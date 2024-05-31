Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) is a newly public real estate investment trust whose assets consist of site and facilities that provide medical care to large numbers of patients. Their first quarterly results since the IPO are out now, along with their first dividend, and so it is time to review the updated prospects.

I believe it's a good start with a solid portfolio. Under modest assumptions, the shares stand as a solid Hold until a case for more ambitious growth becomes clear.

Background

AHR is the product of a series of mergers in 2021 (detailed at the start of their Form 10K). More recently, the business had its IPO earlier this year. While its prior components were not young companies, AHR has little history as a public REIT, but it did declare its first quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share in March.

Thus, the big question for anyone interested in this REIT is how likely that is to continue or grow going forward. Let's look at the specific business model to get a better idea.

Business Model

AHR's medical assets are divided into five basic groups:

Integrated Senior Health Campuses ("ISHC")

Outpatient Medical ("OH")

Senior Housing Operating Properties ("SHOP")

Triple-Net Leased Properties

Debt Security Investment

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

ISHC, with about 126 of AHR's 318 properties, accounts for about half of the company's NOI from among these sources.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Combined, ISHC and SHOP show a concentration toward senior care, which means trends for older medical patients will be important for AHR. With its medical portfolio, AHR enjoys an important role in a key industry.

Expiring Lease Maturities (Q1 2024 Company Presentation)

The leases for this business have staggered maturities over the next decade. You'll see that these don't show all the classes of assets, as ISHC and SHOP are not leased on this same fixed-period model.

Balance Sheet (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

The balance sheet is relatively healthy, with about $3.7 billion in real estate, debt securities, and cash on top of about $2 billion of debt.

Debt Profile (Q1 2024 Company Presentation)

The debt also has a long weighted-average maturity over 15 years, enjoying relatively low interest rates as well.

Future Outlook

There are a few things to consider regarding the new dividend and future business growth, as well as what vulnerabilities may be posed to this kind of business, so let's review those.

Dividend Coverage

FFO and Dividend (Q1 2024 Company Presentation)

Normalized Funds From Operations ("NFFO") improved compared to Q1 2023 and were actually in excess of dividend payouts, with $16.6M distributed to pay the $0.25 per common share. As such, I believe there is room to continue the current rate, but it's important to remember something else.

Capex (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

If we include the impact of capex (cannot account for the few percent attributable to non-controlling interest), this would make the dividend payout ratio close to 95%. While the triple-net lease properties are not burdened by this, the rest of the portfolio is.

Thus, while I believe the dividend is sustainable, anything that would increase the burden of capex on these large, complex properties is a potential risk. One matter in particular could arise from regulations by governments that require medical properties to adhere to newer standards and renovate accordingly.

Trilogy

On that note, let's talk about Trilogy. This company accounts for one of their largest holdings, being the centerpiece of their ISHC and SHOP assets. The nature of the ownership is tricky to abridge, so I'll just quote their latest Form 10Q:

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, we, through Trilogy REIT Holdings LLC, or Trilogy REIT Holdings, in which we indirectly hold a 76.0% ownership interest, owned approximately 99.3% and 97.5%, respectively, of the outstanding equity interests of Trilogy Investors, LLC, or Trilogy.

Consequently, this means they are heavily affected by both the risks and rewards of this business.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Concerning regulatory matters, in Q1 earnings, management discussed Trilogy, largely in the context of new federal standards regarding staffing. Vice President Alan Peterson had to say:

I should say the rule is fairly controversial. It's largely, and by largely we believe nearly unanimously opposed by skilled nursing providers in its current form...Regardless we expect the new requirement to have only a nominal impact on our business. Because of the structure of our integrated senior health campuses, we often field questions on this issue and those questions are fair. But the benefit of partnering with a best-in-class operator like Trilogy Management Services is that they're already a standard bearer in the industry.

Later, during Q&A, CEO Danny Prosky elaborated:

So if you got higher acuity, it means you've got higher staffing, right? You're going to have more care. You're also going to have more Medicare, more private insurance, probably less Medicaid...That's the main reason Trilogy is able to survive this rule with little if any impact and most of the rest of our tenants are as well as they service a higher acuity resident. They have higher hours already, just because of the nature of their business

Consequently, while many investors in general may be casting a blanket of worry on this matter for those in the medical space, I think management has given good reason to believe it won't be a detriment to AHR. CFO Brian Peay even went on to praise Trilogy's business model:

I think Trilogy's model is unique...You've got one admin team. You've got one dining team. You've got maintenance staff that's shared across all of those beds and spreading the cost around makes the business more efficient and more profitable. And that's why the model is exciting to us and one that we want to continue to invest in, because we see it working over and over and over again, in ever-expanding markets while Trilogy continues to capture more market share.

Thus, we can expect that more of the growth of the portfolio will be in Trilogy properties for the foreseeable future, and this can inform assumptions about both the current and the future portfolio.

Rising Patient Population

They also noted in the call that, outside of Trilogy, the best opportunities are likely in their SHOP portfolio. Still, what are their reasons for seeking out not only medical properties but those that focus on senior care (ISHC and SHOP)? Prosky provided detail:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's population projections, from now until the end of the decade, the U.S. is expected to see growth within its 80-plus population of more than 4.5 million individuals. We believe this trend, along with longer life expectancies, growing care needs, and limited new supply due to constrained availability of capital and elevated construction costs, in aggregate to make for a positive environment where businesses like ours stand to benefit.

I agree. The U.S. has had an aging population for some time, and the facilities to house and treat such patients are complex and do not appear overnight or just anywhere. Given these secular trends, I believe their properties will become increasingly valuable as time goes on.

Financing

I noted before the healthy state of the balance sheet, but I wanted to highlight remarks from management, regarding their attitudes on leverage. First, Peay explained:

As to any potential acquisitions, which includes our option to purchase the portion of Trilogy that we don't already own, we are cognizant of our current cost of capital and we will look to acquire properties opportunistically, that meet our return requirements in the most leverage-neutral way possible.

In Q&A, Prosky added:

...we went through all this work and dilution a few months ago to raise money to pay off debt and bring our balance sheet metrics to kind of investment-grade credit balance sheet...So the last thing we want to do is just turn around and borrow to exercise that purchase option...

COO Gabe Willhite provided further detail:

...it's a very attractive preferred that we've been able to negotiate. We recognize that a lot of people would consider that debt. So we're mindful of not taking on too much of that.

Across the team, we see a focus on keeping the balance sheet healthy and avoiding the allure of too much leverage, so I believe that means the growth opportunities discussed will be pursued conservatively and with limited downside.

Valuation

For my valuation, I will use a method similar to Discounted Cash Flow, substituting the annual dividend per share for free cash flow. With $0.25 paid in Q1, that annualizes to $1.00 even. I'll also make the following assumptions:

3% average annual growth

Terminal multiple of 14

3% is a low-end estimate, based on the tailwinds they have stated and potential growth opportunities through Trilogy and SHOP, assuming these should at least keep up with inflation. A terminal multiple of 14 prices in a future yield comparable to the current one, which at $1.00 is about 7%.

Author's calculation

With a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index), that produces an intrinsic value of $14.34, suggesting that the shares are currently fairly valued.

Conclusion

AHR is positioned to float in a rising tide as Americans continue to age and create more demand for the medical infrastructure that supports senior patients. While they may be concentrated in the future of Trilogy, management understands that value opportunity that comes from such exposure, and they mitigate their overall risk by maintaining discipline with their leverage.

At this point, it's a matter of how much to quibble about the price. For my part, I think it's a Hold, but it's a good one, where I don't see too many reasons to worry about the dividend.