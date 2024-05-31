Deere & Company: The Clearest Blue Chip Bargain In The Market Right Now

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
712 Followers

Summary

  • John Deere, the world's largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery, offers a great opportunity for long-term investors with its stock price decline and attractive valuation.
  • The company has impressive dividend growth and financial performance, making it an overlooked dividend stock.
  • John Deere's underperformance is tied to a pessimistic profit outlook, but it has long-term tailwinds in the agriculture sector.

John Deere 6250R Tractor

ChrisHepburn

Investment Thesis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), commonly known as John Deere, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery, mowing equipment, heavy equipment, and forestry machinery. The company was founded in 1837 and has since grown into a financial monolith with

This article was written by

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
712 Followers
I come from a family of long-term investors, and over the last several years I have immersed myself in the markets completely, trying to learn as much as possible. My brother, Adam Ebbinghouse, is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. My approach to investing has been a mix of value and growth, with an emphasis on microcap companies recently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News