Introduction

The additive manufacturing company 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is mostly known for having a comprehensive, vertically-integrated 3D printing operation – that is, it is known for developing, producing, maintaining, and fueling all parts that comprise its additive manufacturing network, including the 3D printing machines themselves, the software the machines run on, and the materials the machines use to create printed structures. 3D Systems has attained its current position largely through a mostly-successful M&A campaign over at least the past 2 decades, buying up innovative names in the 3D printing space to solidify its position as a potent player in the 3D printing space. This M&A play appears poised to pay off – the general consensus for the global 3D printing industry is to grow at around a 20% CAGR from the early 2020s until 2030, and to reach around $100 billion in value by 2030, resulting in a sizable opportunity for 3D Systems and other 3D printing companies by the end of the decade.

While it may not be as large an opportunity financially speaking, there is another critical opportunity that may not be appreciated by many investors that 3D Systems may be central to – bioprinting, specifically 3D organ printing.

In this article, I will argue that not only can this bioprinting opportunity be much more significantly capitalized on by 3D Systems because it is one of the few companies well-positioned to capitalize on it at all, 3D Systems would touch many people around the world and significantly improve lives in this segment of the 3D printing industry, and would become noteworthy as one of the only large players in the bioprinting field committed to printing human organs at scale.

However, due to the very significant risk that 3D Systems becomes financially strained in the short to medium term due to its high cash burn, I can only recommend a hold on DDD stock for the time being, at least until cash burn is brought under control or it is able to become a thriving business in the next few years.

Financials

Before getting to the meat of this article, I will briefly cover 3D Systems’ financials to give context to the size of the bioprinting opportunity, and give context to the difficulties 3D Systems faces in the near term.

At time of writing, 3D Systems’ market cap is around $470 million. It has cash of about $330 million and debt of $380 million. Excluding 2015, 2020, 2022, and 2023, the business’s operating cash flow has been positive, sticking to a range of around $25-50 million. On the other hand, excluding 2013, 2014, and 2021, net income for the company has been negative each year, generally resulting in losses of around $100 million annually, implying a 4-year runway at most if this cash burn stays consistent. Disturbingly, 3D Systems achieved a negative net income of over $370 million for FY2023, implying only a 1-year runway at last year’s burn rate.

On top of the disappointing net income numbers, 3D Systems has displayed steeply negative operational cash flow over the past few years, suggesting recent struggles with the core business.

Worse still, 3D Systems’ revenues have been flat for several years, and have begun to trend downward, weakening the company’s base for potential profit.

Clearly, with stagnant and declining revenues, negative cash flows, and negative net income, profitability is an issue. On this front, 3D Systems announced after the end of the third quarter of 2023 that, as a result of lower-than-expected revenues and a degree of softening demand for its products, the company planned to cut costs in order to reduce lossmaking. However, the company stated that while cutting costs, it would pursue the following goals (emphasis added):

[P]reserve key investments in new product development … [and release] a number of highly innovative new production printing platforms and advanced engineering materials needed to meet anticipated customer needs in the years ahead. The net result of these actions will drive near-term profitability and cash performance, while supporting exciting long-term growth…

To sum up, while 3D Systems seems to usually run a somewhat profitable core business, its M&A-heavy strategy in the 2010s decade appears to have been a costly endeavor. Buying up whole companies often doesn’t come cheap, and there are also write-downs, depreciation of purchased assets, and other costs incurred by M&A campaigns that eat into the company’s finances. These and other issues have led 3D Systems to tighten its belt in the near term, though its cuts will aim to preserve its long term goals and innovative projects in the 3D printing space.

