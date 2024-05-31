China's May PMI Disappointed As Manufacturing Fell Back Into Contraction

Summary

  • Manufacturing sector PMI fell back into contraction amid weak orders and slowing production.
  • Given a fairly strong positive correlation between the data, the disappointing PMI release sends a warning signal for the upcoming industrial production data.
  • If the hard data for industrial activity indeed confirms a slowdown, there could be increased urgency to expedite the rollout of trade-in policies and other policies to support consumption and investment to keep the economy on track to reach its 5% growth target this year.

By Lynn Song

Drop in production and new orders pulled the manufacturing PMI into contraction

China's manufacturing PMI fell to a three-month low of 49.5

China's May manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5, down from 50.4 in April.

