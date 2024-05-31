ChrisHepburn

Investment Thesis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), commonly known as John Deere, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery, mowing equipment, heavy equipment, and forestry machinery. The company was founded in 1837 and has since grown into a financial monolith with a current market capitalization of over $100 billion. Recently, due to cyclical factors and a downbeat profit outlook for the year, the stock has lagged the broad market and, in my opinion, offers long-term investors a great opportunity to accumulate shares. The stock price has declined nearly 9% year-to-date, trading at a forward P/E of 14 and about 1.8x sales, hardly what I would call expensive in today's market environment. With a potential profit rebound on the horizon for the next few years, John Deere is one of the clearest blue chip bargains on my radar for 2024. In this article, I will address why the market is currently negative on Deere & Company, and explain why I believe the stock is worth adding to a long-term portfolio this year.

Introduction

I have been keenly aware of John Deere as a company since I was a small child, as my grandfather was a farmer who collected tractors and had an entire room in his home dedicated to the company with miniature figures and toy tractors. Of course, he put his money where his mouth was, and invested heavily in the company which became his singular obsession. Much later, once I began making my foray into financial markets, I became aware of the stock but never managed to build myself a position in the company, until now.

Truth be told, my family did hold a sizeable position in Deere stock, but it was sold sometime in the last couple of years well above $400 per share on fears of overvaluation. Looking back over the last few years since 2020, this stock sale was timed pretty well, but when analyzing the company from a long-term investment standpoint, I now believe that it was a mistake to ever sell the stock.

There are several reasons that selling the stock was potentially a mistake. For starters, John Deere is a great dividend stock, with impressive growth and financial performance. Over the last five years, the annual dividend has grown from $3.04 per share to $5.05 and has more than doubled over the last ten years. Apart from a brief pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, dividends have regained their upward trajectory and have really exploded since 2022.

Trading out of the stock and harvesting capital gains as opposed to dividends is a strategy that some market participants may go for, especially for those with a shorter-term mindset, but in the long run, this may prove to be an inferior strategy. In Warren Buffett's recent annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he stresses the importance of choosing businesses that are "slightly better" than the average American corporation, and operate "with materially less risk of permanent loss of capital." John Deere is one of these rare businesses that fits this criteria, especially at the current share price.

Thanks to the American tailwind and the power of compound interest, the arena in which we operate has been - and will be - rewarding if you make a couple of good decisions during a lifetime and avoid serious mistakes." Source: Warren Buffett - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 2023 Annual Report

Underperformance Tied To Pessimistic Outlook

Fundamentally, John Deere is as solid a company as they come. However, the stock has not been a particularly great place to be for the last couple of years, mainly due to cyclicality and a pessimistic profit outlook for 2024. In the recent earnings release, the company beat on estimates but offered a disappointing outlook, revising net income down to the lower end of the range of $7 billion vs. $7.5-7.75 billion, which was previously expected. In addition, the previous quarter showed a full-year guidance cut, with the company having a tendency to under-promise and over-deliver when it comes to earnings. Short-term and more speculative investors were caught off guard by this and the stock sold off accordingly, hitting a new low for the year around $357, which prompted me to add to my position in the stock.

DE YTD Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The stock is now set to retest the lows for the year, and in my opinion, this could produce another buying opportunity for long-term holders to accumulate more shares.

The pessimistic outlook which is currently weighing on DE stock is more of a temporary, short-term view on the cyclical nature of the business, and, in my opinion, is not related to a fundamental breakdown of the company. This presents investors with a clear situation in which the P/E multiple is low enough to accumulate shares in a blue chip stock that offers stability, as well as growing dividends, and the potential for a profit rebound in 2025 and 2026 as the cycle reverts.

Growing Dividends And Financial Results

John Deere has a reputation as being a great company which is very shareholder-friendly. In past years, capital allocation has been focused on returning cash to shareholders in the form of both buybacks and dividends, which have grown over time and have really accelerated since 2020.

DE 10-Yr Financial History (QuickFS.net)

As we see in the financial history over the last ten years, Deere & Co. had years of no dividend growth from 2015 to 2018, followed by a couple of years where the dividend grew by 7.5% and 17.8%, respectively. During the coronavirus pandemic, the dividend was not cut but maintained as uncertainty kept the company aware. However, since 2021, the dividend growth has exploded and has averaged 18.5% per year. This is some of the highest dividend growth on record, which is why I am now assessing the stock differently and adopting a more buy-and-hold mindset as opposed to trading in and out of the stock.

The company's competitive position in the industry has also improved, judging from the financial results. One of the clearest signs of a competitive advantage is the metric of return on invested capital, or ROIC. Return on equity has also improved in recent years, with ROE exceeding 35% each year since 2021 and hitting a new high of 48% in 2023. Returns on invested capital used to be low single digits in the past, but the trend is getting increasingly better, with ROIC jumping from 9.5% in 2021 to now 12.9% in 2023. The current year is also looking encouraging in this regard, as the first two quarters have shown ROIC of 11.7% and 10.9%. With improving historical financial results over time, the current negative outlook stemming from lower net income is not worrying to me in the slightest.