On top of all of this, in 2021, 3D Systems took out $460 million of debt in the form of a convertible bond with 0% regular interest that matures in November of 2026. While vital to helping the company to invest in its operations, this debt will be a noose around 3D Systems’ neck as it ramps up its business. Notably, 3D Systems did pay off about 30% of its debt load last year, per its Q4'23 earnings report (dollar amounts in thousands):

In December 2023, the company repurchased $135,130 of its Convertible Senior Notes ("Convertible Notes") for $100,614 including transaction expenses, opportunistically reducing its outstanding debt by nearly 30% at a substantial discount to par-value…

This will go a long way toward improving its finances, but that means over $300 million of debt remained on the company’s books at the end of 2023, which must be used sparingly and deployed judiciously toward making the company’s business profitable enough to eventually pay this money back. The company may be able to restructure this debt in the right circumstances, but even if it could, terms to do so may not be favorable as the notes get closer to maturity, so paying them off as soon as possible under current terms would probably be ideal.

In any case, 3D Systems’ finances, including profits, losses, and debts, are in the ten- and hundred-million dollar ranges. On the other hand, the opportunity in the organ printing market, and in 3D printing overall, is in the billions of dollars, which signals substantial opportunity for the company if it can endure the financial pressure, perform well, and gain significant market share.

The Meat of the Organ Printing Thesis

In the US, the organ transplant network suffers such a great imbalance of low organ supply and high organ demand that over a dozen Americans per day, or 6000 per year, die while waiting for an organ they need to live. While not as bad as in the US, the supply/demand imbalance is evident in Europe, too. In Europe in 2022, 6000 deceased organ donors gave organs to people on a list of over 13,000 recipients. 9000 more people joining the list by the end of the year, indicating a possible worsening of the organ supply/demand problem on the continent.

Because of these dynamics, solid organ transplanting is very valuable, and is low-hanging fruit for a company that 3D prints organs, with the highest demand for organs in places like the US that have opt-in transplant systems, making it harder for people who need organs to get them. Solid organ printing is already on the horizon and nearing clinical trials, and solid organ printing and transplantation should be developed and more widely commercialized by the end of the 2020s or the early 2030s.

Additionally, replacing so-called “vestigial” organs is also valuable; replacing vestigial organs can lead to higher quality of life for patients. Despite the implications of their name, vestigial organs are not necessarily useless, yet if they cause any inconvenience, we often extract these organs as if this were the case. The gallbladder, appendix, and tonsils, are good examples of organs considered to be “vestigial” or useless that actually have very important roles to play in the body, with several deleterious effects for people if these organs are removed. Long-term physiological consequences of their removal can take years to appear, and can outweigh benefits of their removal in the long term; ultimately, as the organ printing area of the bioprinting segment develops, these vestigial organs may be printed for deployment into patients as well.

Rejecting the Risk of Rejection – Why Organ Printing Will Replace Transplantation

Currently, donated organs from other people – living or dead – are the only organs recipients have access to. But since these donor organs are foreign to the recipients’ bodies, the recipients’ immune systems consider the donor organ hostile and are primed to attack it; this phenomenon is called rejection, and it requires drugs to suppress the immune system. Unfortunately, immunosuppression leaves organ recipients vulnerable to various diseases and other ailments.

Bioprinting companies can print critical organs like lungs, hearts, and livers, as well as replacement vestigial organs, all without the need for a person to sacrifice an organ. Importantly, 3D-printed organs can be made from recipient patients’ own cells. Since the printed organ grows from the recipients’ cells, there is virtually no risk of the organ being rejected by the recipients’ immune system. Organ recipients are therefore likely to want transplanted organs made from their own tissue, because if the rejection risk is eliminated, they will no longer need to suppress their immune system on a regular basis, improving their quality of life over transplanting from a donor organ.

Avoiding these issues for organ recipients by switching to 3D-printed organs will result in better health outcomes for organ recipients, making 3D-printed organs the ideal choice among transplant patients. While there are risks regarding 3D-printed organ development, which I will cover in the “Risks” section of this article, I believe that the benefits of printed organs will make these organs universally preferred in the long term over other types of organ sources, even in countries that don’t have a big organ shortage among their transplant populations.

