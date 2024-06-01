champpixs

Introduction

As you probably know, BDCs have long been considered risky investments as a result of their business models and higher yields. For me they are perfect investment vehicles, as income is my main focus in retirement. However, not all BDCs are created equal, and every investment comes with some sort of risk. Moreover, with the current high interest rate environment placing downward pressures on many businesses, some BDCs with lower credit quality have seen their portfolios negatively impacted.

This speaks to the term: Quality over quantity, one of my core values when investing. One BDC that comes to mind and who doesn't fit this criteria currently is Triple Point Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG). And as a result of their persistent headwinds, declining financials and tight dividend coverage, I continue to rate the BDC a sell. In this article I discuss their fundamentals, latest quarter, and dividend coverage.

Previous Rating

I previously covered Triple Point Venture Growth once before back in December in an article titled: Triple Point Venture Growth: This 15% Yield Is A Cautionary Tale. Although the yield was attractive at the time, the BDC had experienced declining fundamentals, prompting me to rate them a sell nearly 6 months ago. Fast-forward and the share price has continued to decline an additional 14.6% at the time of writing.

I previously discussed the company's Q3 earnings which saw them beat analysts' estimates on both its top & bottom lines. I also touched on the BDC's balance sheet, which was solid with manageable debt maturities. But despite this, TPVG saw a concerning rise in their non-accruals, resulting in underperformance vs its peers.

Why Quality Over Quantity Matters

BDCs are considered risky investments mainly because they lend to lower and middle market companies with lower EBITDAs. That's just the nature of their business model, but some BDCs that loan to these companies are considered high-quality. Moreover, many of them have performed well in the high interest rate environment, even outperforming the S&P in the process.

To name a few, Capital Southwest (CSWC), Hercules Capital (HTGC), and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) are three BDCs that have performed exceptionally well, beating the S&P in total returns in the past year. There are several other BDCs that have also performed well, but these are three better known ones within the sector.

As a result of their higher yields, many investors have rotated into the sector over the past two years, which has caused many to trade at premiums above their historical valuations. But don't forget, just because a company has a higher yield, doesn't mean it will outperform when it comes to total returns.

Those with stronger fundamentals have been the exception, however, with the three mentioned previously included in those that I consider to be higher-quality. Looking at the chart below are examples of BDCs that have underperformed over the past year. And while this does not mean they are necessarily lower-tier BDCs, their profiles have proven riskier, resulting in their underperformance.

Latest Earnings

Triple Point Venture Growth reported their first quarter earnings on May 1st with a miss on both the top & bottom lines. Net investment income of $0.41 missed by $0.02 while total investment income missed estimates by less than $1 million.

On a quarterly basis, NII declined by nearly 13% from $0.47 while TII declined from $33 million. Companies do go through periods where their financials decline, however seeing them decline on an annual basis should raise concern. Both NII & TII declined year-over-year as you can see in the chart below.

Q1’23 Q1’24 NII (In Millions) $18.6 $15.5 TII (In Millions) $33.6 $29.3 Click to enlarge

This can be attributed to their declining total investments. You can see from 2022 to now TPVG's portfolio value has shrunk significantly from $949 million to $773.6 million at the end of their Q1. The venture capital market in particular has faced difficulties as a result of higher interest rates. And while TPVG's total investments have declined, management stated they suspect activity to pick up in the back half of the year.

New Growth

Investors have become more cautious and selective as a result of the macro environment, but the BDC did manage to make some investments during the quarter. So, some positives to start the fiscal year. Triple Point saw an increase in signed term sheets, which continued from the fourth quarter. These increased an additional 30% to $130.5 million and they have already signed nearly $30 million of new term sheets for the upcoming quarter. This was up from $100 million in the previous quarter and $58 million in Q3.

