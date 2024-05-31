hapabapa

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) certainly has a good track record of top-line growth leveraging a structurally growing market, but recent trends raise concerns, with a sharp deceleration in core KPIs and underwhelming guidance in a context of deceleration across many firms in cybersecurity. Such a rapid top-line deterioration in a growth business like Fortinet presents challenges, including the risk of a significant decline in free cash flow (FCF), a risk I believe to be not reflected in current valuations.

Lots of moving parts in Cybersecurity

The cybersecurity market has boomed in recent years. It is estimated that around 84% of companies are now hybrid, a characteristic that has increased the potential attack surface that needs to be protected by each firm’s cybersecurity portfolio. Gartner also estimates that 90% of enterprises will have experienced a security incident related to the edge network by 2026, suggesting no businesses are immune.

The investment case for cybersecurity products is rather straightforward. The average breach costs a company $9.5m, so even several hundred thousand dollars spent in cybersecurity present a high ROI for businesses. However, this doesn’t mean that cybersecurity budgets are infinite. The cybersecurity space is seeing an increasingly competitive environment and the need to rely on a broad range of cybersecurity solutions to have protection against attacks that have expanded in terms of surface, volume and complexity.

Fortinet is among the cybersecurity players that are aware that organizations are increasingly pursuing a vendor consolidation strategy. While this is attributed to the need to reduce risk and minimize complexity, I believe there is an untold story that cybersecurity budgets cannot expand ad infinitum, and firms increasingly rely on fewer but broader solutions to balance the need for wider protection with finite cybersecurity budgets.

Therefore, the need for cybersecurity solutions leads to expanding markets, with a ‘24 - ‘28 expected CAGR of 8% for secure networking, 13% for security operations, and 18% for universal SASE. However, constantly evolving threats lead to short product cycles lasting only a few years on average, and a constant stream of innovative players entering the market. With 700,000 enterprises using Fortinet products, including 73% of Fortune 100 and 69% of Global 2000, Fortinet's growth seems to be increasingly dependent on upselling and cross-selling.

Sharp Deterioration of Top-Line Trends

Deterioration in fundamental trends at Fortinet has been swift and severe. The pandemic-induced move to work-from-home expanded the need for cybersecurity solutions to cover an expanded attack surface, and the positive backdrop arguably continued after Russia’s war on Ukraine created the perception of heightened cyber risk coming from Russia. The total boost lasted a few years and led to billings growth surpassing 30% in 2021 and 2022, before starting a sharp deceleration in 2023, culminating in a YoY decline in billings of ~6% in Q1’24.

Company Filings, Author

Product revenue, in particular, has been suffering for several quarters and was down a whopping 18% in Q1’24. For the remainder of 2024, Fortinet expects product revenue growth rates will continue to be impacted by the drawdown of backlog in earlier periods and earlier pricing actions. While service revenue growth has also decelerated, its growth remains at a healthy rate of ~24%.

Company Filings, Author

Based on 2024 guidance, billings are expected to show only a marginal growth of 1.6% in 2024. Revenue is still expected to grow at a 9.2% rate, entirely driven by service revenue growth of 17%, which is expected to experience a sharp deceleration in the rest of the year. The 17% revenue growth guidance for service revenue implies that the segment is going to grow only ~15% for the rest of the year.

Underperforming versus Peers

While Fortinet takes pride in its superior profitability compared to competitors like Palo Alto Networks, its top-line trends have significantly underperformed Palo Alto's over the past three quarters, with a gap in revenue growth rates as high as 1,000bps.

Company Filings, Author

What’s clear in my view, however, is that the industry is experiencing a deceleration. Other key names in the industry are also experiencing decelerating revenue and billings trends, although not as dramatic. Check Point software’s revenue growth was 6% in Q1’24, with a billings growth of ~7%.

Cash Flow Trends to Monitor

It is generally a red flag when a growth business experiences such a sharp deceleration. We have seen similar patterns in sectors that benefited from short-term boosts in recent years such as eCommerce and food delivery translating into a languishing performance for the shares of these businesses. For a business like Fortinet, a sharp deceleration in the top line can bring deterioration in cash flow trends. Fortinet trades at a relatively steep TTM P/E multiple of ~38x. Like for many other SAAS businesses, many investors are usually focused on FCF metrics, which generally look more attractive than earnings metrics for businesses that experience benefits from prepayments. With a TTM FCF of nearly $1.7bn, Fortinet currently trades at ~26x FCF.

With pre-payments on subscriptions, deferred revenue is generally a key source of free cash flow for the business. This was ~35% of operating cash flows in Q1’23 but declined to just ~6% in Q1’24 as revenue growth declined to 7%. Previously, the net impact of deferred revenue minus deferred contract costs was consistently positive. This trend reversed in Q1'24.

While the change in deferred revenue provided minimal cash flows, a sharp decline in accounts receivable offset this. Given the firms’ DSO are around 81 days, I believe this positive boost is unlikely to persist in upcoming quarters.

Fortinet Filings, Author

A sustained decline in revenue growth will negatively impact FCF due to the reduced benefit of prepayments. In a worst-case scenario, if revenue growth turns negative, the positive impact of prepayments could turn into a drain on cash flow. While working capital has other moving parts influenced by various factors, adjusting FCF solely for deferred revenue/costs would result in a much weaker figure than the reported ~$1.7 billion, closer to ~$1.1 billion, corresponding to a multiple of ~40x.

Company Filings, Author

I see that consensus has FCF at $1.7bn, so a lot of benefit of the doubt is currently given to the firm’s ability to deal with these dynamics. The consequence is that FCF trends taken at face value and FCF-based valuation could mislead regarding Fortinet’s fair valuation and underestimate the downside risk. Should the business’ revenue not reaccelerate with prepayments boosting FCF, I think there is significant downside potential implied in the current multiples. Although not structural, capex is expected to remain elevated in the $350-400m range, and cash taxes are expected to increase substantially from $426m in 2023 to $500-550m in FY’24, putting further pressure on FCF.

Upside Risks

A strong reacceleration in revenue could cause relief and allow the business to expand FCF again. While the core networking part of the business is struggling and is down YoY (bringing total billings down by 6%), other areas such as FortiWeb, FortiMail and OTT security are experiencing strong growth. Unified SASE and SecOps also delivered billings growth. A major acceleration in those areas could help offset the weakness in networking.

Lastly, I believe that further escalation of risks on the geopolitical side, such as in Asia-Pacific, could fuel the cybersecurity space again and act as a tide that lifts all boats.

Conclusion

Fortinet, once a reliable growth engine and quality compounder in cybersecurity, has recently encountered turbulence, with a sharp deterioration of top-line trends and poor billings in a cybersecurity market that is softening after years of favorable market conditions. While many investors focus on the reported FCF, they may be overlooking the underlying dynamics: slow or stagnant revenue growth could lead to a significant decline in cash flow. The current valuation may not fully reflect this risk. The next few quarters will be key to assessing the impact of slower revenue trends on cash flows.