Vestigial organ replacement using 3D-printed copies will be a smaller, but still significant, element of the organ printing business in the future. Research shows the benefits these organs have, as shown with the supposedly useless vestigial organs of the gallbladder, appendix, and tonsils. Vestigial organ replacement is thus a hidden opportunity within a hidden opportunity.

Reduce Scarcity, Reduce Suffering

To list one last notable downstream effect, once we are able to 3D print organs as easily as we print paper, and with almost as few ethical concerns about it, we may be able to eliminate or cripple the black market for organs. While it is a rather sophisticated criminal enterprise, the root cause of the black market organ trade is the severe supply/demand imbalance between organ donors and organ recipients. Once this is resolved, and affordable organs can be quickly and easily created and implanted into recipients, people will no longer need to resort to the black market for organs, and the black market for organs will rapidly decline.

3D Systems, in addressing organ scarcity, will alleviate human suffering on multiple levels by making organs more easily accessible via organ printing.

The Competition – Why 3D Systems is Best Positioned to Capitalize on the 3D-Printed Organ Opportunity

3D Systems describes its bioprinting capabilities as follows (emphasis added):

Our Print to Perfusion™ process enables 3D printing of high-resolution scaffolds, which can be perfused with living cells to create tissues. Through the combination of bioprinting technology, biocompatible 3D printing materials, and a broad range of cell types including patient-derived cells, we can construct patient-specific living tissues.... 3D Systems’ capabilities as a technology innovator ... ha[ve] enabled advances in lung modeling, 3D printing, as well as material formulation and material handling to yield significant capabilities in bioprinters and biomaterials for the eventual production of transplantable lungs and other human solid organs.

In line with these statements, 3D Systems’ tissue-related affairs in the bioprinting space are no surprise. 3D Systems’ past collaboration with United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) on organ-focused bioprinting has allowed it to help create an incredibly complex 3D-printed lung scaffold capable of gas exchange. 3D Systems has also begun to pursue organ-on-a-chip technology that involves growing living organ tissue to perfuse drugs into for better drug discovery. The company is also developing a program that would allow it to help grow patient-tailored living tissues in the context of surgical reconstruction, starting with breast tissue.

From these developments, and from its statements about its bioprinting and organ printing ambitions, it seems the company has at least a couple of avenues by which to develop a strong presence in the organ printing space, as well as the desire to do so where possible. However, I am not sure the same can be said for most of its peers and competitors.

Take 3D Systems’ similarly-sized peers, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) and Materialise N.V. (MTLS). Materialise focuses on printing implants, prosthetics, and detailed organ models, including models of the heart; however, its organ models are not made up of living tissue, and are not meant to replace solid organs. In this sense, Materialise is at most an indirect competitor to 3D Systems in the developing organ printing business. The same can be said of Stratasys – this company also restricts itself to detailed organ models, and does not pursue the printing of living organs and tissue. Still, these companies should not be underestimated in the wider bioprinting industry, even if they will not compete directly with 3D Systems in printing living organs.

On the other hand, direct competitors to 3D Systems’ organ printing business include Organovo Holdings (ONVO), one of the first companies to develop a commercial 3D printer for human tissues; BICO Group AB (OTCPK:CLLKF) (OTCPK:BCCOY), a Swedish company with a significant organ printing division; Tissue Regenix Group plc (OTCPK:TSSNF), a company specializing in scaffold-assisted bone growth and repair; and Biolife4D Corporation (SAVU), a private bioprinting company specializing in 3D-printed hearts that hopes to go public in the near future.

It should be noted that almost all of these direct competitors to 3D Systems’ organ printing business are nanocap companies at time of writing, with market caps averaging $25 million each among the smallest three, Organovo, Biolif4D, and Tissue Regenix. BICO Group, while much larger than the other competitors, has a market cap ~30% smaller than 3D Systems’, and has only $75 million in cash compared to 3D Systems’ $300 million. Frankly, it may take a very long time for any of these players to become a substantial threat to 3D Systems’ organ business, due to the vastly greater resources and financing available to 3D Systems for fueling its 3D organ printing ambitions.