Additionally, they allocated $10 million in new commitments to one new portfolio company and management stated they have already closed on double that amount in Q2 with $20.5 million of new commitments. So, the upcoming quarters do seem to be positive currently, which could result in growth in their top & bottom lines in the foreseeable future. And if the company can execute on new commitments in the coming quarters while managing to grow their NII and portfolio, I would consider upgrading the BDC to a hold.

Decreasing Leverage

Although their declining financials have resulted in their underperformance, TPVG has been strengthening their balance sheet, another positive during the quarter. Their leverage ratio declined significantly from the previous quarter to 1.27x, which is a positive for the company.

This is in comparison to two of their VC-focused peers, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) and Trinity Capital (TRIN) whose leverage ratios both stood at 1.16x respectively. They also had ample liquidity with $312 million and $1 million in cash, which decreased from $172 million in the prior quarter. This was likely used to pay down debt, decreasing leverage. Furthermore, their debt maturities are also well-laddered with none maturing this year, and $70 million due in March of 2025.

Persistent Headwinds Make Them A Sell

For starters, TPVG did have $42.3 million in undistributable income, which could be used to fund the dividend for a temporary period if coverage drops below 100% for unforeseen reasons. As a result of Triple Point's decline in net investment income, their dividend coverage has become much tighter, with coverage of roughly 103%.

Using their shares outstanding of 37,649, TPVG's net investment income of $15.5 million barely covered the dividend payout of $15.436. This is in comparison to peers Hercules Capital and Trinity Capital whose coverage was higher during their recent quarters. HTGC had the highest coverage with $79.2 million in NII and $75.6 million in dividends paid. TRIN's was a little tighter with $23.8 million in dividends paid and $25.2 million in NII.

Both had dividend coverage of 125% and 108% respectively, which could also be a reason for their outperformance and TPVG's price decline. Furthermore, while peer HTGC saw their NAV rise quarter-over-quarter, TPVG's continued to erode to $9.02. And while BDCs do experience NAV declines periodically, an upward trajectory in NAV is something investors should look for when holding BDCs.

In the chart below you can see Triple Point Venture Growth's NAV has continued to decline significantly over the past 2 years by nearly 35% from $13.84, which is a significant amount and something you never want to see from BDCs. For comparison purposes, HTGC's NAV, whom I consider the best of the VC-focused bunch, grew roughly 7.5% over the same period from $10.82 to $11.63. This also grew on a sequential basis, up from $11.43 in the prior quarter.

Valuation & Risks

For reasons listed above, TPVG currently trades slightly above their NAV price at $9.31 at the time of writing. The BDC is down nearly 15% over the past year and while their high-yield is attractive at the moment, there are better picks worth considering. As a result of the macro environment, which will continue to place downward pressure on their borrowers for the foreseeable future, TPVG could also see further downside.

Especially if their non-accruals tick up in the coming quarters, or their fundamentals continue to deteriorate. As a result, I don't think the valuation is enough to invest here with a P/NAV of 1.02x. And although the yield is high, I think investors should wait for improvements in their fundamentals, or a discount, which would give them a margin of safety in a riskier BDC.

Furthermore, Triple Point's non-accruals continued to creep up on a sequential basis. And although this improved from their Q3 during my last thesis, these still remained much higher than their peers at 8.5% at cost and 6.8% at fair value. These rose from 5.3% & 4.0% in Q4 and 8.3% & 5.1% respectively from the year ago quarter. So, currently TPVG's risks are too many all things considered.

Bottom Line

Triple Point Venture Growth is a riskier play within the BDC sector, and with interest rates remaining higher, at least for the near term, I think their risks are far too many, outweighing the high yield, prompting me to assign a sell rating currently. Additionally, there are better BDCs in the sector for investors looking for higher yields.

However, management does expect activity to pick up in the second half and already has deals in place with signed term sheets and new commitments for the upcoming quarter. And while this looks good for the BDC, the macro environment will likely continue to present challenges for their borrowers. This could result in a further decline in their fundamentals going forward. As a result, I continue to rate TPVG a sell as there are better options in the sector.