the elevated risks of a new company and the rapid growth rate that has accompanied it. Management still has to demonstrate that the assets will perform as expected long-term. Once the company has five years of history, a lot of new company issues fade away.

On the other hand, the royalty business and the midstream business are considered much lower risk than is the case for many parts of the oil and gas industry. As such, this is a unique idea that may not appeal to many investors for some time.

Risks

A company like this that invests in non-operated situations can make a mistake about future profitability if the interest does not develop in the future as planned (or is not used in the future as planned). Management expertise in purchasing these types of interest is critical, and so is writing the contractual agreement expertise as well.

The royalty part of the business is subject to the volatility and low visibility of future commodity prices. That can make the income stream too variable for some investors.

The midstream interests are often part of an upstream company and therefore would be dependent upon the financial well-being of those companies in the future. This is different from the United States, where midstream interests are often large companies with decent credit ratings in their own right.

The loss of key personnel could affect the future prospects of the company for years to come. The backing of Tourmaline helps to mitigate this threat. But it will not eliminate it.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.