hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a cyber company that protects applications through its zero-trust architecture. The business is on a path to deliver more than $2.5 billion in revenues in the coming twelve months.

What's more, the business is highly profitable already. Oh, and did I mention that I believe they'll clear 25% y/y growth rates next fiscal year?

Back by a rock-solid balance sheet, and strong, stable, and predictable growth rates, I believe that including the premarket jump of 15%, this stock is still attractively priced.

Ultimately, the stock is priced at 38x next year's EPS. Given that some of its peers are priced at significantly higher premiums than this, for largely the same growth rates, I believe this reinforces that this stock is reasonably priced.

Rapid Recap

In my previous article titled Strong Report, Dip Buying Opportunity, I concluded by saying:

The company's near-term prospects look positive, with a focus on profitably scaling its market presence. While challenges like scrutiny of large deals and increased competition exist, Zscaler's revenue growth rates are solid, nearing 35% CAGR.

Author's work on ZS

With the benefit of hindsight, it turns out that I was too aggressive with my growth forecast. But with the stock now down significantly from that price point, I am more confident in reiterating my bullish rating, with this wider margin of safety.

Zscaler's Near-Term Prospects

Zscaler provides a cybersecurity platform called the Zero Trust Exchange, designed to secure communication between users and devices. Instead of relying on traditional firewall-based security, which is less effective in cloud environments, Zscaler's platform processes billions of transactions preventing security violations.

At its core, by eliminating the need for multiple-point products, Zscaler helps organizations enhance their cybersecurity and streamline their IT infrastructure.

It's a bit like SentinelOne (S), for readers that are familiar with SentinelOne. Zscaler secures communication between users and devices through its Zero Trust Exchange platform, which eliminates the need for traditional firewalls. SentinelOne, on the other hand, specializes in endpoint security, using machine learning to respond to threats on individual devices. While Zscaler emphasizes network, SentinelOne focuses on protecting and monitoring endpoints from cyberattacks.

Moving on, Zscaler's fiscal Q3 2024 results saw a 30% growth in billings. And a substantial rise in the number of large customers, including those with $5 million in ARR. The increasing adoption of the Zero Trust Exchange platform, driven by the shift towards cloud and AI environments, highlights its relevance in cybersecurity environments.

However, Zscaler faces several challenges too. For instance, Zscaler operates in a highly competitive market with increasing pressure from newer competitors. Also, the ongoing scrutiny of large deals by customers and a general focus on consolidation and cost savings in IT budgets continue to be a headwind to Zscaler's ability to secure high-value contracts.

Given this balanced context, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Fiscal 2025 Should See At Least 25% CAGR

ZS revenue growth rates

Here's the setup. Zscaler's revenue growth rates should be up against easier comparables in fiscal 2025 than it was in fiscal 2024.

Consequently, I'm inclined to believe that Zscaler's growth rates could come out at around 25% CAGR next fiscal year (starting August 2024).

As it stands right now, this is basically the same as what analysts are expecting for fiscal 2025, which further validates my contention that Zscaler could deliver around a 25% y/y increase in revenues.

Even though I'm long SentinelOne (which also reported their results last night), I have to admit that Zscaler's growth rates are strong, at the scale that it's growing at. In practice, this means that investors are more willing to reward this ''tried and tested'' company with a higher multiple, provided that it can continue delivering premium growth rates (meaning stable, predictable, and recurring plus 20% CAGR rates).

With this context in mind, let's now discuss its valuation.

ZS Stock Valuation - 38x Next Year's EPS

As it stands right now, Zscaler is likely to deliver around $3.05 of non-GAAP EPS this fiscal year. This is an increase of 116% from last year's non-GAAP EPS of $1.40.

Now, as we look to fiscal 2025, we should not expect this same level of increase. After all, a lot of operating leverage that we've witnessed this year is unlikely to repeat next year. Or at least not on the same scale.

Nevertheless, I'm reasonably confident that we could see around a 60% y/y increase in Zscaler's EPS figures. This would see Zscaler reporting around $4.90 of EPS next fiscal year. This leaves the stock priced at 38x next year's EPS.

On the surface, I believe this stock is attractively priced. But once we consider that Zscaler carries approximately $1.1 billion of net cash, which equates to more than 4% of its market cap being made up of cash, I'm doubly confident that paying 38x next year's EPS makes sense.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Zscaler's financial outlook is robust, with projected revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in the coming year and an expected 25% year-over-year growth rate. The company boasts a strong balance sheet and profitability, making it an attractive investment even after the premarket jump.

With a valuation of 38x next year's EPS and substantial cash reserves, Zscaler stands out as a well-priced, reasonable choice in the cybersecurity market.