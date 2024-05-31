Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News

Trump Media (DJT) drops after verdict reached in New York criminal case. (00:32) OPEC+ considering extending some production cuts into 2025 - report. (01:15) AI content deals said to be under DOJ scrutiny. (02:08)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) is down nearly 9% premarket.

The stock dropped after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in a criminal trial that accused the former president of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment.

Trump Media & Technology operates the social media platform Truth Social, where the former president frequently posts. He is the majority owner of Trump Media.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, four days ahead of the Republican National Convention. The maximum sentence for falsifying business records is up to four years in prison.

The market is looking to Sunday's OPEC+ meeting where the cartel will decide whether to extend output cuts beyond Q2.

Reuters reported Thursday that OPEC+ is working on a complex deal to be agreed at its meeting that will allow the group to extend some of its deep production cuts into 2025.

The group is currently cutting output by a total of 5.8M bbl/day, including 3.66M bbl/day by OPEC+ members valid through to the end of this year, and 2.2M bbl/day of voluntary cuts by some members which expire at the end of June.

According to the report, the new deal could include extending some or all of the former cuts into 2025 and some or all of the voluntary cuts into Q3 or Q4 of 2024.

The Department of Justice is keeping close tabs on deals between artificial intelligence firms and content creators.

The agency’s top antitrust official told Bloomberg that companies could face action if they don’t compensate artists adequately.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said on the sidelines of a conference at Stanford University, “We’re watching all these deals very carefully. Just because companies enter into deals where another side is exercising monopsony power, doesn’t mean that it’s acceptable under the law."

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed OpenAI recently signed agreements with news providers including News Corp, Financial Times, Axel Springer (which publishes Business Insider), French newspaper Le Monde and Spanish media conglomerate Prisa Media, and Associated Press, among others.

However, OpenAI is also facing several lawsuits alleging copyright infringement, including from New York Times (NYT), George R.R. Martin and John Grisham.

Catalyst watch:

The healthcare sector will have its eyes on the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting that begins in Chicago and runs through June 4. Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) AstraZeneca (AZN), Pfizer (PFE), and Gilead Sciences (GILD) are some of the companies that analysts have circled to watch.

Moderna (MRNA) will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:30am.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday.

In an unusual event, issues with data feeds briefly halted index pricing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and the S&P 500 (SP500) about an hour into the start of regular trading. They resumed ticking soon after.

The Dow (DJI) shed 0.86%, as Salesforce (CRM) posted its worst intraday performance in nearly two decades.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) slipped 1.08%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) retreated 0.60%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.1% at $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.3% at more than $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Following a FQ3 earnings beat, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is up 17% as the cloud security firm raised its annual revenue guidance for the third consecutive quarter amid increasing cyberattacks.