In sum, among publicly traded companies, the competitive landscape regarding the nascent 3D organ printing industry is mostly populated with either puny pure plays with miniscule market caps, or large 3D printing companies that are operating only adjacent to organ printing while devoting few, if any, resources or capital to developing capacity for 3D-printed living tissue and organ manufacturing. The only exception I see here is 3D Systems, with a relatively large market cap of over $450 million and cash of more than half that amount. It seems that only 3D Systems is positioned to incubate a viable large-scale 3D-printed organ business, and as such, it is 3D Systems which stands to gain significant revenues and market share from this opportunity as the printed organ market develops.

The Organ Printing Opportunity

The Global Opportunity Breakdown

Based on an estimate of the 3D-printed organ market as presented by IndustryARC, and in line with multiple other market researchers, the market for printed organs should grow at a nearly 20% CAGR until 2030, and should reach nearly $7 billion in size from its current size of $2 billion. The following image features the market share of printed organs by region:

I will assume that as the 3D-printed organ industry grows, the market share breakdown by region of the globe as seen in the pie graph will stay mostly unchanged for the rest of the 2020s. Organ printing technology is mostly concentrated in the areas with the largest market share today, and that is likely to remain true for quite some time.

The Company Opportunity Breakdown

I estimate that 3D Systems takes at least a 20% share of the organ printing market’s revenue, due to the company’s clear commitment to organ printing combined with its comparatively large resources and financial means derived from its main 3D printing business. This would mean capturing half of the North American organ market alone if it concentrated its efforts there. More likely, though, 3D Systems would prioritize the US, Europe, and APAC regions in line with each region’s global market share, so perhaps 3D Systems takes 10% of revenue of the global market from North America, 5.5% from Europe, and 4.5% from the APAC region.

I also think an extra 10% should be added to the total size of the bioprinting market by 2030, since certain market demand and opportunity is likely not represented in the consensus estimates. Much of the current focus related to organs is on critical organs needed for survival, yet little attention is being paid to the future demand for vestigial organs, and other organs extracted or lost due to circumstances like illnesses, traumatic injuries, or birth defects.

The replacement of such organs could grant people significant health benefits, and I think the consensus estimates miss the potential demand that patients may have for these organs by 2030; an additional 10% should account for this market demand in organ printing, and would bring the size of the organ printing market to $7.5 billion in 2030.

3D Systems, 3D Printing, Organ Printing, and My 2030 Price Target

Assumptions and Rationale

Now I'll put it all together for 3D Systems and see where I think the company’s stock could be by 2030. My assumptions are as follows.

First, I assume that the 2030 Price to Sales ratio of DDD stock will be about 2 in 2030, a healthy premium above the current industrials sector P/S of ~1.5. I assign DDD a premium valuation due to the fact that 3D printing companies as a whole will add significant value to the industrials sector – enough to likely command a premium valuation within the sector in the coming years.

Second, I assume that 3D Systems will capture 5% of the global 3D printing revenue opportunity annually by 2030, and 20% of organ printing revenue opportunity by 2030. If these opportunities reach $100 billion and $7.5 billion in size, respectively, 3D Systems’ revenue in 2030 would be around $5 billion plus $1.5 billion, or $6.5 billion in annual revenue. I assign these percentages because I see 3D printing as a winner-takes-most market long term, that is, only the top dozen or so will capture the majority of the market. For the top dozen 3D printing firms globally, if they all have an equal chance of doing equally well, that is an 8% market share for each; I will be a bit conservative here for 3D Systems and say it will get 5% instead. Regarding the 20% for organ printing, I think 3D Systems is far enough along, and focused enough, on mass organ printing that it will be one of the biggest winners by a very wide margin, especially due to having few, if any, well-capitalized competitors in the organ printing space.

