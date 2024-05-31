JHVEPhoto

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: NYSE:COP) is a more than $130 billion company that just announced an acquisition of Marathon Oil (NYSE: NYSE:MRO) to build a combined company with a potential valuation of more than $150 billion. This new megacorporation will have incredibly strong shale assets. As we'll see throughout this article, this acquisition supports ConocoPhillips long-term strengths, making the company a strong investment opportunity.

Marathon Oil Transaction Overview

The transaction is expensive and all-stock based, which is generally a concern that we have.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company expects the acquisition to close at year-end at a $22.5 billion enterprise value, which includes $5.4 billion of assumed debt along with 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share of Marathon Oil. The transaction is expected to close by year-end, although it will potentially face some scrutiny around shared assets.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to FCF per share, with $500 million in identified savings. The company has a dividend yield of more than 3.3%, which is expected to increase by 34% in year-end. That's a yield of more than 4% by year-end for those who invest today, one of the largest yields in the industry among large-cap oil companies.

The company plans to acquire more than $20 billion in stock over the next 3 years, enabling it to fully re-acquire all issued shares (assuming no share price increases). That's enough for the company to acquire a double-digit % of shares outstanding, and it shows the company's financial strength using issued shares as a cheap way to borrow cash.

That only works if the company's share price doesn't increase dramatically.

Pro Forma Acquisition Details

The combined company will have an incredibly strong portfolio of assets, with strong integrated oil basin assets.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The combined Eagle Ford shale assets of the two companies mesh incredibly well for almost 500 thousand acres with almost 400 thousand barrels / day of production. That is the premier acquisition happening here and the premier benefit that ConocoPhillips is receiving with a massive synergy between the two company's acreage.

In Bakken and Delaware shale, the company is hitting 800 thousand net acres in each, with much more production in the Delaware Basin (almost 600 thousand barrels / day) versus 220 thousand barrels / day in the Bakken. Thea acreage is much more complimentary in the Bakken. There are some other Anadarko and Equatorial Guinea assets as well.

The acquisition will build an incredibly strong and well-integrated company.

Combined Corporation Synergy

At the same time, the primary benefit of such an acquisition is the resulting synergies, which are expected to be $500 million annually.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Half of the annual savings will come from G&A costs, with some other modest costs. A lot of it is reducing overlapping costs, along with opportunities to lower operating costs. Those savings effectively go straight to the profits of the combined company, and it's $500 million / year that helps justify a $20 billion acquisition by itself.

The transaction has a 16% premium, or ~$3.5 billion of premium, and the $500 million in synergies is more than enough to justify that premium by itself.

Combined Company Shareholder Returns

The company is committed to continue generating strong long-term shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company is increasing its dividend, and it continues to have one of the strongest dividend growths in the industry. We expect it to continue increasing that dividend as a core source of its yield, while its share buybacks are a 5% yield. That's a high single-digit overall shareholder yield, one the company can comfortably afford.

The company is continuing to generate strong shareholder returns, and it has a long history of generating returns. We expect it to continue generating these returns going forward.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that oil is an industry in consolidation right now. ConocoPhillips is chasing a long line of acquisitions, after the acquisitions of Hess Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources. Other bids could emerge for ConocoPhillips and those bids could result in a bidding war that results in ConocoPhillips overpaying, a massive risk to future returns.

Conclusion

The oil industry is going through another round of consolidation as companies are, even in a market where borrowing is expensive, taking advantage of growth and synergies. Companies such as ConocoPhillips are using equity with the plan to repurchase shares rather than borrowing high-cost debt. They plan to eventually repurchase those shares.

ConocoPhillips expects to see strong synergies from the acquisition to the tune of $500 million annualized. That combines with significant complimentary assets that more than justify the premium paid for the acquisition. Overall, ConocoPhillips is a valuable long-term investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.