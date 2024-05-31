yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have recently been reviewing luxury brands, mainly because these companies, when well-managed, are capable of performing better than the general market during stressful periods. Hermès (OTCPK:HESAY) (OTCPK:HESAF) is a good example. Below you can see that coming into the Covid crisis, Hermès was performing better than the S&P 500, and it kept it that way even through the most difficult days. Even if gold was a better performer during the peak crisis days, the truth is that it didn't take long for Hermès to leave everyone in the dust.

Equities are very susceptible to panics, especially because there is a tendency for investors to flee towards liquidity. In the graph above, even gold suffered from that knee-jerk reaction. Therefore, it is hard to find equities that are immune to market disruptions. Nevertheless, I believe the trick is to have shares whose underlying business is rapidly understood by investors as resilient to economic stress. I have found that to be the case with well-managed luxury houses.

Business model

Like other European luxury powerhouses, Hermès relies on craftsmanship and savoir-faire. The company's manufacturing skills stem from their knowledge of materials and their skills in working with those materials. One important pillar of the company's manufacturing has been to codify the manufacturing techniques and to actively teach their collaborators the appropriate ways of stitching and cutting. That also means that relocalizing production is kept to a bare minimum while screening the marketplace for opportunities to vertically integrate.

On the other hand, the distribution is based on a store network, where a significant part is operated by the company. The end result is an experience that is completely controlled by Hermès. In the same way, that the company provides training for its artisans, it also provides rigorous training to its store staff to ensure the proper treatment and in-store experience.

Unlike competitors like Louis Vuitton, Hermès has not followed a brand conglomerate strategy. Although the company does own other brands, the focus has been on expanding the brand reach to other market segments like footwear, fragrances, and watches.

It is important to understand that for this business to scale, it needs meticulous planning ahead. The company needs to train new artisans, source or increase the production of materials, and expand its store fleet. The benefit of this grinding is that the company does not rely on third-party manufacturing offshore, which reduces counterfeiting and ensures the scarcity of their goods. The end result is that the company has been able to achieve high sales turnover at full price, which reinforces the brand's desirability.

Financials

One result is that the company has been capable of maintaining revenue growth while also improving gross and profit margins. This might seem counterintuitive, since the company does not have an obvious way to scale up without having to add more manpower.

However, selling your goods at full price while vertically integrating where it makes sense, if well executed, does wonders for your profits in the long term. That seems to be the case for Hermès.

The company is projecting more production units and modest store expansion. In its 2023 report, the company stated that it intends to expand and renovate 20 units around the world. The company is also developing new production capacity in the Silk division by opening a new printing line in France. In the Leather Goods & Saddlery division, the company intends to open a new production unit per year and hire 300 new workers. This means that there are good prospects for steady revenue and profitability growth.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, the company shows a healthy balance sheet. For starters, the fact that the company does not base its strategy on buying other brands means that the company has not resorted to debt issuance and has kept its debt level very low. On the other hand, the business has been well-run and has generated a healthy flow of cash that has allowed them to organically finance growth expansion while steadily increasing the liquidity position.

Valuation & Risks

My research has revealed a powerful business model, with very good execution, as the financials exhibit. We should now juxtapose the valuation metrics against a set of peers to understand where the company lies comparatively.

Looking at the price-to-sales ratio, we see that the company has the highest ratio of all the peers listed. It has a higher sales multiple than e.l.f. (ELF), which has expectations of explosive growth. In Hermès' case, the growth has been good, but still short of e.l.f., which is presently a high-flyer. However, the justification is likely the profit margin differential between e.l.f. and Hermès, with the French luxury brand enjoying profit margins north of 32%.

When we look at the price-to-earnings ratio, we see that e.l.f. is the most expensive company, and Hermès is the second highest. In e.l.f.'s case, it doesn't surprise the hefty PE ratio because the company is going through an explosive growth phase and the market is discounting that. In Hermès' case, it shouldn't be a surprise that a company that has profit margins that are almost double those of peers like Louis Vuitton and L'Oréal also has a higher PE ratio.

In any case, these multiples are very generous and should make us pause. They reflect expectations of almost flawless execution. If things keep going well for Hermès, we will look back and say that the present is a fair price. However, if for some reason consumer tastes change, profitability will likely suffer and suddenly investors will be questioning whether the present high multiples really reflect the company's prospects. For instance, digital luxury retail is a field that incumbents are still trying to understand, and it might bring opportunities and threats alike.

Additionally, we have seen that the company scales up slowly because it needs to train workers and source materials. This means that growth will not be explosive. It also means that if the company needs to scale down, it will have to fire people who took a long time to train.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe this company can be worth around $305 billion, $291 per share, by 2026 if it keeps executing well. That implies revenues of $20.38 billion, a profit margin of around 30%, and an earnings multiple of 50.

Nevertheless, given that the company's market capitalization is now close to $248 billion, the expected annual return, around 7%, seems very low given the always-present risk of anything going wrong. A more acceptable hurdle rate would be an annual return of around 15%.

That said, I will keep this company under close watch and I will consider buying shares at a price below $191, or close to 20% below the current price of $235. That would imply an annual return of around 15% to our target of $291. Obviously, a company of this quality might never trade there again.