Third, I assume that the CAGR of outstanding shares of DDD stock will be 9%. This growth rate is less than half the ~20% CAGR expected for the 3D printing market size overall, but is still twice the ~4.5% CAGR of outstanding shares of DDD stock from 2010 to 2023.

Crucially, fourth and finally, I assume that no financial woes disrupt 3D Systems’ ability to rigorously pursue its business interests and maintain and capitalize on its assets, thereby allowing DDD stock to reflect unimpeded growth of 3D Systems’ prospects into 2030.

While the first two assumptions are optimistic, they should be achievable for 3D Systems due to its status as both a strong 3D printing player, and as one of the only prominent organ printing players. These first two bullish assumptions are balanced against the bearish third assumption, which dampens the stock’s prospects by implying higher share count growth than has historically been seen.

Use of P/S for 3D Systems in 2030

Regarding my use of P/S as part of my price target projection instead of other metrics like P/E, I go by P/S here because there are currently no earnings for 3D Systems to use to calculate EPS, as the company is not currently profitable. Additionally, 3D printing as an industry is a relatively young part of the industrials sector with a lot of growth ahead of it, so margins and profitability/earnings for companies in 3D printing may look different compared to companies in other areas of the industrials sector, similar to SaaS companies commanding higher margins than other companies within Seeking Alpha’s “Information Technology” sector. Even if one knew with certainty the revenue amount for 3D Systems by 2030, the uncertainty regarding profit margins for the company makes EPS difficult to project, so using P/E would be somewhat speculative.

On the other hand, one can project revenues/sales for 3D Systems to 2030 based on the size of the markets/opportunities it is exposed to, and one can estimate the market share 3D Systems could gain in each market in 2030. Using projected market share and market opportunities specific to 3D Systems, calculating these sales/revenue for the company, dividing this by projected 2030 shares outstanding, and multiplying by P/S to establish a 2030 price target should be far less speculative.

2030 Price Target Calculations and Implications

With shares outstanding of DDD stock at around 130 million at the end of 2023, a CAGR of 9% results in outstanding shares of 238 million by the end of 2030. With annual revenue estimated at $6.5 billion by 2030, revenue or sales per share by 2030 for DDD stock should be $27.31. At a Price/Sales ratio of 2, this gives a price per share of $54.62 for DDD stock in 2030, implying that DDD stock could appreciate several-fold by the end of the decade from its current price of about $3.50 per share.

This indicates that 3D Systems could be a solid investment to buy and hold for rest of the decade – based mostly on the growth of the 3D manufacturing market overall, but also based in large part on the 3D organ printing opportunity that 3D Systems is aiming to capture.

As an aside, the organ printing business may be disproportionately significant to 3D Systems’ growth prospects, in terms of both the company and the stock. Organ printing overall stands to contribute to around 7% of the entire 2030 3D printing market opportunity (up to $7.5 billion out of ~$100 billion); however, organ printing may contribute over 20% of projected revenue for 3D Systems in 2030 ($1.5 billion out of $6.5 billion).

This disproportionate financial impact doesn’t account for the value of the lives saved and improved because of 3D Systems’ organ printing business, which further underscores the importance of the organ printing opportunity for the company, and for humanity.

Risks

General Risks, Organ Market Risks

There are a few general risks here. One is that I may have been overly optimistic about 3D Systems’ prospects regarding the general 3D printing market and the organ printing opportunity. Another is that I may have underestimated the company’s competition. Perhaps Stratasys or another big name in the larger bioprinting space turns to directly competing with 3D Systems in organ printing, or a fairly large direct competitor like BICO or a different firm is able to somehow outcompete 3D Systems in the organ segment, or possibly outcompete 3D Systems in the greater 3D printing industry. 3D Systems also may not execute well enough to capitalize on the opportunities before it for various reasons, such as poor strategies or tactics by management, or perfect-storm events that result in an “annus horribillis” or two.

