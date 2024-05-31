mgstudyo/E+ via Getty Images

I have been searching for safer food companies to buy in 2024. Plus, I love an intelligent bargain backed by underreported real estate values. Today's pick scores highly on both ideas. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) is a Florida orange grove owner, with roughly 54,574 acres in its portfolio (48,949 used for citrus farming). Alico ranks as one of the largest U.S. growers of oranges, selling much of its production to Tropicana [owned by PepsiCo (PEP) and PAI Partners]. This single customer accounted for 81% of FY 2023 sales.

Around 400 shareholders and 200 employees are part of the investment and business operating equation. Alico has been in Florida for 125 years. The equity market capitalization is a little under $200 million at $26 per common share. The indicated dividend is $0.20 annually, paid $0.05 quarterly (0.7% for yield).

My primary bullish thesis is taking the resale value of its land, subtracting all debts and liabilities, then adding back the worth of its buildings and farming/processing equipment at a 50% fire-sale rate (using the accounting depreciated number on its books), leaves a "break-up value" per share in the neighborhood of $51 (after capital gains taxes), roughly DOUBLE the current quote of $26!

Let's do a deeper dive into the investment proposition.

Orange Juice Business

Unusual freezes and Hurricane Ian (late September 2022) over the last several years have damaged harvest yields, hurting sales and income from its citrus operations (traditionally 95% of operating revenues minus land asset sales). So, investors focused on the orange farming business have been quite disappointed with results of late. Poor sales in 2023-24, roughly half the run rate of 2022, are the main excuse keeping Alico's share price trading well under its true intrinsic value to owners.

The good news on the citrus front is frozen orange juice futures have jumped to nearly $5 per pound in 2024, quite a distance from numbers closer to $1 in 2019, mostly the result of climate change around the world. Previously rare storms, droughts, freezes, etc. are now happening with increased frequency in many parts of the tropical world. For example, Brazil's orange crop is estimated to be 20% to 25% lower this year than 2023. In many respects, climate dislocations like new drought and disease issues in West Africa affecting cocoa trees (a main chocolate ingredient) are creating the same type of shortages now appearing in oranges.

Tradingster.com - Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Futures, $US Cents per Pound, 10 Years

Right now, Alico management is negotiating for better pricing terms on its product with Tropicana, through the contract expiration/renewal process. One dragging issue for shareholders is the company has not been able to entirely participate/benefit from the orange shortages taking place, a function of lower pricing terms on previous contracts. Another negative operating issue is the value of inventories on trees has been written down from the impact of storm Ian and greening.

The company is, however, working on a new injectable process to nurse trees into producing regular volumes, with better quality and higher levels of concentrate than 2023-24.

Land Values

The real kicker for putting a number on what Alico is worth revolves around the "fair" market value of its vast real estate holdings in Florida. The company has been selling land for many years, with its largest single deal for land size (17,229 acres remaining of the Alico Ranch) just transferred to the state of Florida for $77.6 million, or roughly $4,500 per acre.

Even better news is its remaining orange groves hold resale values in the $9,000 to $11,000 range based on 2023 sales totals in the region, specifically in the Florida counties where Alico operates.

As a result, the company itself believes about $114 million in land held on its books at cost accounting (rates closer to $2,000 an acre) severely understates real-world ownership values. Versus the March 31st, 2024 company setup in the marketplace of "equity + debt - cash," enterprise value for the whole business in a debt-free takeover of approximately $300 million ($274 million today), management believes the "unrealized" fair market value of its land is in the $417 to $521 million range (ABOVE stated book values).

Liquidation Estimate

When we also review around $240 million in plant & equipment held as assets, things like buildings, processing and farm equipment, etc., with some sort of resale value, Alico becomes an even smarter bargain at $26 per share.

