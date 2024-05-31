Italian Sovereigns: Escape From Westphalia Or ECB Noise?

May 31, 2024 8:05 AM ET
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
889 Followers

Summary

  • Italian government debt has often traded as a gauge of risk appetite within the Eurozone, and proved popular with investors, looking to benefit from the extra yield pick-up over Bunds.
  • But is there more than meets the eye? Despite not having full monetary sovereignty, Italian BTPs, like all other Eurozone government debt, are also supported by other ECB asset purchase mechanisms in the event of severe market turbulence, thus significantly reducing their risk of default.
  • While BTP spreads have some value as a gauge of investor appetite, the relationship is not linear and may be asymmetric.
  • Wider BTP spreads are likely to remain a reliable guide to diminished investor risk appetite, but stable spreads may not reveal increased risk appetite if they are attributable to ECB emergency interventions.

Isola Bella in Taormina, Sicily

Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Sandrine Soubeyran & Robin Marshall

The recent global risk rally has been shaped by lower inflation, prospects for policy easing, and expectations of a soft landing for growth. While the rally has been led by equities, high

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
889 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News