And of course, among the general risks, 3D Systems may be fundamentally unable to sell printers, materials, and/or services at a profit even after ramping up to higher volumes and gaining the benefits of increased economies of scale. In this scenario, 3D Systems would continue to make more losses, incur greater and greater debts that it cannot pay, and may ultimately become insolvent as a company and be forced to sell its assets or liquidate completely. The company must show an ability to sustainably and consistently produce profit, e.g. positive net income, for this last risk to be mitigated.

There are also risks specific to the opportunity regarding replacing organ transplantation with organ printing. While the science of organ transplantation is progressing well, it is far from ready for prime time, and fully printable organs may not be ready in large enough volumes to sustain a $7.5 billion industry segment by 2030. This reduces the upside for 3D Systems and all others in the organ printing space. Additionally, the legal, ethical, and regulatory landscape may disallow 3D organ printing by 2030, regardless of whether the science matures enough for printing to become possible at a large scale, further restricting the upside for 3D Systems.

Financial Risks

The financial risks to 3D Systems are great, and are arguably of greatest importance in the short term. Failure to wisely use the money from its 2021 bond issuance and cut all unnecessary costs could mean a decline of the company into insolvency once the notes mature in late 2026. The odds appear stacked against 3D Systems’ survival, as its Altman Z score is 0.25 at time of writing, indicating significant financial stress for this company. 3D Systems might need to sell assets to survive and avoid bankruptcy if it is unable to pay off or restructure its debt, though selling assets would greatly endanger its prospects as a leading 3D-printing leader, let alone as a top 3D organ printer.

10-K Risks

At time of writing, 3D Systems still has not filed their 10-K report with the SEC. This isn’t necessarily a sign of bad news, but it is possible that the company’s tardiness is due to either lacking adequate staff to complete the report on time, working through some financial errors and missteps so that they are not reproduced on the report, or taking time to put a positive spin on some very negative financial results that the 10-K report will lay bare. These possibilities are rather bearish, and the tardiness on the 10-K filing is itself a bearish development, since the SEC could eventually sanction the company for not producing the report in a timely manner. 3D Systems already filed for a 2-week extension with the SEC to complete the 10-K, and has blown past it; consequences of one kind or another may be forthcoming as a result.

Speaking of 10-K consequences and deadlines, the New York Stock Exchange, home to DDD stock, has given 3D Systems a 6-month grace period, beginning March 15, 2024, to produce the 10-K. Failure to file the 10-K by mid-September of this year could result in DDD stock being delisted from the NYSE. Since institutional stockholders own ~65% of the shares, and institutions are often obligated to only hold stocks hosted by major stock exchanges, delisting would constitute a huge blow to DDD stock, as many institutional investors would be forced to sell.

While it is unlikely that all or most of these 10-K risks will come to pass, investors should keep them in mind, especially if the second week of September rolls around with no 10-K in sight from 3D Systems. If the 10-K does come in before then, but reveals some particularly bad news, investors may feel compelled to dump DDD shares, eroding the standing of current shareholders and possibly worsening the short term (and even the long term) buy case for DDD.

Conclusion

3D Systems is a fairly large pure play 3D printing company that is involved in a fairly niche opportunity within the space. This opportunity, the 3D-printed organ opportunity, is more important than many investors may realize, financially and at the human level. Since few other companies are focusing on this opportunity, I think 3D Systems is set to become a dominant market player in the space, along with being an important player in the 3D printing industry overall. Accounting for these opportunities, I calculate a 2030 price target for DDD stock of nearly $55 per share, several times larger than the current price at time of writing.

But it is not guaranteed that the company will be able to take advantage of these opportunities come 2030. 3D Systems’ financial position is very delicate, and the company faces a big test in late-2026 when its major debt comes due. The outcome of 3D Systems’ financial tests will determine whether the company enjoys a period of feast (prosperity) or famine (decline/insolvency) by 2030; it is currently too early to tell. Accordingly, for investors in the 3D printing space, I rate DDD a hold for the long term. Investors should consider monitoring or revisiting this company in the lead-up to the 2026 debt maturity, and refrain from buying DDD shares until that time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.