Assuming a liquidation rate of 50% on current depreciated book value for the hard assets not listed as land, and deducting 30% for a capital gains tax rate on land sold above book value, I come up with a grand total "minimum" of $530 million in after-tax sale proceeds with $140 million in total liabilities needing to be repaid in a liquidation scenario. Given 7,624,185 shares outstanding on May 2nd, 2024, that works out to $51 per share in underlying worth ($530 million in cash value minus $140 million in total liabilities)!

This is the type of rare bargain arbitrage situation private equity and leveraged buyout artists dream of finding. On top of the raw math numbers, only about 29% of the company is owned by insiders and management. So, there is plenty of price/value room to bid up shares and acquire a 50%+ voting-control position from banks, brokers, ETFs, mutual funds, hedge funds, and retail investors holding 71% of outstanding/diluted shares.

Seeking Alpha Table - Alico, Ownership Breakdown, March 31st, 2024

Improving Operations

Where has the cash from land sales gone over the last few years? More positive news can be found in the fact total debt has been whittled down to just $95 million at mostly fixed interest rates under 4%. So, even without an outside takeover offer to break up the company and realize its net asset value available today, the ongoing citrus business has likely reached a bottom in early 2024.

For deep value investors ignoring the rising land value argument for ownership, the stock valuation on stated book values is getting quite ludicrous. The total enterprise value to tangible book value multiple has recently approached 1.0x. On its own, I have talked about this ratio in the past as providing a solid reason to buy any company, especially businesses with little debt. In Wall Street trading over the last 5-8 years, a discounted buyout valuation number (including both equity and net debt) less than hard-asset accounting worth has been a rare find.

My conclusion is any uptick in sales and profitability by the orange business during 2025-26 should equate with a floor for the stock quote in the $25 to $30 range. In modern trading history, Alico has never traded at a large tangible book value discount on either market cap or enterprise value stats until 2023. Remember 10-20 years ago, Alico carried substantially more debt, with less land liquidation value pushed by recent Florida inflation/migration trends.

YCharts - Alico, Tangible Book Value vs. Market Cap & Enterprise Value, Since 1986

Final Thoughts

I would point out steady insider/management stock buying (through company grants), alongside a lack of sell transactions over the past 12 months, seems to support the argument Alico's valuation is abnormally cheap.

NASDAQ.com - Alico, 12-Month Insider Trading Activity, May 30th, 2024

Wall Street analysts are projecting a sizable rebound in sales for FY 2025 (ending next September), approaching the $90 million rate of 2022. Profitability will depend on land acreage sales, a better orange selling price environment with Tropicana, on top of keeping a lid on labor wage costs. Fixed expenses won't change much, with little business expansion expected, and declining interest expense on reduced debt levels helping out.

Seeking Alpha Table - Alico, Wall Street Analyst Estimates for FY 2024-25, Made May 29th, 2024

Another bullish factor to contemplate is the technical momentum trading pattern appears to be absent of serious selling. For example, a -15% price drop since late March is not being confirmed by many indicators. In fact, trading health as represented by the Accumulation/Distribution Line and Negative Volume Index has been rising during the price slide. In addition, the 14-day Ease of Movement calculation has clawed back to positive territory, despite an -8% price drawdown over the same span (boxed in green). The last instance a similar pattern occurred was early October (circled in green), which proved a smart time to acquire shares.

StockCharts.com - Alico, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

What could go wrong? Hurricane risk is my answer. If another major hurricane runs over central Florida this summer or fall, the value of its orange groves will undoubtedly shrink. How much damage and for how long will hurricanes torment the company is open to question.

The saving grace for Alico is retiree and COVID-related migration movements continue to swell Florida's population. This migration trend is putting upward pressure on prices for ranch, farm, even swamp land values as residential and commercial development continues to creep into areas owned by the company.

When you look at all the advantages and disadvantages, pros and cons, risks and rewards of owning orange production and future land development assets at a 50% discount to resale worth, I feel Alico deserves a Buy rating. I purchased shares this week, and have a goal of increasing my stake around $25, if pricing stays around this level.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.