TriplePoint Venture Growth: Yield Not Worth The Risk

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • Triple Point Venture Growth is a risky BDC with declining financials and tight dividend coverage.
  • Other BDCs like Capital Southwest, Hercules Capital, and Blackstone Secured Lending have outperformed well and offer higher quality investments with attractive yields.
  • TPVG's latest earnings showed a decline in net investment income and portfolio size, but did manage to show signs of positivity with new investment commitments and decreasing leverage.
  • Additionally, their consistent NAV erosion over the past two years and increasing non-accruals make them a sell.

High Risk of Business decision making and risk analysis. Measuring level bar virtual, Risky business risk management control and strategy.

champpixs

Introduction

As you probably know, BDCs have long been considered risky investments as a result of their business models and higher yields. For me they are perfect investment vehicles, as income is my main focus in retirement. However, not all BDCs are created

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.35K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPVG Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPVG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPVG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News