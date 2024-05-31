Lock Stock

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is a retailer specialized in big and tall men. The company has 280 stores in the US.

This article covers DXLG's 1Q24 results and earnings call. The company showed bad results, with sales down 11.4% on a comparable basis. Operating income fell close to 50%, to $4.8 million, with EPS falling about 45% to $0.06. These results were not so surprising, given the company had guided for a challenging FY24. Still, the company missed revenues by $2.5 million.

I started covering DXLG in March 2024, with a Hold rating, which I changed in a later article to a Buy rating. The reason behind the Buy rating was the company's efficient expense management, focus on maintaining merchandise margins, growth strategy based on store growth, and increasing marketing investments, and strong balance sheet.

At a current market cap of about $200 million, representing an EV of about $150 million, the company trades at an estimated EV/NOPAT multiple for FY24 of about 8.8x, considering management's guidance. However, in a more risky scenario in which sales continue falling at 8 to 10% rates in 2H24, the company may not generate any profits in FY24. Despite the risk, which I believe arises mostly from macroeconomic factors, I continue to believe DXLG is an opportunity at these prices.

Bad but expected Q1 results

DXLG results were bad; sales were down 8%, and comparative sales were down 11.4%, coming from a 10% down quarter in 4Q23. Although margins did not deleverage meaningfully, operating income and EPS fell by half. Further, management indicated on the call that the trend had not reverted during May, signaling another 10% comp down month.

The stock reacted negatively, falling close to 8% during the day, but these results were not fully surprising. In fact, the company missed its revenue target by $2.5 million on sales of $115 million but exceeded the consensus EPS.

DXLG had guided for a challenging Q1 on their 4Q23 call and had provided FY24 guidance of sales flat to down 5% on an absolute basis. In fact, in my previous article on the company, I forecasted operating income of $11 million for 1H24, 50% lower than in 1H23. I concluded my article with the phrase, 'the investor in DXLG should expect more volatility in 1H24'.

The results are disappointing because they indicate that DXLG has not turned around. Management blamed the economy on the call, citing a report indicating that customers are trading down to more value-oriented products. In contrast, DXLG's assortment is more premium (with strong brands such as Hugo Boss, Untuckit, and Ralph Lauren). Management is still maintaining its guidance report but narrowing to the lower end of $500 million in revenues, or a fall of 5% for the year.

On a more positive note, margins were maintained remarkably well. The first positive sign is in gross margins (which include store rent expenses). Gross margins fell 40 basis points YoY, which is not a lot considering 11.4% lower comparables. Store expenses deleveraged 175 basis points, but the company recouped 130 basis points in merchandise margins, mostly via mix and freight costs. This point is critical for my original thesis because I had forecasted that DXLG's management would rather lose sales than promote their products too aggressively. In the first Buy article, I provided some tables showing that this was a more profitable strategy in the short and long term. Inventories were down 9% YoY for the quarter, indicating that the company is not accumulating unsellable inventories either.

On the SG&A side, the company's margins delivered 260 basis points. However, 80 basis points come from higher marketing expenses from launching a new campaign (more on this in the next section). Further, the company opened two stores during the quarter. Despite these, SG&A dollars actually fell by $800 thousand YoY. Again, this point is important because it shows that management is trying to protect margins on the downside and reduce the negative operating leverage that affects retailers.

Investing in expansion

Management had communicated a growth plan in 4Q23, with pillars being store expansion, higher marketing expenses, and a reworking of the company's digital presence.

On the store expansion side, as mentioned, DXLG opened two stores in Q1 and expects to open another two in Q2, then four in 2H24. Unless traffic improves, these will add to leverage in CoGS (via leases) and SG&A (via payroll). One of the stores opened is in a previously underserved market (Thousand Oaks in California). In contrast, the other one is a little bit more questionable because it was opened in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, which is part of the Minneapolis MSA, which already had three DXLG stores.