Potential For A Profit Rebound

When it comes to investing, many market participants are much too focused on the short term. If a stock is likely going nowhere for the next year, investors tend to avoid it and look towards something with an immediate catalyst. The upside is considered much more important than the downside protection. This phenomenon is exactly the opposite of what should occur, which is a fundamental analysis of a stock combined with patience and steady accumulation during periods where the share price is relatively flat.

Deere & Co. is one of the clearest examples of this, at least when looking at the last several years. While current financial results are expected to be lower for 2024, I estimate that the cycle will bottom out sometime in the next year, and the market will re-rate the stock going into 2025 and 2026. The current year's earnings will be somewhat depressed compared to 2023, that is for sure, but when considering adding DE to a long-term portfolio, this is ultimately irrelevant. The market is a forward-looking mechanism, meaning that only the future performance of the company matters when buying a stock; the past is something to be noted and analyzed, but not to dwell upon. Cyclical businesses are always difficult to time, but when analyzing the trends, it becomes clear that long-term investors often perform better than short-term speculators in the best of stocks in a given industry.

Equipment sales in this industry are estimated to have downcycles "mostly lasted 1-3 years" since the mid-1990s as dealers work through the excess inventory, with a repeated pattern emerging. Buying DE stock during the downcycle years has proved to be a winning strategy for the long term, as the last buying opportunity on a cyclical downturn occurred during 2016 (excluding the one-time disruption during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020).

Risks, Debt, And Thoughts On Cyclicality

One big risk that should be discussed is the company's debt situation and the combination of rising interest rates and how the company manages this. Deere & Co. shows around $63 billion in net debt, which mainly is attributed to its financial services division.

This invites a fundamental discussion on the risks involved, debt, and the nature of cyclical industries and how to analyze a company. While many know of John Deere simply as a tractor company, it could also be thought of more as a financing company. Many farmers do not have the cash on hand to buy equipment outright, which can cost upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars, so they finance the larger purchases. Similar to how many think of McDonald's (MCD) as simply a burger company, it is really more of a real estate company, in essence. This changing of thinking about the company and the risks involved adds to the discussion on how the company manages the debt load and what the real risks are.

Deere's debt is actually not as risky as it seems on face value, as only $6.5 billion of this debt is classified as long-term debt. This is why Deere & Co. was recently given a rank by Fitch of 'A+' with Outlook Stable, and EBITDA leverage seen as quite low.

Deere's low leverage at the equipment operations reflects solid financial results and generally steady debt levels. As of Oct. 29, 2023, EBITDA leverage was 0.7x as calculated by Fitch, compared to 1.1x at the end of fiscal 2022. A return toward lower, mid-cycle results in 2024 could result in slightly higher, but still low, leverage at around 1x assumed in Fitch's rating case. Fitch expects Deere will continue to balance cash deployment over the long term to maintain a strong balance sheet, including solid liquidity and low leverage through the business cycle which provides capacity for discretionary cash deployment and the ability to support its important financial services business." Source: Fitchratings.com

Rising interest rates are another thing to keep in mind, however, as agricultural commodity price increases in recent years have contributed to inflation. Since bottoming out in 2020, the average price of commodities has skyrocketed and remains elevated above the long-term average for corn, soybeans, etc. With wild price swings seen in commodities such as corn and wheat in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and a bearish trend ever since, it could be argued that inflation is beginning to come down and rising rates are not much of an issue presently. Inflation is largely unpredictable, as well as the interest rate situation, which does substantially affect companies with a lot of debt. While I am in the 'higher for longer' camp when it comes to interest rates, I view Deere & Co. as a stable company that can navigate the higher interest rate environment without too much impact to their financing activities over the long term. Cyclical industries such as agriculture are known to be tricky, but rather than hedging or trying to time market moves, it is likely better to focus on great companies that have long-term tailwinds on their side.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Co. is one of the clearest blue chip bargains on my radar for 2024, and one of my newest buys in my portfolio. I started buying the stock in late 2023 at around $360 per share and intend to hold indefinitely, with dividend growth and the long-term tailwinds of the agriculture sector to propel the investment forward. I am bullish on the company, mainly for the attractive valuation, but also due to the potential for a profit rebound in coming years. I like John Deere as a perfect 'Buffett style' buy-and-hold dividend stock, with very little risk of permanent loss of capital. Rising interest rates and the cyclical nature of the agricultural industry could be viewed as substantial risks, but I am confident in the long-term prospects of the company and management's ability to handle industry challenges. Deere & Co. has a low valuation with a forward P/E of 13 and trades at only 1.7x sales, making the stock an attractive option for long-term investors in 2024. I currently view shares of DE as a Buy and will be a continued buyer on weakness.