The second aspect included expanding marketing expenses from 6% to 7.5% of sales. The new money would be invested in brand marketing. Indeed, DXLG launched its first campaign since 2017 in May 2024. The campaign will be focused in only three cities to test it: St. Louis, where the company has four stores; Boston, with nine stores; and Detroit, with eight stores (according to the company's store finder).

Finally, the company is set to launch a new e-commerce platform in stages between 2Q23 and after the holidays.

I believe these investments are important, although they should not come at the expense of a lot of margin. The company's ability to decrease SG&A despite opening stores, increasing marketing expenses, launching a campaign, and reworking its e-commerce website is a positive sign.

Valuation

At $3.3 per share, DXLG's market cap is $201 million (at 61 million diluted shares). With $53 million in cash and no debt, the company has an EV of $148 million.

Management's guidance is $500 million in sales, 7% EBITDA margins, or an operating margin of 4.5% (D&A is 2.5% of revenues). Under this scenario, the company would generate $22.5 million in operating income in FY24. From there, we can remove 25% of taxes to reach NOPAT of $16.8 million. This is an EV/NOPAT multiple of 8.8x.

I believe this is an attractive multiple if DXLG can eventually recover. The company is an apparel retailer, so a low multiple is generally justified. However, it also has a strong balance sheet, management that can invest in growth while decreasing SG&A and growing contribution margins.

It also has a relatively more niche proposition. Most stores (with some important exceptions like Walmart, Amazon) do not carry even a moderately wide Big and Tall Men assortment. For example, the DXLG offers products from Columbia, Levis, and Brooks Brothers, among others. These retailers' websites do not offer sizes above XL, whereas DXLG has sizes up to 7XL. One notable exception is Ralph Lauren (RL), which has a dedicated B&T section on its website. Polo Ralph Lauren has the most SKUs on DXLG's website.

Risks

We can also compare this with a worse scenario: yearly sales down 10%, or comparables down 13%.

In my previous article, I expected fixed costs (including SG&A as guided, higher depreciation from higher CAPEX, and store rent included in CoGS) to be $280 million. I also expected that the company would generate a contribution margin (gross margin plus rent expenses) of 60%. DXLG paid $15 million in leases in 1Q24 (from their 10-Q), meaning gross profits plus rent expenses for the quarter were $70.5 million, or 60.9% of sales.

With sales for FY24 down 10% ($470 million), or even more than today's 8%, DXLG would generate contribution profits of $282 million at a 60% margin. This means only $2 million, or barely breakeven for the year. It would also mean losses in 2H24 because the company's 1H24 is stronger seasonally. There is no meaningful EV/NOPAT multiple with breakeven profits. It is also true that if traffic does not improve, management could cut back on SG&A expenses more and delay its expansion plan to increase operating profitability, but still, this would be a bad scenario.

One key question is whether DXLG's problems are caused by internal factors (bad stores, bad merchandising, bad marketing, expensive products) or if the economy is hurting them. In the last few days, I have covered earnings from US apparel brands, including some of DXLG's sold brands. Generally, their read of US wholesale and retail is not good, except for a few notable exceptions, like Abercrombie (ANF) or American Eagle (AEO). Of the 39 companies listed in the apparel retail sector in the US, only 13 show positive sales trends in the past year. I tend to believe that the problem is more external than internal.

Conclusion

DXLG offers a valuation that seems attractive if management's guidance is achieved. However, it also faces the risk of operating breakeven if sales continue falling. Under 10% lower sales for the year (worse than 1Q24 performance), the company would break even in FY24, with losses in 2H24.

The space for maintaining guidance is narrowing. The company expected to lose $22 million in sales in FY24 and already lost $10 million, so it only has so much room to go. It is also true that my adverse breakeven scenario implies a further deterioration from today's status (sales should fall by $40 million from here before breakeven).

I believe the 5% lower sales guidance scenario is more probable than the 10% lower sales scenario. Under that assumption, DXLG offers a compelling valuation. Therefore, I continue to consider DXLG a Buy at these prices.